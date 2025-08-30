After an entertaining Week 0 appetizer and a smattering of weekday games on Thursday and Friday, it's time for Week 1 of the college football season to finally kick off. And the game to start off the first full Saturday of the season couldn't be much better.

It's the Texas Longhorns vs. the Ohio State Buckeyes. It's the No. 1 and No. 3 teams in the preseason AP poll facing off. It's a College Football Playoff rematch and Arch Manning's first major test as starter against the defending national champions.

Needless to say, it's going to be good.

We'll be keeping track of Texas-Ohio State -- and any other notable happenings that might pop up -- as the college football season returns. Here's everything that's going on across Week 1 in college football: