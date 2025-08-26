Chiefs DE Mike Danna extends his congratulations to Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift after they announce their engagement on social media. (0:28)

Open Extended Reactions

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are "End Game."

The pop superstar and the three-time Super Bowl champion took to social media to reveal they are engaged to be married.

"Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married," the duo captioned a series of photos in a joint Instagram post, which garnered 1.2 million likes in its first 10 minutes.

The couple's engagement comes on the heels of a romance that captivated football and pop culture fans alike since Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season.

In Dec. 2023, Swift reflected on the origin of her oft-dissected relationship with Kelce in an article for Time Magazine Person of the Year.

"This all started when Travis very adorably put me on blast on his podcast, which I thought was metal as hell," Swift told Time.

"We started hanging out right after that. So we actually had a significant amount of time that no one knew, which I'm grateful for, because we got to get to know each other. By the time I went to that first game, we were a couple. I think some people think that they saw our first date at that game? We would never be psychotic enough to hard launch a first date."

Proposing to your 14-time Grammy Award-winning girlfriend two weeks after she announces her new album on your podcast and the week before football season officially commences? So high school, indeed.