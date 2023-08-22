USC and Lincoln Riley added yet another talented high school quarterback on Tuesday, when 2026 signal-caller Julian Lewis committed to the Trojans.

The 6-foot-1, 195-pound sophomore at Carrollton High School in Georgia is already considered one of the best quarterbacks in his class. He had a ton of major offers, including Alabama, Georgia, Ohio State, Florida, Florida State and plenty of others.

As a freshman, Lewis threw for 4,118 yards, 48 touchdowns and 12 interceptions and is now committed to play for a high-powered offense under Riley.

"The opportunity to play for Coach Riley is special," Lewis told ESPN. "His track record with quarterbacks speaks for itself. Their strength program, the academics and Los Angeles together make it a great fit for me and my future."

Lewis hasn't yet been ranked yet by ESPN's scouts, but he has stood out from the rest of the signal-callers in his class.

He is the first commitment in the 2026 class for the Trojans, but he's adding to the long list of top quarterback recruits for Riley and his staff. Riley has the current Heisman winner, Caleb Williams on the roster and signed the No. 1 quarterback in the 2023 class in Malachi Nelson.

"The opportunity to play for Lincoln Riley was something that he couldn't pass up," Lewis' father, TC Lewis, told ESPN. "We've chosen development over everything else. ... If you want to be the best at that level, who better to play for?"

At Oklahoma, Riley didn't recruit a quarterback in every class and strategically spaced out when he signed his top recruits at the position. He doesn't yet have a quarterback committed for the 2024 or 2025 class, but adding Lewis in 2026 gives him an opportunity to strategically add a quarterback in front of him through a high school prospect or through the portal.

ESPN's Pete Thamel contributed to this report.