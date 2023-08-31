Anquon Fegans, who is ranked No. 16 in the 2025 ESPN 300, decommitted from USC on Thursday.

Fegans, a four-star safety from Thompson High School (Alabama) who is the rated as the second-best safety in the junior class, had been the first 2025 commitment for USC coach Lincoln Riley since he pledged on May 7.

The 6-foot-2, 190-pound Fegans recorded 67 tackles (44 solo) with nine interceptions as a sophomore for Thompson last year. He also has offers from Alabama, Auburn, Georgia, LSU, Colorado, Miami and Michigan.

He will be playing in the 2025 Under Armour All-American Game.

His older brother, Tre'Quon Fegans, transferred from Alabama to USC on May 7 after entering the transfer portal on April 19.

Tre'Quon, who was No. 67 in the 2022 ESPN 300, didn't appear in a single game for the Crimson Tide last year. He didn't play in the Trojans' season-opening victory over San Jose State Spartans on Aug. 26.

USC's 2024 recruiting class is ranked 18th by ESPN.