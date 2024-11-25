Open Extended Reactions

Florida completed the flip of four-star USC linebacker pledge Ty Jackson on Monday morning, securing a commitment from the nation's top inside linebacker prospect as the Gators continue a hot run on the recruiting trail in the final days before the early signing period.

Jackson, No. 54 in the 2025 ESPN 300, had been committed to USC since Sept. 8 and remained the third-ranked prospect in Lincoln Riley's 2025 class. The defender from Loxahatchee, Florida, is the eighth ESPN 300 prospect to decommit from the Trojans in the 2025 cycle, joining a list that includes five-star quarterback Julian Lewis and top-100 defenders Justus Terry, Isaiah Gibson, Anquon Fegans and Hylton Stubbs.

Jackson's flip to Florida comes two days after he visited the Gators during the program's 24-17 win over then-No. 9 Ole Miss, which vaulted Florida to bowl eligibility for the second time under third-year coach Billy Napier.

Jackson stands as the second-ranked member of the Gators' 2025 class behind only four-star wide receiver Vernell Brown (No. 44 in the ESPN 300) and joins four-star defensive end Jalen Wiggins (No. 68 in the ESPN 300) as the second top-100 defender set to sign with Florida when the early signing period opens Dec. 4.

Hours after Jackson's pledge, Florida converted a pair of other recent flip targets Monday afternoon with commitments from three-star offensive tackle Jahari Medlock (former Cincinnati pledge) and three-star wide receiver Muizz Tounkara (former Arizona pledge). With Monday's flurry of commitments, the Gators have now added six recruits to the program's 2025 class in the past eight days.

Florida's 2025 class was No. 27 in ESPN's latest rankings prior to Jackson's commitment, and his pledge continues the strong run the Gators have enjoyed on the recruiting trail since the school announced its plans to stick with Napier beyond the 2024 season earlier this month.

Florida secured a commitment from quarterback Tramell Jones (who was previously committed to Florida State) on Nov. 17, then followed with pledges from four-star defensive tackle Stephon Shivers (former Georgia pledge) and three-star offensive lineman Daniel Pierre Louis (former Florida State pledge) last week.

The Gators are expected to remain active in the final stretch of the 2025 cycle as they target multiple ESPN 300 prospects, including five-star Ohio State cornerback commit Na'eem Offord (No. 4) and four-star Texas wide receiver pledge Jaime Ffrench (No. 25)

Following back-to-back ranked wins over LSU and Ole Miss, Florida closes its regular season at Florida State on Saturday at 7 p.m. ET (ESPN2).