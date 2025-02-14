Premier League Darts 2025: PDC condemns whistling that marred night two

Open Extended Reactions

Gerwyn Price whistled back at the crowd during his semifinal defeat to Luke Humphries. Andrew Milligan/PA Images via Getty Images

The Professional Darts Corporation (PDC) has condemned the whistling and jeers that affected players on night two of the Premier League Darts in Glasgow on Thursday.

Whistling from areas of the crowd at the OVO Hydro as players thew from the oche caused referee Kirk Bevins to implore the perpertators to stop during the final between world No. 1 Luke Humphries and eventual winner, and reigning world champion, Luke Littler. Sky Sports commentators also voiced their frustration throughout the event.

Gerwyn Price was visibly irked by the whistling during his semifinal defeat to Humphries. After hitting a 180, "The Iceman" turned and whistled back at the crowd as Humphries jokingly put his fingers in his ears.

During the night's final, Littler and Humphries both struggled to play their best darts, with Humphries averaging 93.68 and a late improvement from Littler narrowly pushing his above 101.

Premier League of Darts 2025: Most 180s Player MP 180s T Av 1 - Michael van Gerwen 4 17 103.78 2 - Chris Dobey 4 14 96.25 3 - Luke Littler 3 14 107.51 4 - Luke Humphries 5 12 101.68

"Following Thursday's Premier League Darts night in Glasgow, the PDC wishes to strongly reiterate that it does not condone any behaviour which can disrupt an event, such as whistling or booing when players are throwing," the organisation said in a statement on Friday.

"Every player goes on stage with the intention of performing to the best of their ability and providing an entertaining spectacle for all fans, whether in the venue or watching worldwide.

"As per the terms and conditions of entry to events, spectators who act inappropriately can be removed from the venue.

"The PDC works closely with Premier League venues, who have responsibility for crowd control, to take proactive and decisive action against those who behave inappropriately.

"The vast majority of fans who attend our sell-out events on a regular basis also condemn this behaviour and we will continue to promote a positive atmosphere which gives all players the opportunity to play to the best of their ability in every match."

Luke Humphries leads the Premier League table after he won night one in Belfast on Feb. 6 and reached Thursday's final. Teenage darts sensation Littler is second with five points, one ahead of Michael van Gerwen.

