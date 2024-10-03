Open Extended Reactions

After a 4-0-1 performance last week, Week 6 of the 2024 college football season offers a slate of intriguing matchups that might not immediately catch the eye but that hold hidden value. From Missouri's visit to Texas A&M and Rutgers facing Nebraska to UMass taking on Northern Illinois, there's potential for upsets brewing. I'm spotlighting underdogs who aren't just poised to cover the spread, but who could potentially pull off stunning victories.

Additionally, we'll dive into the Cal-Miami showdown, examining both the spread and the total, and analyze the service academy clash between Navy and Air Force. While this week's games might seem less glamorous at first glance, savvy bettors know that's often where the real opportunities lie.

All lines current as of publication time, courtesy of ESPN BET.