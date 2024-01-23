Open Extended Reactions

The NFL's conference championships are Sunday, and the betting market is loaded with player props. That's why we're bringing you the NFL betting playbook, highlighting some of the top options for each of this weekend's pivotal playoff games.

My weekly betting playbook features several data points for both of this weekend's games, along with my analysis of a few notable lines I'm interested in betting, although this article is designed in a way that allows you to pick your own favorites.

Exclusively for ESPN+ members: If you'd like to see a list of around 100 props and my recommended plays for each, please click on this link.

Note: Odds by ESPN BET and correct as of time of publication.

Kansas City Chiefs @ Baltimore Ravens -3.5

M&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore

Sunday, 3 p.m. ET

Kansas City Chiefs (+170); Baltimore Ravens (-200)44.5; Opened: 46.5Ravens by 4.6 (63.6% to win outright)

Clay's projected score: Ravens 26, Chiefs 20

Patrick Mahomes over 36.5 passing attempts (-110): I'm doubling down here, as I recommended this same play last week, and we took one of our only L's during the playoffs. The loss was a bit of a bad beat, as the Chiefs ran 47 offensive snaps, which was a season low by six plays (they had averaged 60.1 snaps per game in their prior 18 games). Kansas City still called a pass-first offense after operating the league's game-script-adjusted, pass-heaviest scheme during the regular season. Including last week's season-low 23, Mahomes is now averaging 36.7 passing attempts per game. That number jumps to 40.0 per game in Kansas City's six losses (38-plus in five of those six), which is notable, as the Chiefs are road underdogs. Mahomes has averaged 40.1 attempts per game in his four career games against Baltimore (37-plus in three out of the four, and all three of those were wins). The Ravens faced 37.1 passing attempts per game during the regular season (second most), with 10 out of 18 opponents reaching 37 attempts.

Roquan Smith over 2.5 assists (-135): Smith has played on 97% of Baltimore's defensive snaps during 17 active games this season. The every-down off-ball linebacker averaged 4.5 assists during those games, having reached three in 15 out of 17.

Justin Madubuike over 2.5 total tackles (-135) and over 0.5 assists (-230): Madubuike has been a mainstay for Baltimore at defensive tackle this season, having played on 66% of snaps during 18 games. The four-year vet is averaging 3.3 total and 1.1 assists per game. He's reached three total tackles in 12 games (including 11 of his last 14) and has at least one assist in 12 games (including six of his last seven).

Justin Reid under 2.5 assists (-190): Reid rarely leaves the field (he's played on 97% of the Chiefs' defensive snaps in 18 games this season) and yet he doesn't generate many assists. The standout safety is averaging 1.3 helpers per game and has reached three in only three of those 18 outings. One of the three exceptions came against the Bills last week, but note that Reid had season-high marks in snaps (75) and total tackles (11) in what was an unusually high-volume game for the defense.

Detroit Lions @ San Francisco 49ers -7

Levi's Stadium, Santa Clara, California

Sunday, 6:30 p.m. ET

Detroit Lions (+260); San Francisco 49ers (-320)50.5; Opened: 51.549ers by 8.5 (74.1% to win outright)

Clay's projected score: 49ers 30, Lions 26