Betting tips for 'Sunday Night Football': Bengals at Giants

The last game of the Sunday Week 6 slate features Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals taking on Daniel Jones and the New York Giants. The Bengals enter Sunday night's tilt coming off a close OT loss to the Baltimore Ravens after Evan McPherson missed a 53-yard game-winning kick. Meanwhile the Giants upset the Seahawks as nearly eight-point underdogs in Week 5 behind strong performances from Jones under center and rookie Tyrone Tracy Jr., who played in relief of Devin Singletary.

The line for this game opened at Bengals -3.5 earlier in the week and has since stayed the same ahead of kickoff, with the total sitting at 46.5 points.

Game lines