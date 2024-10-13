Betting tips for 'Sunday Night Football': Bengals at Giants

The last game of the Sunday Week 6 slate features Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals taking on Daniel Jones and the New York Giants. The Bengals enter Sunday night's tilt coming off a close OT loss to the Baltimore Ravens after Evan McPherson missed a 53-yard game-winning kick. Meanwhile the Giants upset the Seahawks as nearly eight-point underdogs in Week 5 behind strong performances from Jones under center and rookie Tyrone Tracy Jr., who played in relief of Devin Singletary.
The line for this game opened at Bengals -3.5 earlier in the week and has since stayed the same ahead of kickoff, with the total sitting at 46.5 points.
Game lines
Spread: Bengals -3.5
Money line: Bengals (-195), Giants (+165)
Over/Under: 46.5
First-half spread: Bengals -2.5 (-120), Giants +2.5 (-110)
First-half moneyline: Bengals (-175), Giants (+135)
Bengals total points: 25.5 (Over -115/Under -115)
Giants total points: 20.5 (Over -120/Under -110)
The props
Passing
Joe Burrow total passing yards: 249.5 (Over -145/Under +115)
Burrow total passing TDs: 1.5 (Over -135/Under +105)
Daniel Jones total passing yards: 224.5 (Over +115/Under -145)
Rushing
Chase Brown total rushing yards: 44.5 (Over -105/Under -125)
Zack Moss total rushing yards: 44.5 (Over +105/Under -135)
Jones total rushing yards: 34.5 (Over -105/Under -125)
Receiving
Ja'Marr Chase total receiving yards: 79.5 (Over Even/Under -130)
Tee Higgins total receiving yards: 59.5 (Over +105/Under -135)
Wan'Dale Robinson total receiving yards: 49.5 (Over -145/Under +115)
Darius Slayton total receiving yards: 49.5 (Over -110/Under -120)
Theo Johnson total receiving yards: 24.5 (Over -125/Under -105)
Andrei Iosivas total receiving yards: 24.5 (Over -105/Under -125)
Joe Fortenbaugh's pick
Bengals -3.5 over Giants
The look-ahead line here was Cincinnati -5.5, so we're getting the Bengals at a price that's two points cheaper than last week. Ruminate on that for a second because I just upgraded my power number for Cincinnati after Joe Burrow and the Bengals offense posted 520 yards and 38 points on Baltimore's defense. Cincinnati may be 1-4, but they have four one-score losses...and those losses have come by a combined 15 points. This is a good buy-low spot on the Bengals, who face a Giants team that is 1-14 straight-up in prime time with quarterback Daniel Jones under center.
Betting trends
Courtesy ESPN Research
The Giants have covered three straight games.
The Giants are 22-11 ATS as underdogs under Brian Daboll.
The Bengals are 18-9 ATS on the road since the start of 2021. Joe Burrow is 19-10 ATS in his career on the road (22-11 ATS including playoffs).
Daniel Jones is 1-13 outright in prime-time games (6-8 ATS).
Over the last decade, teams with 0-1 wins and 4+ losses are 2-12 ATS as road favorites (4-10 outright). However, the last two teams in that spot both covered the spread.
The Bengals are 1-2 outright as favorites this season, losing as 7.5-point favorites against the Commanders and Patriots.
Unders are 5-0 in Sunday night games this season, 31-10 in the last three seasons and 60-31-2 since 2019.
