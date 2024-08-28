2024 college football Week 1: Betting odds and lines

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney and Georgia coach Kirby Smart each give their thoughts on the upcoming Week 1 game between the two teams. (1:07)

After an eventful Week 0 that saw Georgia Tech upset No. 10 Florida State as 10.5-point underdogs, the 2024 college football season kicks off for real in Week 1 with plenty of top-25-ranked teams in action, starting Saturday at noon with No. 1 Georgia taking on No. 14 Clemson.

Saturday's prime-time matchup pits No. 7 Notre Dame against No. 20 Texas A&M (7:30 p.m. ET), while in the rare Sunday night game, No. 23 USC battles No. 13 LSU. Week 1 caps off with a Monday night showdown between Boston College and the Seminoles, as Florida State looks to bounce back from its disappointing defeat last week.

Here are the betting lines, money lines and totals available for the Week 1 games featuring top-25 teams.

Best bets for Week 1 of college football

All odds are accurate as of time of publication. For the latest odds go to ESPN BET.

Western Carolina at No. 24 NC State -32.5

Thursday, 7 p.m. ET, ACC Network

Money Line: Western Carolina (+2500); NC State (-7500)

Over/Under: 60.5 (O -110, U 110)

FPI favorite: NC State by 46.9 (99.5% chance to win outright)

Murray State at No. 11 Missouri -46.5

Thursday, 8 p.m. ET, SEC Network

Money Line: Off

Over/Under: 57.5 (O -110, U 110)

FPI favorite: Missouri by 47.5 (99.5% chance to win outright)

Lindenwood at No. 22 Kansas -45

Thursday, 8 p.m. ET, ESPN+

Money Line: Off

Over/Under: 58.5 (O -110, U 110)

FPI favorite: Kansas by 42.1 (99% chance to win outright)

Southern Utah at No. 12 Utah -38

Thursday, 9 p.m. ET, ESPN+

Money Line: Off

Over/Under: 53.5 (O -105, U 115)

FPI favorite: Utah by 36.9 (98.3% chance to win outright)

Temple at No. 16 Oklahoma -42.5

Friday, 7 p.m. ET, ESPN

Money Line: Off

Over/Under: 59.5 (O -105, U -115)

FPI favorite: Oklahoma by 40.1 (98.7% chance to win outright)

No. 14 Clemson at No. 1 Georgia -13.5

Saturday, 12 p.m. ET, ABC, ESPN+

Money Line: Clemson (+450); Georgia (-600)

Over/Under: 48.5 (O -110, U -110)

FPI favorite: Georgia by 14.9 (82.1% chance to win outright)

No. 8 Penn State -8 at West Virginia

Saturday, 12 p.m. ET, FOX

Money Line: Penn State (-320); West Virginia (+260)

Over/Under: 51.5 (O -110, U -110)

FPI favorite: Penn State by 12.3 (77.7% chance to win outright)

Illinois State at No. 25 Iowa -22.5

Saturday, 12 p.m. ET, Big Ten Network

Money Line: Illinois State (+1300); Iowa (-3000)

Over/Under: 40.5 (O -120, U EVEN)

FPI favorite: Iowa by 24 (92.9% chance to win outright)

Chattanooga at No. 15 Tennessee

Saturday, 12:45 p.m. ET, SEC Network

No Line Posted

South Dakota State at No. 17 Oklahoma State -9.5

Saturday, 2 p.m. ET, ESPN+

Money Line: South Dakota State (+290); Oklahoma State (-360)

Over/Under: 53.5 (O -115, U -105)

FPI favorite: Oklahoma State by 19.2 (88.5% chance to win outright)

Akron at No. 2 Ohio State -48.5

Saturday, 3:30 p.m. ET, CBS

Money Line: Off

Over/Under: 58.5 (O -105, U -115)

FPI favorite: Ohio State by 40.3 (98.7% chance to win outright)

Colorado State at No. 4 Texas -32

Saturday, 3:30 p.m. ET, ESPN

Money Line: Colorado State (+2000); Texas (-5000)

Over/Under: 60.5 (O -110, U -110)

FPI favorite: Texas by 36.2 (97.9% chance to win outright)

No. 19 Miami -2.5 at Florida

Saturday, 3:30 p.m. ET, ABC, ESPN+

Money Line: Miami (-140); Florida (+120)

Over/Under: 53.5 (O -115, U -105)

FPI favorite: Florida by 3.1 (57.5% chance to win outright)

Western Kentucky at No. 5 Alabama -32

Saturday, 7 p.m. ET, ESPN

Money Line: Western Kentucky (+2500); Alabama (-7500)

Over/Under: 59.5 (O -110, U -110)

FPI favorite: Alabama by 34.6 (97.4% chance to win outright)

Furman at No. 6 Ole Miss

Saturday, 7 p.m. ET, ESPN+, SECN+

No Line Posted

UT Martin at No. 18 Kansas State

Saturday, 7 p.m. ET, ESPN+

No Line Posted

Idaho at No. 3 Oregon

Saturday, 7:30 p.m. ET, Big Ten Network

No Line Posted

No. 7 Notre Dame at No. 20 Texas A&M -3

Saturday, 7:30 p.m. ET, ABC, ESPN+

Money Line: Notre Dame (+130); Texas A&M (-150)

Over/Under: 46.5 (O -110, U -110)

FPI favorite: Notre Dame by 3.7 (58.9% chance to win outright)

Fresno State at No. 9 Michigan -21

Saturday, 7:30 p.m. ET, NBC

Money Line: Fresno State (+1000); Michigan (-1800)

Over/Under: 45.5 (O -115, U -105)

FPI favorite: Michigan by 20.7 (89.1% chance to win outright

New Mexico at No. 21 Arizona -31

Saturday, 10:30 p.m. ET, ESPN

Money Line: New Mexico (+2000); Arizona (-5000)

Over/Under: 58.5 (O -105, U -115)

FPI favorite: New Mexico by 7.3 (68.1% chance to win outright)

No. 23 USC at No. 13 LSU -4

Sunday, 7:30 p.m. ET, ABC, ESPN+

Money Line: USC (+155); LSU (-185)

Over/Under: 64.5 (O -110, U -110)

FPI favorite: LSU by 2 (55.1% chance to win outright)

Boston College at No. 10 Florida State -16.5

Monday, 7:30 p.m. ET, ESPN

Money Line: Boston College (+500); Florida State (-700)

Over/Under: 49.5 (O -115, U -105)

FPI favorite: Florida State by 14.5 (81.3% chance to win outright)