2024 college football Week 1: Betting odds and lines

After an eventful Week 0 that saw Georgia Tech upset No. 10 Florida State as 10.5-point underdogs, the 2024 college football season kicks off for real in Week 1 with plenty of top-25-ranked teams in action, starting Saturday at noon with No. 1 Georgia taking on No. 14 Clemson.
Saturday's prime-time matchup pits No. 7 Notre Dame against No. 20 Texas A&M (7:30 p.m. ET), while in the rare Sunday night game, No. 23 USC battles No. 13 LSU. Week 1 caps off with a Monday night showdown between Boston College and the Seminoles, as Florida State looks to bounce back from its disappointing defeat last week.
Here are the betting lines, money lines and totals available for the Week 1 games featuring top-25 teams.
Best bets for Week 1 of college football
All odds are accurate as of time of publication. For the latest odds go to ESPN BET.
Western Carolina at No. 24 NC State -32.5
Thursday, 7 p.m. ET, ACC Network
Money Line: Western Carolina (+2500); NC State (-7500)
Over/Under: 60.5 (O -110, U 110)
FPI favorite: NC State by 46.9 (99.5% chance to win outright)
Murray State at No. 11 Missouri -46.5
Thursday, 8 p.m. ET, SEC Network
Money Line: Off
Over/Under: 57.5 (O -110, U 110)
FPI favorite: Missouri by 47.5 (99.5% chance to win outright)
Lindenwood at No. 22 Kansas -45
Thursday, 8 p.m. ET, ESPN+
Money Line: Off
Over/Under: 58.5 (O -110, U 110)
FPI favorite: Kansas by 42.1 (99% chance to win outright)
Southern Utah at No. 12 Utah -38
Thursday, 9 p.m. ET, ESPN+
Money Line: Off
Over/Under: 53.5 (O -105, U 115)
FPI favorite: Utah by 36.9 (98.3% chance to win outright)
Temple at No. 16 Oklahoma -42.5
Friday, 7 p.m. ET, ESPN
Money Line: Off
Over/Under: 59.5 (O -105, U -115)
FPI favorite: Oklahoma by 40.1 (98.7% chance to win outright)
No. 14 Clemson at No. 1 Georgia -13.5
Saturday, 12 p.m. ET, ABC, ESPN+
Money Line: Clemson (+450); Georgia (-600)
Over/Under: 48.5 (O -110, U -110)
FPI favorite: Georgia by 14.9 (82.1% chance to win outright)
No. 8 Penn State -8 at West Virginia
Saturday, 12 p.m. ET, FOX
Money Line: Penn State (-320); West Virginia (+260)
Over/Under: 51.5 (O -110, U -110)
FPI favorite: Penn State by 12.3 (77.7% chance to win outright)
Illinois State at No. 25 Iowa -22.5
Saturday, 12 p.m. ET, Big Ten Network
Money Line: Illinois State (+1300); Iowa (-3000)
Over/Under: 40.5 (O -120, U EVEN)
FPI favorite: Iowa by 24 (92.9% chance to win outright)
Chattanooga at No. 15 Tennessee
Saturday, 12:45 p.m. ET, SEC Network
No Line Posted
South Dakota State at No. 17 Oklahoma State -9.5
Saturday, 2 p.m. ET, ESPN+
Money Line: South Dakota State (+290); Oklahoma State (-360)
Over/Under: 53.5 (O -115, U -105)
FPI favorite: Oklahoma State by 19.2 (88.5% chance to win outright)
Akron at No. 2 Ohio State -48.5
Saturday, 3:30 p.m. ET, CBS
Money Line: Off
Over/Under: 58.5 (O -105, U -115)
FPI favorite: Ohio State by 40.3 (98.7% chance to win outright)
Colorado State at No. 4 Texas -32
Saturday, 3:30 p.m. ET, ESPN
Money Line: Colorado State (+2000); Texas (-5000)
Over/Under: 60.5 (O -110, U -110)
FPI favorite: Texas by 36.2 (97.9% chance to win outright)
No. 19 Miami -2.5 at Florida
Saturday, 3:30 p.m. ET, ABC, ESPN+
Money Line: Miami (-140); Florida (+120)
Over/Under: 53.5 (O -115, U -105)
FPI favorite: Florida by 3.1 (57.5% chance to win outright)
Western Kentucky at No. 5 Alabama -32
Saturday, 7 p.m. ET, ESPN
Money Line: Western Kentucky (+2500); Alabama (-7500)
Over/Under: 59.5 (O -110, U -110)
FPI favorite: Alabama by 34.6 (97.4% chance to win outright)
Furman at No. 6 Ole Miss
Saturday, 7 p.m. ET, ESPN+, SECN+
No Line Posted
UT Martin at No. 18 Kansas State
Saturday, 7 p.m. ET, ESPN+
No Line Posted
Idaho at No. 3 Oregon
Saturday, 7:30 p.m. ET, Big Ten Network
No Line Posted
No. 7 Notre Dame at No. 20 Texas A&M -3
Saturday, 7:30 p.m. ET, ABC, ESPN+
Money Line: Notre Dame (+130); Texas A&M (-150)
Over/Under: 46.5 (O -110, U -110)
FPI favorite: Notre Dame by 3.7 (58.9% chance to win outright)
Fresno State at No. 9 Michigan -21
Saturday, 7:30 p.m. ET, NBC
Money Line: Fresno State (+1000); Michigan (-1800)
Over/Under: 45.5 (O -115, U -105)
FPI favorite: Michigan by 20.7 (89.1% chance to win outright
New Mexico at No. 21 Arizona -31
Saturday, 10:30 p.m. ET, ESPN
Money Line: New Mexico (+2000); Arizona (-5000)
Over/Under: 58.5 (O -105, U -115)
FPI favorite: New Mexico by 7.3 (68.1% chance to win outright)
No. 23 USC at No. 13 LSU -4
Sunday, 7:30 p.m. ET, ABC, ESPN+
Money Line: USC (+155); LSU (-185)
Over/Under: 64.5 (O -110, U -110)
FPI favorite: LSU by 2 (55.1% chance to win outright)
Boston College at No. 10 Florida State -16.5
Monday, 7:30 p.m. ET, ESPN
Money Line: Boston College (+500); Florida State (-700)
Over/Under: 49.5 (O -115, U -105)
FPI favorite: Florida State by 14.5 (81.3% chance to win outright)