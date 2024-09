2024 college football Week 5: Top 25 betting odds, lines

Kalen DeBoer talks about how the new college football landscape and being at Alabama has led to him experiencing a lot of "firsts", but he knows that in the SEC nothing can be overlooked. (2:34)

DeBoer keeping No. 4 Alabama's focus on No. 2 Georgia (2:34)

Open Extended Reactions

Week 5 of the 2024 college football season features four games between AP Top 25-ranked opponents.

The slate is led by a top-five SEC clash as No. 2 Georgia heads to Tuscaloosa to take on No. 4 Alabama in a rematch of last year's SEC championship game (7:30 p.m. on ESPN+/ABC).

There are also some key ranked battles in both the Big Ten and Big 12 as conference title races heat up amid the season's early College Football Playoff conversations.

Here are all the odds and lines for games with Top 25 teams on the Week 5 slate.

All odds are accurate as of timestamp. For the latest odds go to ESPN BET.

Virginia Tech at No. 7 Miami (-17)

Friday, 7:30 p.m. ET, ESPN

Records: Virginia Tech 2-2; Miami 4-0

Opening line: Miami -16.5, O/U 56.5 (-110)

Money line: Virginia Tech (+550); Miami (-800)

Over/under: 56.5 (O -110, U 110)

FPI projection: Miami by 20.2 points, 90% probability to win

Kentucky at No. 6 Ole Miss (-17)

Saturday, 12 p.m. ET, ABC

Records: Kentucky 2-2; Ole Miss 4-0

Opening line: Ole Miss -17.5, O/U 51.5 (-115)

Money line: Kentucky (+600); Ole Miss (-900)

Over/under: 51.5 (O -115, U 105)

FPI projection: Ole Miss by 20.5 points, 90% probability to win

Minnesota at No. 12 Michigan (-10)

Saturday, 12 p.m. ET, FOX

Records: Minnesota 2-2; Michigan 3-1

Opening line: Michigan -10.5, O/U 39.5 (-105)

Money line: Minnesota (+360); Michigan (-450)

Over/under: 39.5 (O -105, U 115)

FPI projection: Michigan by 11.2 points, 77% probability to win

No. 20 Oklahoma State at No. 23 Kansas State (-5.5)

Saturday, 12 p.m. ET, ESPN

Records: Oklahoma State 3-1; Kansas State 3-1

Opening line: Kansas State -5.5, O/U 54.5 (-110)

Money line: Oklahoma State (+180); Kansas State (-215)

Over/under: 54.5 (O -110, U 110)

FPI projection: Oklahoma State by 1 points, 53% probability to win

No. 22 BYU (-2.5) at Baylor

Saturday, 12 p.m. ET, FS1

Records: BYU 4-0; Baylor 2-2

Opening line: Baylor -2.5, O/U 45.5 (-105)

Money line: BYU (+120); Baylor (-140)

Over/under: 45.5 (O -105, U -115)

FPI projection: BYU by 0.7 points, 52% probability to win

Wisconsin at No. 13 USC (-14.5)

Saturday, 3:30 p.m. ET, CBS

Records: Wisconsin 2-1; USC 2-1

Opening line: USC -14.5, O/U 51.5 (-110)

Money line: Wisconsin (+475); USC (-650)

Over/under: 51.5 (O EVEN, U -120)

FPI projection: USC by 18.2 points, 88% probability to win

No. 15 Louisville at No. 16 Notre Dame (-4)

Saturday, 3:30 p.m. ET, Peacock

Records: Louisville 3-0; Notre Dame 3-1

Opening line: Notre Dame -4.5, O/U 48.5 (-105)

Money line: Louisville (+170); Notre Dame (-200)

Over/under: 48.5 (O -105, U -115)

FPI projection: Notre Dame by 6.9 points, 68% probability to win

Arkansas at No. 24 Texas A&M -4

Saturday, 3:30 p.m. ET, ESPN

Records: Arkansas 3-1; Texas A&M 3-1

Opening line: Texas A&M -4, O/U 52.5 (-105)

Money line: Arkansas (+155); Texas A&M (-185)

Over/under: 52.5 (O -105, U -115)

FPI projection: Texas A&M by 2.2 points, 56% probability to win

No. 21 Oklahoma (-2.5) at Auburn

Saturday, 3:40 p.m. ET, ABC

Records: Oklahoma 3-1; Auburn 2-2

Opening line: Oklahoma -2.5, O/U 47.5 (-110)

Money line: Oklahoma (-140); Auburn (+120)

Over/under: 47.5 (O -110, U -110)

FPI projection: Oklahoma by 2.7 points, 57% probability to win

Mississippi State at No. 1 Texas (-38.5)

Saturday, 4:15 p.m. ET, SEC Network

Records: Mississippi State 1-3; Texas 4-0

Opening line: Texas -38, O/U 61.5 (-105)

Money line: Mississippi State (+4000); Texas (-20000)

Over/under: 61.5 (O -105, U -115)

FPI projection: Texas by 35.2 points, 98% probability to win

No. 3 Ohio State (-25) at Michigan State

Saturday, 7 p.m. ET, Peacock

Records: Ohio State 3-0; Michigan State 3-1

Opening line: Ohio State -24, O/U 50.5 (-105)

Money line: Ohio State (-3000); Michigan State (+1300)

Over/under: 49.5 (O -105, U -115)

FPI projection: Ohio State by 23.2 points, 93% probability to win

Stanford at No. 17 Clemson (-21.5)

Saturday, 7 p.m. ET, ESPN

Records: Stanford 2-1; Clemson 2-1

Opening line: Clemson -22, O/U 57.5 (-110)

Money line: Stanford (+1100); Clemson (-2000)

Over/under: 57.5 (O -110, U -110)

FPI projection: Clemson by 19.3 points, 89% probability to win

No. 18 Iowa State (-12.5) at Houston

Saturday, 7 p.m. ET, FS1

Records: Iowa State 3-0; Houston 1-3

Opening line: Iowa State -12.5, O/U 43.5 (-105)

Money line: Iowa State (-550); Houston (+425)

Over/under: 43.5 (O -105, U -115)

FPI projection: Iowa State by 12.1 points, 79% probability to win

No. 2 Georgia (-1.5) at No. 4 Alabama

Saturday, 7:30 p.m. ET, ABC, ESPN+

Records: Georgia 3-0; Alabama 3-0

Opening line: Georgia -2.5, O/U 51.5 (-105)

Money line: Georgia (-125); Alabama (+105)

Over/under: 49.5 (O -110, U -110)

FPI projection: Alabama by 6.1 points, 66% probability to win

No. 19 Illinois at No. 9 Penn State (-17.5)

Saturday, 7:30 p.m. ET, NBC

Records: Illinois 4-0; Penn State 3-0

Opening line: Penn State -17.5, O/U 47.5 (-110)

Money line: Illinois (+700); Penn State (-1000)

Over/under: 47.5 (O -110, U -110)

FPI projection: Penn State by 16.9 points, 86% probability to win

South Alabama at No. 14 LSU (-20.5)

Saturday, 7:45 p.m. ET, SEC Network

Records: South Alabama 2-2; LSU 3-1

Opening line: LSU -20.5, O/U 65.5 (-105)

Money line: South Alabama (+900); LSU (-1600)

Over/under: 65.5 (O -105, U -115)

FPI projection: LSU by 11.9 points, 78% probability to win

Washington State at No. 25 Boise State (-7)

Saturday, 10 p.m. ET, FS1

Records: Washington State 4-0; Boise State 2-1

Opening line: Boise State -7, O/U 64.5 (-115)

Money line: Washington State (+225); Boise State (-275)

Over/under: 64.5 (O -115, U -105)

FPI projection: Boise State by 4.5 points, 62% probability to win

Arizona at No. 10 Utah (-12.5)

Saturday, 10:15 p.m. ET, ESPN

Records: Arizona 2-1; Utah 4-0

Opening line: Utah -12.5, O/U 51.5 (-110)

Money line: Arizona (+360); Utah (-450)

Over/under: 50.5 (O -110, U -110)

FPI projection: Utah by 11.4 points, 77% probability to win

No. 8 Oregon -24 at UCLA

Saturday, 11 p.m. ET, FOX

Records: Oregon 3-0; UCLA 1-2

Opening line: Oregon -24, O/U 55.5 (-115)

Money line: Oregon (-2000); UCLA (+1100)

Over/under: 55.5 (O -105, U -115)

FPI projection: Oregon by 19 points, 89% probability to win