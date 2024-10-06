Betting tips for 'Sunday Night Football': Cowboys at Steelers

Anita Marks likes the Steelers line when they take on the Cowboys on "Sunday Night Football." (0:27)

Open Extended Reactions

The final game of the Week 5 Sunday slate pits Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys (2-2) against Justin Fields and the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Steelers have surprised many with a strong start to the season. Led by the dual-threat QB Fields, the Steelers offense has jelled so far this season with offensive coordinator Arthur Smith finding ways to play to his quarterbacks' strengths. Fields and third-year WR George Pickens have developed a connection as he ranks in the top 20 in the league in targets (29) and receptions (20).

Meanwhile, the Cowboys enter Sunday night dealing with multiple injuries. Micah Parsons, DeMarcus Lawrence and Brandin Cooks will all be out and with Cordarrelle Patterson and Jaylen Warren out for the Steelers it's likely that Najee Harris will see a heavy workload out of the backfield. Despite the 2-2 start, Cowboys QB Dak Prescott has played well ranking fourth in passing yards, but Dallas has one of the worst rushing offenses in the league.

The Steelers opened as 2.5-point favorites in the game with the total settling at 43.5 points. Here's everything you need to know to bet Cowboys-Steelers on 'Sunday Night Football'.

Odds current as of publish time, courtesy of ESPN BET