Betting tips for 'Sunday Night Football': Cowboys at Steelers

The final game of the Week 5 Sunday slate pits Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys (2-2) against Justin Fields and the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Steelers have surprised many with a strong start to the season. Led by the dual-threat QB Fields, the Steelers offense has jelled so far this season with offensive coordinator Arthur Smith finding ways to play to his quarterbacks' strengths. Fields and third-year WR George Pickens have developed a connection as he ranks in the top 20 in the league in targets (29) and receptions (20).
Meanwhile, the Cowboys enter Sunday night dealing with multiple injuries. Micah Parsons, DeMarcus Lawrence and Brandin Cooks will all be out and with Cordarrelle Patterson and Jaylen Warren out for the Steelers it's likely that Najee Harris will see a heavy workload out of the backfield. Despite the 2-2 start, Cowboys QB Dak Prescott has played well ranking fourth in passing yards, but Dallas has one of the worst rushing offenses in the league.
The Steelers opened as 2.5-point favorites in the game with the total settling at 43.5 points. Here's everything you need to know to bet Cowboys-Steelers on 'Sunday Night Football'.
Odds current as of publish time, courtesy of ESPN BET
Game lines
Spread: Steelers -2.5
Money line: Steelers (-150), Cowboys (+130)
Over/Under: 43.5
First-half spread: Steelers -0.5 (-115), Cowboys +0.5 (-115)
First-half moneyline: Steelers (-145), Cowboys (+115)
The props
Passing
Dak Prescott total passing yards: 249.5 (Over +105/Under -135)
Prescott total passing TDs: 1.5 (Over +110/Under -140)
Justin Fields total passing yards: 199.5 (Over +115/Under -145)
Rushing
Najee Harris total rushing yards: 69.5 (Over -110/Under -120)
Rico Dowdle total rushing yards: 39.5 (Over -125/Under -105)
Fields total rushing yards: 44.5 (Over -125/Under -105)
Receiving
CeeDee Lamb total receiving yards: 79.5 (Over Even/Under -130)
George Pickens total receiving yards: 59.5 (Over -110/Under -135)
Jake Ferguson total receiving yards: 44.5 (Over -130/Under Even)
Pat Freiermuth total receiving yards: 34.5 (Over Even/Under -130)
Jalen Tolbert total receiving yards: 34.5 (Over -110/Under -120)
Dowdle total receiving yards: 14.5 (Over -110/Under -120)
Harris total receiving yards: 14.5 (Over -135/Under +105)
Andre Snellings' pick
Justin Fields 200+ passing yards (+115).
After the Steelers took a conservative offensive approach in the first two games of the season, Fields has settled in and been more aggressive as a passer in the last two. He completed 25-of-32 passes for 245 yards against a solid Chargers pass defense in Week 3, then followed that by completing 22-of-34 attempts and 312 passing yards against the Colts in Week 4.
The Cowboys have an explosive offense that should be able to put points on the board even against a tough Steelers defense, which means Fields may have to operate through the air to keep the game competitive. But the Cowboys will be without their two best defensive pass rushers in Micah Parsons and Dexter Lawrence, giving Fields more time to work the ball downfield. Since holding Deshaun Watson in check in the opener, all three other quarterbacks the Cowboys have faced have thrown for at least 243 yards.
Betting trends
Courtesy ESPN Research
The Cowboys are 1-7 ATS in their last eight games as underdogs including playoffs.
The Cowboys are 0-3 ATS in their last three games.
The Steelers are 7-1 outright and ATS in their last eight prime-time games.
Since 2020, the Steelers are 20-10-1 ATS when the line is between +3 and -3.
The Steelers are 8-2 ATS in their last 10 games following a loss.
The Cowboys are 4-0 ATS on extra rest since the start of last season and 6-0 ATS including Week 1 games.
The Cowboys are 11-2 ATS in October since 2021.
Sunday night unders are 4-0 this year and 30-10 over the last three seasons. Prime-time unders are 78-49-1 over the last three seasons (8-7 this season).
More from ESPN
Betting storylines: All the latest buzz
Fantasy injury tracker: Who's in and who's out
Fantasy football: Rankings for 2024 season