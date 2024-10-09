2024 college football Week 7: Top 25 betting odds, lines

After a weekend of stunning upsets, Week 7 of the 2024 college football season brings perhaps the most important matchups yet as conference title races and the College Football Playoff picture begin to take shape. The weekend is highlighted by a marquee game featuring two of the top three teams in the nation when Will Howard, Jeremiah Smith and No. 2 Ohio State travel to Eugene to face No. 3 Oregon.
But that's not the only showdown between ranked teams. No. 1 Texas reclaimed the top spot in the AP Top 25 poll after No. 7 Alabama's upset loss. The Longhorns face No. 18 Oklahoma in the first SEC edition of the Red River Rivalry with Quinn Ewers returning under center (3:30 p.m. ET on ABC/ESPN+).
In the late primetime slot, the Colorado Buffaloes led by Shedeur Sanders and Heisman Trophy contender Travis Hunter welcome Avery Johnson, DJ Giddens and the No. 18 Kansas State Wildcats to Folsom Field with a chance to make a statement in the Big 12 (10:15 p.m. ET on ESPN).
Here are all the odds and lines for games with Top 25 teams on the Week 7 slate.
All odds are accurate as of timestamp.
No. 16 Utah (-6) at Arizona State
Friday, 10:30 p.m. ET, ESPN
Records: Utah 4-1; Arizona State 4-1
Opening Line: Utah -3, O/U 45.5
Money line: Utah (-230); Arizona State (+195)
Over/Under: 45.5 (O -105, U 115)
FPI Projection Utah by 0.4 points, 51% probability to win game
South Carolina at No. 7 Alabama (-21)
Saturday, Noon ET, ABC, ESPN+
Records: South Carolina 3-2; Alabama 4-1
Opening Line: Alabama -22.5, O/U 50.5
Money line: South Carolina (+1000); Alabama (-1800)
Over/Under: 50.5 (O -115, U 105)
FPI Projection Alabama by 21 points, 91% probability to win game
No. 10 Clemson (-20) at Wake Forest
Saturday, Noon ET, ESPN
Records: Clemson 4-1; Wake Forest 2-3
Opening Line: Clemson -20.5, O/U 60.5
Money line: Clemson (-1400); Wake Forest (+800)
Over/Under: 60.5 (O -115, U 105)
FPI Projection Clemson by 17.5 points, 87% probability to win game
No. 21 Missouri (-27.5) at Massachusetts
Saturday, Noon ET, ESPN2
Records: Missouri 4-1; Massachusetts 1-5
Opening Line: Missouri -27.5, O/U 53.5
Money line: Missouri (-3500); Massachusetts (+1500)
Over/Under: 54.5 (O -110, U 110)
FPI Projection Missouri by 26.8 points, 95% probability to win game
No. 1 Texas at No. 18 Oklahoma (-15)
Saturday, 3:30 p.m. ET, ABC, ESPN+
Records: Texas 5-0; Oklahoma 4-1
Opening Line: Texas -14.5, O/U 54.5
Money line: Texas (-700); Oklahoma (+500)
Over/Under: 50.5 (O -110, U -110)
FPI Projection Texas by 15.8 points, 85% probability to win game
No. 4 Penn State at USC (-5.5)
Saturday, 3:30 p.m. ET, CBS
Records: Penn State 5-0; USC 3-2
Opening Line: Penn State -4, O/U 48.5
Money line: Penn State (-200); USC (+170)
Over/Under: 50.5 (O -115, U -105)
FPI Projection USC by 0.6 points, 52% probability to win game
Stanford at No. 11 Notre Dame (-23.5)
Saturday, 3:30 p.m. ET, NBC
Records: Stanford 2-3; Notre Dame 4-1
Opening Line: Notre Dame -23.5, O/U 46.5
Money line: Stanford (+1300); Notre Dame (-3000)
Over/Under: 45.5 (O -105, U -115)
FPI Projection Notre Dame by 28.7 points, 96% probability to win game
California at No. 22 Pittsburgh (-3)
Saturday, 3:30 p.m. ET, ESPN
Records: California 3-2; Pittsburgh 5-0
Opening Line: Pittsburgh -3.5, O/U 59.5
Money line: California (+140); Pittsburgh (-165)
Over/Under: 59.5 (O -105, U -115)
FPI Projection Pittsburgh by 7.1 points, 68% probability to win game
Purdue at No. 23 Illinois (-19.5)
Saturday, 3:30 p.m. ET, FS1
Records: Purdue 1-4; Illinois 4-1
Opening Line: Illinois -20, O/U 49.5
Money line: Purdue (+800); Illinois (-1400)
Over/Under: 49.5 (O -115, U -105)
FPI Projection Illinois by 22 points, 92% probability to win game
Arizona at No. 14 BYU (-5)
Saturday, 4 p.m. ET, FOX
Records: Arizona 3-2; BYU 5-0
Opening Line: BYU -3.5, O/U 50.5
Money line: Arizona (+180); BYU (-215)
Over/Under: 49.5 (O -110, U -110)
FPI Projection BYU by 6.8 points, 68% probability to win game
Mississippi State at No. 5 Georgia (-34)
Saturday, 4:15 p.m. ET, SEC Network
Records: Mississippi State 1-4; Georgia 4-1
Opening Line: Georgia -34, O/U 53.5
Money line: Off
Over/Under: 53.5 (O -110, U -110)
FPI Projection Georgia by 26.9 points, 95% probability to win game
Florida at No. 8 Tennessee (-15.5)
Saturday, 7 p.m. ET, ESPN
Records: Florida 3-2; Tennessee 4-1
Opening Line: Tennessee -16, O/U 54.5
Money line: Florida (+500); Tennessee (-700)
Over/Under: 55.5 (O -110, U -110)
FPI Projection Tennessee by 17.3 points, 87% probability to win game
No. 2 Ohio State (-3) at No. 3 Oregon
Saturday, 7:30 p.m. ET, NBC
Records: Ohio State 5-0; Oregon 5-0
Opening Line: Ohio State -3.5, O/U 55.5
Money line: Ohio State (-165); Oregon (+140)
Over/Under: 53.5 (O -110, U -110)
FPI Projection Ohio State by 5.3 points, 64% probability to win game
No. 9 Ole Miss (-3.5) at No. 13 LSU
Saturday, 7:30 p.m. ET, ABC, ESPN+
Records: Ole Miss 5-1; LSU 4-1
Opening Line: Ole Miss -3.5, O/U 64.5
Money line: Ole Miss (-165); LSU (+140)
Over/Under: 63.5 (O -105, U -115)
FPI Projection Ole Miss by 6.8 points, 68% probability to win game
No. 11 Iowa State (-3) at West Virginia
Saturday, 8 p.m. ET, FOX
Records: Iowa State 5-0; West Virginia 3-2
Opening Line: Iowa State -3, O/U 51.5
Money line: Iowa State (-150); West Virginia (+130)
Over/Under: 53.5 (O -105, U -115)
FPI Projection Iowa State by 1.8 points, 55% probability to win game
No. 18 Kansas State (-4) at Colorado
Saturday, 10:15 p.m. ET, ESPN
Records: Kansas State 4-1; Colorado 4-1
Opening Line: Kansas State -5.5, O/U 49.5
Money line: Kansas State (-185); Colorado (+155)
Over/Under: 56.5 (O -110, U -110)
FPI Projection Kansas State by 0.9 points, 52% probability to win game
No. 17 Boise State (-20.5) at Hawai'i
Saturday, 11 p.m. ET, CBSSN
Records: Boise State 4-1; Hawai'i 2-3
Opening Line: Boise State -21.5, O/U 61.5
Money line: Boise State (-1400); Hawai'i (+800)
Over/Under: 61.5 (O -105, U -115)
FPI Projection Boise State by 18.2 points, 88% probability to win game