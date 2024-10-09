2024 college football Week 7: Top 25 betting odds, lines

Open Extended Reactions

After a weekend of stunning upsets, Week 7 of the 2024 college football season brings perhaps the most important matchups yet as conference title races and the College Football Playoff picture begin to take shape. The weekend is highlighted by a marquee game featuring two of the top three teams in the nation when Will Howard, Jeremiah Smith and No. 2 Ohio State travel to Eugene to face No. 3 Oregon.

But that's not the only showdown between ranked teams. No. 1 Texas reclaimed the top spot in the AP Top 25 poll after No. 7 Alabama's upset loss. The Longhorns face No. 18 Oklahoma in the first SEC edition of the Red River Rivalry with Quinn Ewers returning under center (3:30 p.m. ET on ABC/ESPN+).

In the late primetime slot, the Colorado Buffaloes led by Shedeur Sanders and Heisman Trophy contender Travis Hunter welcome Avery Johnson, DJ Giddens and the No. 18 Kansas State Wildcats to Folsom Field with a chance to make a statement in the Big 12 (10:15 p.m. ET on ESPN).

Here are all the odds and lines for games with Top 25 teams on the Week 7 slate.

No. 16 Utah (-6) at Arizona State

Friday, 10:30 p.m. ET, ESPN

Records: Utah 4-1; Arizona State 4-1

Opening Line: Utah -3, O/U 45.5

Money line: Utah (-230); Arizona State (+195)

Over/Under: 45.5 (O -105, U 115)

FPI Projection Utah by 0.4 points, 51% probability to win game

South Carolina at No. 7 Alabama (-21)

Saturday, Noon ET, ABC, ESPN+

Records: South Carolina 3-2; Alabama 4-1

Opening Line: Alabama -22.5, O/U 50.5

Money line: South Carolina (+1000); Alabama (-1800)

Over/Under: 50.5 (O -115, U 105)

FPI Projection Alabama by 21 points, 91% probability to win game

No. 10 Clemson (-20) at Wake Forest

Saturday, Noon ET, ESPN

Records: Clemson 4-1; Wake Forest 2-3

Opening Line: Clemson -20.5, O/U 60.5

Money line: Clemson (-1400); Wake Forest (+800)

Over/Under: 60.5 (O -115, U 105)

FPI Projection Clemson by 17.5 points, 87% probability to win game

No. 21 Missouri (-27.5) at Massachusetts

Saturday, Noon ET, ESPN2

Records: Missouri 4-1; Massachusetts 1-5

Opening Line: Missouri -27.5, O/U 53.5

Money line: Missouri (-3500); Massachusetts (+1500)

Over/Under: 54.5 (O -110, U 110)

FPI Projection Missouri by 26.8 points, 95% probability to win game

No. 1 Texas at No. 18 Oklahoma (-15)

Saturday, 3:30 p.m. ET, ABC, ESPN+

Records: Texas 5-0; Oklahoma 4-1

Opening Line: Texas -14.5, O/U 54.5

Money line: Texas (-700); Oklahoma (+500)

Over/Under: 50.5 (O -110, U -110)

FPI Projection Texas by 15.8 points, 85% probability to win game

No. 4 Penn State at USC (-5.5)

Saturday, 3:30 p.m. ET, CBS

Records: Penn State 5-0; USC 3-2

Opening Line: Penn State -4, O/U 48.5

Money line: Penn State (-200); USC (+170)

Over/Under: 50.5 (O -115, U -105)

FPI Projection USC by 0.6 points, 52% probability to win game

Stanford at No. 11 Notre Dame (-23.5)

Saturday, 3:30 p.m. ET, NBC

Records: Stanford 2-3; Notre Dame 4-1

Opening Line: Notre Dame -23.5, O/U 46.5

Money line: Stanford (+1300); Notre Dame (-3000)

Over/Under: 45.5 (O -105, U -115)

FPI Projection Notre Dame by 28.7 points, 96% probability to win game

California at No. 22 Pittsburgh (-3)

Saturday, 3:30 p.m. ET, ESPN

Records: California 3-2; Pittsburgh 5-0

Opening Line: Pittsburgh -3.5, O/U 59.5

Money line: California (+140); Pittsburgh (-165)

Over/Under: 59.5 (O -105, U -115)

FPI Projection Pittsburgh by 7.1 points, 68% probability to win game

Purdue at No. 23 Illinois (-19.5)

Saturday, 3:30 p.m. ET, FS1

Records: Purdue 1-4; Illinois 4-1

Opening Line: Illinois -20, O/U 49.5

Money line: Purdue (+800); Illinois (-1400)

Over/Under: 49.5 (O -115, U -105)

FPI Projection Illinois by 22 points, 92% probability to win game

Arizona at No. 14 BYU (-5)

Saturday, 4 p.m. ET, FOX

Records: Arizona 3-2; BYU 5-0

Opening Line: BYU -3.5, O/U 50.5

Money line: Arizona (+180); BYU (-215)

Over/Under: 49.5 (O -110, U -110)

FPI Projection BYU by 6.8 points, 68% probability to win game

Mississippi State at No. 5 Georgia (-34)

Saturday, 4:15 p.m. ET, SEC Network

Records: Mississippi State 1-4; Georgia 4-1

Opening Line: Georgia -34, O/U 53.5

Money line: Off

Over/Under: 53.5 (O -110, U -110)

FPI Projection Georgia by 26.9 points, 95% probability to win game

Florida at No. 8 Tennessee (-15.5)

Saturday, 7 p.m. ET, ESPN

Records: Florida 3-2; Tennessee 4-1

Opening Line: Tennessee -16, O/U 54.5

Money line: Florida (+500); Tennessee (-700)

Over/Under: 55.5 (O -110, U -110)

FPI Projection Tennessee by 17.3 points, 87% probability to win game

No. 2 Ohio State (-3) at No. 3 Oregon

Saturday, 7:30 p.m. ET, NBC

Records: Ohio State 5-0; Oregon 5-0

Opening Line: Ohio State -3.5, O/U 55.5

Money line: Ohio State (-165); Oregon (+140)

Over/Under: 53.5 (O -110, U -110)

FPI Projection Ohio State by 5.3 points, 64% probability to win game

No. 9 Ole Miss (-3.5) at No. 13 LSU

Saturday, 7:30 p.m. ET, ABC, ESPN+

Records: Ole Miss 5-1; LSU 4-1

Opening Line: Ole Miss -3.5, O/U 64.5

Money line: Ole Miss (-165); LSU (+140)

Over/Under: 63.5 (O -105, U -115)

FPI Projection Ole Miss by 6.8 points, 68% probability to win game

No. 11 Iowa State (-3) at West Virginia

Saturday, 8 p.m. ET, FOX

Records: Iowa State 5-0; West Virginia 3-2

Opening Line: Iowa State -3, O/U 51.5

Money line: Iowa State (-150); West Virginia (+130)

Over/Under: 53.5 (O -105, U -115)

FPI Projection Iowa State by 1.8 points, 55% probability to win game

No. 18 Kansas State (-4) at Colorado

Saturday, 10:15 p.m. ET, ESPN

Records: Kansas State 4-1; Colorado 4-1

Opening Line: Kansas State -5.5, O/U 49.5

Money line: Kansas State (-185); Colorado (+155)

Over/Under: 56.5 (O -110, U -110)

FPI Projection Kansas State by 0.9 points, 52% probability to win game

No. 17 Boise State (-20.5) at Hawai'i

Saturday, 11 p.m. ET, CBSSN

Records: Boise State 4-1; Hawai'i 2-3

Opening Line: Boise State -21.5, O/U 61.5

Money line: Boise State (-1400); Hawai'i (+800)

Over/Under: 61.5 (O -105, U -115)

FPI Projection Boise State by 18.2 points, 88% probability to win game