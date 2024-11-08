        <
          2024 college football Week 11: Top 25 betting odds, lines

          Malachi Moore and the Alabama Crimson Tide look to remain in the thick of the College Football Playoff and SEC championship race. Photo by Butch Dill/Getty Images
          Nov 8, 2024, 01:53 PM

          Week 11 of the college football season features some marquee games across the nation, highlighted by two showdowns in the SEC. In the afternoon slot, No. 3 Georgia travel to Vaught Hemingway Stadium to battle No. 16 Ole Miss and the Saturday night primetime game features No. 11 Alabama taking on No. 14 LSU in what might be a SEC title eliminator.

          Meanwhile in the Big Ten, Kurtis Rourke and No. 8 Indiana face Michigan as a two-touchdown favorite and in the Big 12, Shedeur Sanders, Travis Hunter and No. 21 Colorado meet the Texas Tech in Lubbock and undefeated No. 9 BYU and Utah battle each other in the Holy War.

          Here are the odds and lines for games with Top 25 teams in Week 11.

          All odds are accurate as of timestamp. For the latest odds go to ESPN BET.

          Purdue at No. 2 Ohio State -38
          Saturday, Noon ET, FOX

          Records: Purdue 1-7; Ohio State 7-1
          Opening Line: Ohio State -38, O/U 53.5
          Money line: Off
          Over/Under: 53.5 (O -110, U 110)

          FPI Projection Ohio State by 41.2 points, >99% probability to win game

          No. 4 Miami -11 at Georgia Tech
          Saturday, Noon ET, ESPN

          Records: Miami 9-0; Georgia Tech 5-4
          Opening Line: Miami -13, O/U 63.5
          Money line: Miami (-425); Georgia Tech (+320)
          Over/Under: 63.5 (O -110, U 110)

          FPI Projection Miami by 10.8 points, 77% probability to win game

          Florida at No. 5 Texas -22.5
          Saturday, Noon ET, ABC, ESPN+

          Records: Florida 4-4; Texas 7-1
          Opening Line: Texas -21.5, O/U 47.5
          Money line: Florida (+1100); Texas (-2500)
          Over/Under: 47.5 (O -115, U 105)

          FPI Projection Texas by 20.6 points, 91% probability to win game

          No. 3 Georgia at No. 16 Ole Miss -2.5
          Saturday, 3:30 p.m. ET, ABC, ESPN+

          Records: Georgia 7-1; Ole Miss 7-2
          Opening Line: Georgia -2.5, O/U 54.5
          Money line: Georgia (-135); Ole Miss (+115)
          Over/Under: 55.5 (O -105, U 115)

          FPI Projection Ole Miss by 1.5 points, 54% probability to win game

          Michigan at No. 8 Indiana -14.5
          Saturday, 3:30 p.m. ET, CBS

          Records: Michigan 5-4; Indiana 9-0
          Opening Line: Indiana -14, O/U 48.5
          Money line: Michigan (+450); Indiana (-700)
          Over/Under: 49.5 (O -110, U -110)

          FPI Projection Indiana by 17 points, 87% probability to win game

          No. 17 Iowa State -3 at Kansas
          Saturday, 3:30 p.m. ET, FS1

          Records: Iowa State 7-1; Kansas 2-6
          Opening Line: Iowa State -3, O/U 50.5
          Money line: Iowa State (-145); Kansas (+125)
          Over/Under: 50.5 (O -110, U -110)

          FPI Projection Iowa State by 1.8 points, 55% probability to win game

          No. 23 Clemson -5 at Virginia Tech
          Saturday, 3:30 p.m. ET, ESPN

          Records: Clemson 6-2; Virginia Tech 5-4
          Opening Line: Clemson -6.5, O/U 53.5
          Money line: Clemson (-200); Virginia Tech (+170)
          Over/Under: 53.5 (O -105, U -115)

          FPI Projection Clemson by 4.6 points, 62% probability to win game

          No. 25 Army -4 at North Texas
          Saturday, 3:30 p.m. ET, ESPN2

          Records: Army 8-0; North Texas 5-3
          Opening Line: Army -5.5, O/U 63.5
          Money line: Army (-185); North Texas (+155)
          Over/Under: 64.5 (O -115, U -105)

          FPI Projection Army by 4.7 points, 63% probability to win game

          No. 20 Colorado -4 at Texas Tech
          Saturday, 4 p.m. ET, FOX

          Records: Colorado 6-2; Texas Tech 6-3
          Opening Line: Colorado -3, O/U 62.5
          Money line: Colorado (-185); Texas Tech (+155)
          Over/Under: 62.5 (O -110, U -110)

          FPI Projection Colorado by 5 points, 64% probability to win game

          Maryland at No. 1 Oregon -24.5
          Saturday, 7 p.m. ET, BTN

          Records: Maryland 4-4; Oregon 9-0
          Opening Line: Oregon -25, O/U 57.5
          Money line: Maryland (+1200); Oregon (-3000)
          Over/Under: 57.5 (O -110, U -110)

          FPI Projection Oregon by 23.6 points, 93% probability to win game

          Mississippi State at No. 7 Tennessee -24.5
          Saturday, 7 p.m. ET, ESPN

          Records: Mississippi State 2-7; Tennessee 7-1
          Opening Line: Tennessee -25, O/U 61.5
          Money line: Mississippi State (+1200); Tennessee (-3000)
          Over/Under: 61.5 (O -115, U -105)

          FPI Projection Tennessee by 24.3 points, 94% probability to win game

          Florida State at No. 10 Notre Dame -26.5
          Saturday, 7:30 p.m. ET, NBC

          Records: Florida State 1-8; Notre Dame 7-1
          Opening Line: Notre Dame -24.5, O/U 42.5
          Money line: Florida State (+1500); Notre Dame (-5000)
          Over/Under: 42.5 (O -110, U -110)

          FPI Projection Notre Dame by 29.3 points, 97% probability to win game

          No. 11 Alabama -2.5 at No. 15 LSU
          Saturday, 7:30 p.m. ET, ABC, ESPN+

          Records: Alabama 6-2; LSU 6-2
          Opening Line: Alabama -2.5, O/U 59.5
          Money line: Alabama (-140); LSU (+120)
          Over/Under: 58.5 (O -110, U -110)

          FPI Projection Alabama by 7.5 points, 70% probability to win game

          Oklahoma at No. 24 Missouri -2.5
          Saturday, 7:45 p.m. EET, SEC Network

          Records: Oklahoma 5-4; Missouri 6-2
          Opening Line: Missouri -1.5, O/U 42.5
          Money line: Oklahoma (-135); Missouri (+115)
          Over/Under: 41.5 (O -110, U -110)

          FPI Projection Missouri by 3.4 points, 59% probability to win game

          Washington at No. 6 Penn State -13.5
          Saturday, 8 p.m. ET, Peacock

          Records: Washington 5-4; Penn State 7-1
          Opening Line: Penn State -13.5, O/U 45.5
          Money line: Washington (+425); Penn State (-650)
          Over/Under: 46.5 (O -110, U -110)

          FPI Projection Penn State by 17 points, 87% probability to win game

          Nevada at No. 12 Boise State -24
          Saturday, 8 p.m. ET, FOX

          Records: Nevada 3-7; Boise State 7-1
          Opening Line: Boise State -26.5, O/U 60.5
          Money line: Nevada (+1300); Boise State (-4000)
          Over/Under: 60.5 (O -110, U -110)

          FPI Projection Boise State by 24.9 points, 94% probability to win game

          Virginia at No. 18 Pittsburgh -7.5
          Saturday, 8 p.m. ET, ACC Network

          Records: Virginia 4-4; Pittsburgh 7-1
          Opening Line: Pittsburgh -7.5, O/U 57.5
          Money line: Virginia (+240); Pittsburgh (-290)
          Over/Under: 56.5 (O -115, U -105)

          FPI Projection Pittsburgh by 10.3 points, 76% probability to win game

          No. 9 BYU -2.5 at Utah
          Saturday, 10:15 p.m. ET, ESPN

          Records: BYU 8-0; Utah 4-4
          Opening Line: BYU -5, O/U 41.5
          Money line: BYU (-145); Utah (+125)
          Over/Under: 40.5 (O -110, U -110)

          FPI Projection BYU by 3.4 points, 59% probability to win game

          Utah State at No. 21 Washington State -20.5
          Saturday, 10:30 p.m. ET, The CW Network

          Records: Utah State 2-6; Washington State 7-1
          Opening Line: Washington State -22.5, O/U 68.5
          Money line: Utah State (+800); Washington State (-1600)
          Over/Under: 69.5 (O -115, U -105)

          FPI Projection Washington State by 24.3 points, 94% probability to win game