2024 college football Week 11: Top 25 betting odds, lines

Week 11 of the college football season features some marquee games across the nation, highlighted by two showdowns in the SEC. In the afternoon slot, No. 3 Georgia travel to Vaught Hemingway Stadium to battle No. 16 Ole Miss and the Saturday night primetime game features No. 11 Alabama taking on No. 14 LSU in what might be a SEC title eliminator.
Meanwhile in the Big Ten, Kurtis Rourke and No. 8 Indiana face Michigan as a two-touchdown favorite and in the Big 12, Shedeur Sanders, Travis Hunter and No. 21 Colorado meet the Texas Tech in Lubbock and undefeated No. 9 BYU and Utah battle each other in the Holy War.
Here are the odds and lines for games with Top 25 teams in Week 11.
All odds are accurate as of timestamp. For the latest odds go to ESPN BET.
Purdue at No. 2 Ohio State -38
Saturday, Noon ET, FOX
Records: Purdue 1-7; Ohio State 7-1
Opening Line: Ohio State -38, O/U 53.5
Money line: Off
Over/Under: 53.5 (O -110, U 110)
FPI Projection Ohio State by 41.2 points, >99% probability to win game
No. 4 Miami -11 at Georgia Tech
Saturday, Noon ET, ESPN
Records: Miami 9-0; Georgia Tech 5-4
Opening Line: Miami -13, O/U 63.5
Money line: Miami (-425); Georgia Tech (+320)
Over/Under: 63.5 (O -110, U 110)
FPI Projection Miami by 10.8 points, 77% probability to win game
Florida at No. 5 Texas -22.5
Saturday, Noon ET, ABC, ESPN+
Records: Florida 4-4; Texas 7-1
Opening Line: Texas -21.5, O/U 47.5
Money line: Florida (+1100); Texas (-2500)
Over/Under: 47.5 (O -115, U 105)
FPI Projection Texas by 20.6 points, 91% probability to win game
No. 3 Georgia at No. 16 Ole Miss -2.5
Saturday, 3:30 p.m. ET, ABC, ESPN+
Records: Georgia 7-1; Ole Miss 7-2
Opening Line: Georgia -2.5, O/U 54.5
Money line: Georgia (-135); Ole Miss (+115)
Over/Under: 55.5 (O -105, U 115)
FPI Projection Ole Miss by 1.5 points, 54% probability to win game
Michigan at No. 8 Indiana -14.5
Saturday, 3:30 p.m. ET, CBS
Records: Michigan 5-4; Indiana 9-0
Opening Line: Indiana -14, O/U 48.5
Money line: Michigan (+450); Indiana (-700)
Over/Under: 49.5 (O -110, U -110)
FPI Projection Indiana by 17 points, 87% probability to win game
No. 17 Iowa State -3 at Kansas
Saturday, 3:30 p.m. ET, FS1
Records: Iowa State 7-1; Kansas 2-6
Opening Line: Iowa State -3, O/U 50.5
Money line: Iowa State (-145); Kansas (+125)
Over/Under: 50.5 (O -110, U -110)
FPI Projection Iowa State by 1.8 points, 55% probability to win game
No. 23 Clemson -5 at Virginia Tech
Saturday, 3:30 p.m. ET, ESPN
Records: Clemson 6-2; Virginia Tech 5-4
Opening Line: Clemson -6.5, O/U 53.5
Money line: Clemson (-200); Virginia Tech (+170)
Over/Under: 53.5 (O -105, U -115)
FPI Projection Clemson by 4.6 points, 62% probability to win game
No. 25 Army -4 at North Texas
Saturday, 3:30 p.m. ET, ESPN2
Records: Army 8-0; North Texas 5-3
Opening Line: Army -5.5, O/U 63.5
Money line: Army (-185); North Texas (+155)
Over/Under: 64.5 (O -115, U -105)
FPI Projection Army by 4.7 points, 63% probability to win game
No. 20 Colorado -4 at Texas Tech
Saturday, 4 p.m. ET, FOX
Records: Colorado 6-2; Texas Tech 6-3
Opening Line: Colorado -3, O/U 62.5
Money line: Colorado (-185); Texas Tech (+155)
Over/Under: 62.5 (O -110, U -110)
FPI Projection Colorado by 5 points, 64% probability to win game
Maryland at No. 1 Oregon -24.5
Saturday, 7 p.m. ET, BTN
Records: Maryland 4-4; Oregon 9-0
Opening Line: Oregon -25, O/U 57.5
Money line: Maryland (+1200); Oregon (-3000)
Over/Under: 57.5 (O -110, U -110)
FPI Projection Oregon by 23.6 points, 93% probability to win game
Mississippi State at No. 7 Tennessee -24.5
Saturday, 7 p.m. ET, ESPN
Records: Mississippi State 2-7; Tennessee 7-1
Opening Line: Tennessee -25, O/U 61.5
Money line: Mississippi State (+1200); Tennessee (-3000)
Over/Under: 61.5 (O -115, U -105)
FPI Projection Tennessee by 24.3 points, 94% probability to win game
Florida State at No. 10 Notre Dame -26.5
Saturday, 7:30 p.m. ET, NBC
Records: Florida State 1-8; Notre Dame 7-1
Opening Line: Notre Dame -24.5, O/U 42.5
Money line: Florida State (+1500); Notre Dame (-5000)
Over/Under: 42.5 (O -110, U -110)
FPI Projection Notre Dame by 29.3 points, 97% probability to win game
No. 11 Alabama -2.5 at No. 15 LSU
Saturday, 7:30 p.m. ET, ABC, ESPN+
Records: Alabama 6-2; LSU 6-2
Opening Line: Alabama -2.5, O/U 59.5
Money line: Alabama (-140); LSU (+120)
Over/Under: 58.5 (O -110, U -110)
FPI Projection Alabama by 7.5 points, 70% probability to win game
Oklahoma at No. 24 Missouri -2.5
Saturday, 7:45 p.m. EET, SEC Network
Records: Oklahoma 5-4; Missouri 6-2
Opening Line: Missouri -1.5, O/U 42.5
Money line: Oklahoma (-135); Missouri (+115)
Over/Under: 41.5 (O -110, U -110)
FPI Projection Missouri by 3.4 points, 59% probability to win game
Washington at No. 6 Penn State -13.5
Saturday, 8 p.m. ET, Peacock
Records: Washington 5-4; Penn State 7-1
Opening Line: Penn State -13.5, O/U 45.5
Money line: Washington (+425); Penn State (-650)
Over/Under: 46.5 (O -110, U -110)
FPI Projection Penn State by 17 points, 87% probability to win game
Nevada at No. 12 Boise State -24
Saturday, 8 p.m. ET, FOX
Records: Nevada 3-7; Boise State 7-1
Opening Line: Boise State -26.5, O/U 60.5
Money line: Nevada (+1300); Boise State (-4000)
Over/Under: 60.5 (O -110, U -110)
FPI Projection Boise State by 24.9 points, 94% probability to win game
Virginia at No. 18 Pittsburgh -7.5
Saturday, 8 p.m. ET, ACC Network
Records: Virginia 4-4; Pittsburgh 7-1
Opening Line: Pittsburgh -7.5, O/U 57.5
Money line: Virginia (+240); Pittsburgh (-290)
Over/Under: 56.5 (O -115, U -105)
FPI Projection Pittsburgh by 10.3 points, 76% probability to win game
No. 9 BYU -2.5 at Utah
Saturday, 10:15 p.m. ET, ESPN
Records: BYU 8-0; Utah 4-4
Opening Line: BYU -5, O/U 41.5
Money line: BYU (-145); Utah (+125)
Over/Under: 40.5 (O -110, U -110)
FPI Projection BYU by 3.4 points, 59% probability to win game
Utah State at No. 21 Washington State -20.5
Saturday, 10:30 p.m. ET, The CW Network
Records: Utah State 2-6; Washington State 7-1
Opening Line: Washington State -22.5, O/U 68.5
Money line: Utah State (+800); Washington State (-1600)
Over/Under: 69.5 (O -115, U -105)
FPI Projection Washington State by 24.3 points, 94% probability to win game