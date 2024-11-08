2024 college football Week 11: Top 25 betting odds, lines

Open Extended Reactions

Week 11 of the college football season features some marquee games across the nation, highlighted by two showdowns in the SEC. In the afternoon slot, No. 3 Georgia travel to Vaught Hemingway Stadium to battle No. 16 Ole Miss and the Saturday night primetime game features No. 11 Alabama taking on No. 14 LSU in what might be a SEC title eliminator.

Meanwhile in the Big Ten, Kurtis Rourke and No. 8 Indiana face Michigan as a two-touchdown favorite and in the Big 12, Shedeur Sanders, Travis Hunter and No. 21 Colorado meet the Texas Tech in Lubbock and undefeated No. 9 BYU and Utah battle each other in the Holy War.

Here are the odds and lines for games with Top 25 teams in Week 11.

All odds are accurate as of timestamp. For the latest odds go to ESPN BET.

Purdue at No. 2 Ohio State -38

Saturday, Noon ET, FOX

Records: Purdue 1-7; Ohio State 7-1

Opening Line: Ohio State -38, O/U 53.5

Money line: Off

Over/Under: 53.5 (O -110, U 110)

FPI Projection Ohio State by 41.2 points, >99% probability to win game

No. 4 Miami -11 at Georgia Tech

Saturday, Noon ET, ESPN

Records: Miami 9-0; Georgia Tech 5-4

Opening Line: Miami -13, O/U 63.5

Money line: Miami (-425); Georgia Tech (+320)

Over/Under: 63.5 (O -110, U 110)

FPI Projection Miami by 10.8 points, 77% probability to win game

Florida at No. 5 Texas -22.5

Saturday, Noon ET, ABC, ESPN+

Records: Florida 4-4; Texas 7-1

Opening Line: Texas -21.5, O/U 47.5

Money line: Florida (+1100); Texas (-2500)

Over/Under: 47.5 (O -115, U 105)

FPI Projection Texas by 20.6 points, 91% probability to win game

No. 3 Georgia at No. 16 Ole Miss -2.5

Saturday, 3:30 p.m. ET, ABC, ESPN+

Records: Georgia 7-1; Ole Miss 7-2

Opening Line: Georgia -2.5, O/U 54.5

Money line: Georgia (-135); Ole Miss (+115)

Over/Under: 55.5 (O -105, U 115)

FPI Projection Ole Miss by 1.5 points, 54% probability to win game

Michigan at No. 8 Indiana -14.5

Saturday, 3:30 p.m. ET, CBS

Records: Michigan 5-4; Indiana 9-0

Opening Line: Indiana -14, O/U 48.5

Money line: Michigan (+450); Indiana (-700)

Over/Under: 49.5 (O -110, U -110)

FPI Projection Indiana by 17 points, 87% probability to win game

No. 17 Iowa State -3 at Kansas

Saturday, 3:30 p.m. ET, FS1

Records: Iowa State 7-1; Kansas 2-6

Opening Line: Iowa State -3, O/U 50.5

Money line: Iowa State (-145); Kansas (+125)

Over/Under: 50.5 (O -110, U -110)

FPI Projection Iowa State by 1.8 points, 55% probability to win game

No. 23 Clemson -5 at Virginia Tech

Saturday, 3:30 p.m. ET, ESPN

Records: Clemson 6-2; Virginia Tech 5-4

Opening Line: Clemson -6.5, O/U 53.5

Money line: Clemson (-200); Virginia Tech (+170)

Over/Under: 53.5 (O -105, U -115)

FPI Projection Clemson by 4.6 points, 62% probability to win game

No. 25 Army -4 at North Texas

Saturday, 3:30 p.m. ET, ESPN2

Records: Army 8-0; North Texas 5-3

Opening Line: Army -5.5, O/U 63.5

Money line: Army (-185); North Texas (+155)

Over/Under: 64.5 (O -115, U -105)

FPI Projection Army by 4.7 points, 63% probability to win game

No. 20 Colorado -4 at Texas Tech

Saturday, 4 p.m. ET, FOX

Records: Colorado 6-2; Texas Tech 6-3

Opening Line: Colorado -3, O/U 62.5

Money line: Colorado (-185); Texas Tech (+155)

Over/Under: 62.5 (O -110, U -110)

FPI Projection Colorado by 5 points, 64% probability to win game

Maryland at No. 1 Oregon -24.5

Saturday, 7 p.m. ET, BTN

Records: Maryland 4-4; Oregon 9-0

Opening Line: Oregon -25, O/U 57.5

Money line: Maryland (+1200); Oregon (-3000)

Over/Under: 57.5 (O -110, U -110)

FPI Projection Oregon by 23.6 points, 93% probability to win game

Mississippi State at No. 7 Tennessee -24.5

Saturday, 7 p.m. ET, ESPN

Records: Mississippi State 2-7; Tennessee 7-1

Opening Line: Tennessee -25, O/U 61.5

Money line: Mississippi State (+1200); Tennessee (-3000)

Over/Under: 61.5 (O -115, U -105)

FPI Projection Tennessee by 24.3 points, 94% probability to win game

Florida State at No. 10 Notre Dame -26.5

Saturday, 7:30 p.m. ET, NBC

Records: Florida State 1-8; Notre Dame 7-1

Opening Line: Notre Dame -24.5, O/U 42.5

Money line: Florida State (+1500); Notre Dame (-5000)

Over/Under: 42.5 (O -110, U -110)

FPI Projection Notre Dame by 29.3 points, 97% probability to win game

No. 11 Alabama -2.5 at No. 15 LSU

Saturday, 7:30 p.m. ET, ABC, ESPN+

Records: Alabama 6-2; LSU 6-2

Opening Line: Alabama -2.5, O/U 59.5

Money line: Alabama (-140); LSU (+120)

Over/Under: 58.5 (O -110, U -110)

FPI Projection Alabama by 7.5 points, 70% probability to win game

Oklahoma at No. 24 Missouri -2.5

Saturday, 7:45 p.m. EET, SEC Network

Records: Oklahoma 5-4; Missouri 6-2

Opening Line: Missouri -1.5, O/U 42.5

Money line: Oklahoma (-135); Missouri (+115)

Over/Under: 41.5 (O -110, U -110)

FPI Projection Missouri by 3.4 points, 59% probability to win game

Washington at No. 6 Penn State -13.5

Saturday, 8 p.m. ET, Peacock

Records: Washington 5-4; Penn State 7-1

Opening Line: Penn State -13.5, O/U 45.5

Money line: Washington (+425); Penn State (-650)

Over/Under: 46.5 (O -110, U -110)

FPI Projection Penn State by 17 points, 87% probability to win game

Nevada at No. 12 Boise State -24

Saturday, 8 p.m. ET, FOX

Records: Nevada 3-7; Boise State 7-1

Opening Line: Boise State -26.5, O/U 60.5

Money line: Nevada (+1300); Boise State (-4000)

Over/Under: 60.5 (O -110, U -110)

FPI Projection Boise State by 24.9 points, 94% probability to win game

Virginia at No. 18 Pittsburgh -7.5

Saturday, 8 p.m. ET, ACC Network

Records: Virginia 4-4; Pittsburgh 7-1

Opening Line: Pittsburgh -7.5, O/U 57.5

Money line: Virginia (+240); Pittsburgh (-290)

Over/Under: 56.5 (O -115, U -105)

FPI Projection Pittsburgh by 10.3 points, 76% probability to win game

No. 9 BYU -2.5 at Utah

Saturday, 10:15 p.m. ET, ESPN

Records: BYU 8-0; Utah 4-4

Opening Line: BYU -5, O/U 41.5

Money line: BYU (-145); Utah (+125)

Over/Under: 40.5 (O -110, U -110)

FPI Projection BYU by 3.4 points, 59% probability to win game

Utah State at No. 21 Washington State -20.5

Saturday, 10:30 p.m. ET, The CW Network

Records: Utah State 2-6; Washington State 7-1

Opening Line: Washington State -22.5, O/U 68.5

Money line: Utah State (+800); Washington State (-1600)

Over/Under: 69.5 (O -115, U -105)

FPI Projection Washington State by 24.3 points, 94% probability to win game