Cape Town Tigers owner Raphael Edwards told ESPN that he signed Zaire Wade to his BAL team because of his ball distribution skillset, a requirement for his shooter-heavy team. (1:23)

The third edition of the Basketball Africa League runs from March to May this year, with an array of bright and shiny names, like Zaire Wade for one, gracing the NBA and FIBA-affiliated tournament.

The Sahara Conference in Dakar, Senegal runs from March 11-21, the Nile Conference in Cairo, Egypt runs from April 26-May 6, and the playoffs and finals will be in Kigali, Rwanda from May 21-27.

Full schedule and scores HERE.

HOW TO WATCH: The BAL will air live on ESPN in Africa, on DStv channels 218 and 219.

Sahara Conference teams:

ABC Fighters (Ivory Coast), AS Douanes (Senegal), Kwara Falcons (Nigeria), REG (Rwanda), Stade Malien (Mali), US Monastir (Tunisia - Defending champions)

Nile Conference teams:

Petro de Luanda (Angola), Al Ahly (Egypt), SLAC (Guinea), Cape Town Tigers (South Africa), City Oilers (Uganda), Ferroviario da Beira (Mozambique)

Tunisia's US Monastir are the BAL 2022 champions, beating Petro de Luanda in the final in Kigali. Julien Bacot/NBAE via Getty Images

ESPN's team-by-team guide to the 2023 BAL

As was the case in the previous two editions, the tournament will feature 12 teams - six of whom qualified automatically by virtue of being national champions, and another six who had to make it through the Road to BAL qualifiers.

Nigeria's Kwara Falcons know they're the underdogs

Kwara Falcons are hoping to prove they're worth their place at the Basketball Africa League when they travel to Dakar, Senegal in March to represent Nigeria at the third edition of the tournament. Nigeria were represented by Rivers Hoopers in the inaugural tournament in 2021, but did not have a team in 2022 after they were disqualified by FIBA. The country's basketball federation, the NBBF, was punished for breaching government interference rules and the Hoopers were left in the cold.

AS Douanes' Matthew Bryan-Amaning on the rise of UK hoops, and BAL dreams

When British-Ghanaian power forward Matthew Bryan-Amaning was a kid in London, he had to go far out of his way to find a game of hoops, but the former Washington Husky, who will be playing for AS Douanes in the Basketball Africa League, says the UK game is growing fast.

Zaire Wade on why he chose Cape Town Tigers

Zaire Wade, son of Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade, officially signed for the Basketball Africa League (BAL) with South African side Cape Town Tigers on Friday, the day before his 21st birthday. While the BAL may be seen by some as a step down from the lofty heights scaled by his father, a three-time NBA champion, the eldest of the Wade kids is simply relieved to have signed another professional contract.