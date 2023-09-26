Asian Games Live Day 4: India aim to win more medals in shooting

Indian shooters will again look to impress by winning more medals at the Hangzhou Asian Games on Wednesday.

There will be men's and women's team and individual events finals in the 50-skeet event. The likes of Ashi Chouksey, Manini Kaushik and Sift Kaur Sarma will be in action in women's 50m rifle 3 positions event, which will include individual and team final.

Shooters Rhythm Sangwan, Esha Singh and Manu Bhaker will feature in women's 25m pistol rapid individual qualification, final and the team final.

Indian shooters are in good form and should be contention for multiple medals.

The women's hockey team also begin their campaign on Wednesday with a group match against Singapore.

There are also boxing, handball, table tennis, 3x3 basketball, tennis, sailing and swimming events scheduled throughout the day.

On Tuesday, India added a gold medal and two silvers to boost their tally. The gold was a surprise as India won the medal in equestrian's team dressage event.

The team comprising Divyakriti Singh astride Adrenalin Firfod, Hriday Vipul Chhed (Chemxpro Emerald) and Anush Agarwalla (Etro) aggregated 209.205 percentage points on way to the top podium finish.

Sudipti Hajela was also part of the team, but only the top three scores were counted in the event.

China were second with 204.882 percentage points, while Hong Kong finished with a bronze with 204.852 points.

It is the first time in the history of the sport, India secured a team gold in dressage event. The last medal in dressage, a bronze, came during the 1986 edition. India last won a gold in equestrian in the 1982 Asian Games in New Delhi.

Neha Thakur, only 17, led the show with a silver while Eabad Ali claimed a bronze, in the sailing event.

Neha powered India to the first medal of the day when she finished second in girl's dinghy ILCA-4 event. India's second medal came in the men's windsurfer RS:X event where Ali with a net score of 52 points came third behind Natthaphong Phonoppharat of Thailand and gold medallist Wonwoo Cho of Korea.

