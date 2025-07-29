Ed Dove praises Esther Okoronkwo for inspiring Nigeria's 3-2 comeback victory over Morocco to win the Women's Africa Cup of Nations. (1:49)

Open Extended Reactions

Morocco staged an exhilarating Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON), which concluded with Nigeria's come-from-behind 3-2 victory vs. the hosts in Rabat on Saturday.

Who stood out? Which players made a name for themselves?

Ed Dove picks his team of the tournament.

Rightfully named Goalkeeper of the Tournament, Nnadozie didn't concede a goal until the second half of the semifinal vs. South Africa, when she was beaten by Linda Motlhalo from the penalty spot; to that point she had played more than 420 minutes without conceding a goal.

Her lightning reflexes and critical saves in a string of commanding performances made sure that her clean sheets were more than a team effort, though her management of her defenders is worth noting.

She wasn't beaten from open play until the final, and, at only 24, it's tantalising to project what she can yet achieve over the next decade with the Super Falcons.

Right back: Michelle Alozie (Nigeria)

Struggled initially in the final, having difficulty containing Mssoudy Sanaa during the opening half-an-hour, but clearly grew into the contest as Morocco began to tire, and her supreme fitness allowed her to help Nigeria take the game to their hosts.

Her athleticism, attacking instincts and connections with the Super Falcons' forwards were key assets for the champions throughout the tournament, and her 94th-minute winner from range against South Africa took Nigeria to the final.

Michelle Alozie and Esther Okoronkwo were standouts for Nigeria at the Women's AFCON, and easily made the ESPN Dream XI. CAF

One of the outstanding figures in a backline that didn't concede a goal throughout the tournament, Khemzani forged an excellent unit with Inès Belloumou and Sofia Guellati, and was central to Algeria's best WAFCON performance.

She was particularly impressive against Nigeria, and she was named Player of the Match for her controlled, serene performance. Aged 23, the Marseille centre back could emerge as one of the finest African defenders of her generation.

It is bitterly unfair that Benzina's tournament will be remembered for the innocuous handball in the final, with Morocco leading 2-0, that allowed Nigeria back into the match from the penalty spot.

She had been imperious to that point, a rock at the heart of the backline, and CAF credited her with a remarkable 15 clearances during the match.

She'd delivered a similar performance against Ghana in the semifinals, keeping the Black Queens at bay with a series of decisive interventions as Morocco held on for penalties, living up to her "Moroccan Maldini" nickname.

play 2:08 Dove: Morocco will never have a better chance to win WAFCON Ed Dove reacts to Morocco's performance in the Women's Africa Cup of Nations final vs. Nigeria.

Left back: Ashleigh Plumptre (Nigeria)

Like Alozie, endured a horror first half-hour in the final but grew into the contest and ultimately neutralised Sakina Ouzraoui.

She'd previously been immaculate through the tournament, silencing some of the continent's best attackers with her combination of physicality and astute defensive decision-making, while also offering a threat going forward.

She was unlucky not to get on the scoresheet in Nigeria's opener vs. Tunisia, after finding herself in dangerous positions time and time again, and was also named Player of the Match in the 1-0 victory over Botswana.

The inspirational Super Falcons skipper was named Player of the Tournament after her understated role in Nigeria's final win over Morocco.

Whether operating with a more creative brief in wide areas, or in a more combative role centrally, Ajibade was the epitome of excellence throughout the campaign.

She made decisive contributions in several matches, creatively in the 5-0 mauling of Zambia, and from the spot as South Africa were defeated 2-1 in the semifinals, and she was named Player of the Match in three separate fixtures.

Chebbak was unlucky to have been on the losing side in the final, particularly after opening the scoring from outside the area after 12 minutes, but the finest Moroccan player of this cycle nonetheless delivered another magnificent tournament.

Chebbak was "Captain Fantastic" throughout, scoring a late equaliser against Zambia in Morocco's opener then humbling Congo DR with a hat-trick in matchday two.

Her five goals saw her retain the Golden Boot she won in 2022, and had the final gone a different way she could have feasibly secured back-to-back Golden Shoes as well.

Morocco's Ghizlane Chebbak has been key to the team's success in recent years, and led her team to a second consecutive WAFCON final. CAF

Not an undisputed starter in this Falcons team, but Echegini's growth in the tournament coincided with Nigeria beginning to find their rhythm and confidence after a group stage that had been efficient but hardly set the pulse racing.

She was unfortunate not to get on the scoresheet, and her dribbling caught the eye, in the 5-0 quarterfinals thumping of Zambia, while she sought to give the Super Falcons some zip and verve as South Africa sought a way back into the semifinal.

Unfortunate to be dropped from the starting XI for the final, coach Justin Madugu ultimately corrected his decision and introduced Echegini in the 59th minute, for Halimatu Ayinde, and she helped to change the game for Nigeria.

Immediately, Morocco struggled to deal with her running in possession and direct play, while her 88th-minute winner should surely be enough for her to make our WAFCON Dream Team!

Surely the most watchable player at the tournament, Ouzraoui could have been the match-winner in the final had she showed a little more composure and better decision-making late in the first half when she opted to play in Ibtassim Jraïdi rather than go for goal herself.

Nonetheless, this was a wonderful debut WAFCON, and her agility, dribbling ability, and capacity to unsettle a defence were unmatched at the tournament.

She was influential in both of Morocco's goals in the final, having also scored the equaliser against Ghana in the semi, in which she was named Player of the Match.

play 2:06 Dove reflects on 'disappointing' WAFCON for South Africa Ed Dove reacts to defending champions South Africa's 4-3 penalty defeat to Ghana to miss out on bronze at the Women's Africa Cup of Nations.

Continues to form an excellent partnership with Chebbak, and reaffirmed why she's one of the pre-eminent African forwards of this era.

She equalised against Zambia to settle Morocco's nerves in the tournament opener, was decisive with a double against Mali in the quarterfinals, and netted her penalty in the semifinal shootout victory over Ghana with aplomb.

Her influential role as one of the talismans within the Atlas Lionesses team ought to get her more credit beyond Morocco, and she squeezes Barbra Banda and Mama Diop out of contention in this team.

Few can deny Ajibade's value to the victorious Nigeria team, but Okoronkwo was my Player of the Tournament; when did an African player last truly step up and guarantee their team victory at a major tournament as the Texas-raised forward did in Morocco?

Okoronwko was the architect of the 5-0 ravaging of Zambia, registering two assists and scoring herself, while she turned saviour in the final as she began the comeback from the penalty spot before setting up Folashade Ijamilusi and Echegini for the equaliser and winner respectively.

Her set-piece delivery, creativity, left foot, and finishing touch were valuable weapons for the Falcons, and "Mission X" would not have been possible without them.

Honourable Mentions

Chloe N'Gazi (Algeria) Osinachi Ohale (Nigeria) Refiloe Jane, Karabo Dhlamini (South Africa) Yasmin Mrabet (Morocco) Linda Motlhalo (South Africa) Chantelle Boye-Hlorkah (Ghana), Aïssata Traoré (Mali), Barbra Banda, Racheal Kundananji (both Zambia)