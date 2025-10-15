Open Extended Reactions

Jamier Brown, the country's top wide receiver in the class of 2027, is the centerpiece of a lawsuit filed in state court in Ohio that seeks to allow him to benefit from his name, image and likeness while in high school.

The complaint names the Ohio High School Athletic Association, which prohibits its athletes from profiting off their NIL. The lawsuit was filed Wednesday in the court of common pleas in Franklin County.

Brown, who is committed to play at Ohio State, has earning power of more than $100,000 per year, according to the complaint. The lawsuit was filed by Brown's mother, Jasmine, in her role as the "parent or guardian" of Brown.

"OHSAA's blanket ban not only singles out Ohio's high school student athletes for unequal treatment, but it also unlawfully suppresses their economic liberties, freedom of expression, and restrains competition in the NIL marketplace," the complaint states.

The lawsuit doesn't offer a specific amount above $100,000 that Brown could make if he could profit off his NIL. But it does mention trading card deals as an example of a monetary stream available to Brown as well as "significant non-monetary benefits" that include enhanced reputation and networking connections.

"What pushed me was knowing that allowing NIL for high school athletes in Ohio could be a game changer for a lot of kids like me," Brown told ESPN. "My family is getting by, but being able to use NIL would take some weight off my mom and me by helping cover things like tutoring, training and travel, which help me grow as both a student and a football player."

Brown is a 5-foot-11, 185-pound wide receiver who has been committed to Ohio State since November 2024. He plays at Wayne High School in Huber Heights, Ohio. He is ESPN's No. 2-ranked prospect in the class of 2027, the latest in the assembly line of talented wide receivers recruited to Ohio State by offensive coordinator Brian Hartline.

Jamier Brown, the top wide receiver in the class of 2027, is the centerpiece of an NIL lawsuit filed against the Ohio High School Athletic Association. UC Report

Brown told ESPN he wants athletes in Ohio to have opportunities similar to those of high school athletes elsewhere and to not have to leave the state to get them. The lawsuit states that Ohio is one of six states that doesn't allow high school athletes to profit off their NIL.

"It's about creating fairness and giving us the chance to use our name, image and likeness in positive ways while staying focused on school," Brown told ESPN. "If this helps make things a little easier for the next group coming up, then it's worth it."

The complaint calls the OHSAA rules "outdated and unlawful," noting that the state has enacted laws to allow college athletes to benefit from their NIL. It argues the fairness of athletes being able to profit in other states and says the OHSAA "has refused to modernize."

The lawsuit says talented athletes in Ohio are incentivized to leave for neighboring states such as West Virginia, Kentucky and Pennsylvania.

"I think Jamier's family is similar to a lot of families that recognize that there are significant opportunities to elevate their name, image and likeness," said Luke Fedlam, Brown's attorney with Amundsen Davis in Columbus. "He'd be able to help his family while still focusing on school and competing and playing sports in high school at the highest level."

Brown said his pride in being from Ohio was part of his motivation for bringing the lawsuit.

"Being able to compete where you're from matters," he said. "Ohio is home, and I take pride in that, so my focus is staying here and doing my part to help make things better."