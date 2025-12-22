NLL Week 4 highlights: Knighthawks, Warriors, Rush get second wins

Pads and gloves hit the floor as both goalies get into it during a heated moment between the Wings and Knighthawks. (0:46)

Week 4 of the 2025-26 NLL season is complete, with eight teams in action as the end of 2025 approaches.

Not only was their a goalie fight in the Rochester Knighthawks-Philadelphia Wings game, but 25 goals were scored as the Knighthawks raised their record to 2-0 on the season.

Click here for the updated standings after Week 4.

Here's what you might have missed from each game (or might want to watch again):

Friday's game

Vancouver Warriors 8, Oshawa FireWolves 6

The FireWolves came out inspired in front of the home crowd, establishing a 4-1 lead after the first quarter. Thereafter it was the Christian Del Bianco show, as the Warriors goaltender stopped all but two shots sent towards his cage for the duration of the game. That amount of goal suppression was enough, as the team in front of him scored seven more tallies, led by Keegan Bal's two goals and three assists.

Saturday's games

Rochester Knighthawks 15, Philadelphia Wings 11

This game had a little bit of everything for everyone: Whether it was the tilt between Nick Damude and Rylan Hartley, the slick playmaking from Brennan O'Neill and Ryan Lanchbury or the sheer amount of goals, 25 in all. More of this, please!

Saskatchewan Rush 7, Georgia Swarm 4

Aside from 0-0 and 1-1, the Rush never relinquished the lead in this contest, keeping the visiting Swarm at arm's length. Robert Church finished with four assists, while Austin Shanks had two goals for the victors.

Las Vegas Desert Dogs 10, Ottawa Black Bears 9

The Desert Dogs brought in a lot of talent via free agency this offseason, and newcomers helped out big time in this game. Mitch Jones led the way for the Dogs with a seven-point game (three goals, four assists), while Chase Fraser chipped in four points (two goals, two assists) and Chris Cloutier had five assists.