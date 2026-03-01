Ryan Smith's OT winner leads Nighthawks past Rush

Open Extended Reactions

Rochester never led during regulation in a contest that was tied six different times, but Ryan Smith scored 5:51 into overtime to give the Nighthawks a 13-12 victory against the Saskatchewan Rush on Saturday at Blue Cross Arena.

Zed Williams scored a career-high five goals to fuel Rochester (5-5). Ryan Lanchbury orchestrated the offense with a game-high eight assists for the home squad, while Connor Fields contributed two goals and four assists. Goaltender Rylan Hartley made 44 saves, and Smith finished with three goals and two assists. Among the other contributors: Kyle Waters (one goal, two assists), Matt Gilray (one goal, one assist) and Thomas McConvey (one goal, one assist).

Zach Manns led Saskatchewan (10-3) with two goals and four assists. Saskatchewan's penalty kill was a major factor with three short-handed goals scored, from Jake Boudreau, Matt Hossack and Ryan Barnable. Levi Anderson and Brock Haley each added two goals, and goaltender Thomas Kiazyk recorded 52 saves. Other contributors: Ryan Keenan (one goal, two assists) and Robert Church (one goal, two assists).

Saskatchewan jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first quarter before Rochester answered with three straight goals to tie the score.

After Haley gave Saskatchewan a 12-11 lead with 11 minutes remaining in the fourth quarter, Williams scored his fifth goal to tie it at 12 and force the extra period.

The Rush went 1-for-1 on the power play, while the Nighthawks were 2-for-4.

Up next: The Knighthawks will host the Calgary Roughnecks on March 8 at 1 p.m. ET, and the Rush will face the visiting San Diego Seals on March 14 at 9 p.m. Both contests will air on ESPN+.

ESPN Generative AI Services creates recaps from event data and/or transcripts that are reviewed by human editors before posting; email support@espncustomercare.com for corrections.