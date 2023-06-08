Formula One has said the running of next weekend's Canadian Grand Prix in Montreal is not at risk from the wildfires burning in Quebec.

Smoke from more than 150 active wildfires has blown south from the region, resulting in pollution warnings in the U.S. East Coast and Midwest that has led to the postponement of sporting events, including Major League Baseball games, and training sessions for NFL team the New York Giants.

Multiple reports on Thursday suggested next weekend's Canadian Grand Prix could also be at risk as a result of the wildfires, but F1 responded on Thursday saying that was not the case.

- Sports events called off due to poor air quality

The fires are burning 800km away from the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve and the wind direction means air quality in Montreal is currently classed as good. It is forecast that the wind direction will continue to keep smoke away from the circuit, while rainfall is also expected in the region.

F1's incident management group will continue to monitor the situation along with the race promoter and local authorities, but the sport and its teams intend to travel to Canada for the grand prix as normal.

In 2019, F1 arrived in Singapore for its annual event as smoke from forest fires in Indonesia enveloped the city state.

On the Wednesday before the race the air quality was deemed "unhealthy" and Singapore's National Environment Agency was advising citizens to avoid prolonged or strenuous outdoor activity and to spend as much time as possible indoors. Despite the warnings, the smog lifted from the city ahead of the first track action on the Friday before the race.

Concern over the running of next weekend's Canadian Grand Prix comes less than a month after the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix was cancelled due to flooding in the region around the Imola circuit.