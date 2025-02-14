Carlos Sainz takes the FW47 for a lap around Silverstone as Williams launch their 2025 car (2:21)

Williams driver Alex Albon spoke out on Friday against Formula 1 rule changes for this year that could see drivers fined heavily, handed points deductions and even race bans for swearing.

The governing FIA published amendments to the sporting code in January to set out stiff sanctions for drivers who break the rules concerning conduct.

A first offence now triggers a €40,000 ($41,864) fine, rising to 80,000 for the second and 120,000 with a one month suspension and deduction of championship points for a third breach.

Alex Albon will race alongside Carlos Sainz for Williams in the 2025 season. Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Albon, a driver with no disciplinary history of swearing, told reporters at the launch of his team's 2025 car at Silverstone that the measures were a hot topic among drivers.

"There's definitely been discussions about it," he said. "We're still ongoing about how we want to set out what we say around it.

"It is a delicate matter and of course do we think it's right? Of course not.

"I don't think we should be so monetised in every single aspect of what we do. It's a pure adrenaline sport as well. I don't think us walking around with the mics [microphones] all the time is ... Whatever."

FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem has cracked down on swearing, with four times world champion Max Verstappen punished for his language in a press conference at the Singapore Grand Prix last September.

F1 drivers responded in November by asking Ben Sulayem to treat them like adults and mind his own language. They also sought an explanation for where the money was spent.

Ben Sulayem told Reuters in December the drivers should mind their own business.

Albon has been joined at Williams this season by Spaniard Carlos Sainz, an experienced race winner who has moved from title contenders Ferrari to the team that finished ninth of 10 last season.

He said he hoped their combined experience could be an advantage, particularly early in the season when the new cohort of rookies are still adjusting to their new surroundings and cars are in the early stages of development.

"There's definitely an opportunity to capitalise early," he said.

"I'm hoping we start off in a good place this year ... As some drivers are getting up to speed we can do well."