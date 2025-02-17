McLaren become the first team to show their 2025 car as they release the MCL39 under a "camo" livery. (0:50)

Listen to the MCL39 become the first F1 car of 2025 to be fired-up (0:50)

Comedian Jake Whitehall will host the Formula 1 season launch event on Tuesday, with Take That and country star Kane Brown performing during the night.

F1 will kick off the season in a different way this year, with all 10 teams and 20 drivers attending a show at London's O2 Arena.

The show, dubbed F1 75, is to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the world championship.

On Monday, F1 confirmed Whitehall will host a support bill including Take That, which had 12 UK No. 1 singles and topped the UK album chart on nine occasions.

U.S. country star Kane Brown will also perform alongside Machine Gun Kelly and Brian Tyler, the composer of F1's official theme song.

The musical acts will support the 10 teams as they present their cars and drivers through the evening.

Each team has been given a seven-minute slot on stage and the freedom to present their car and drivers however they like.

Teams have agreed with F1 not to unveil their official liveries, the colour scheme their car will carry for the season, until the London show.

All 10 teams will be present, although Ferrari has declined to do media activities.

Ferrari will be officially launching its car with drivers Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc the following morning in a test run at the Fiorano test track next to its headquarters in Maranello, Italy.

Last week, McLaren and Williams formally launched their 2025 cars at Silverstone, albeit with interim liveries on the car.