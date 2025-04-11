Open Extended Reactions

Williams driver Carlos Sainz escaped a potential €40,000 ($45,370) fine for bad language on Friday after the governing body decided not to refer him to stewards at the Bahrain Grand Prix.

An FIA spokesman said the Spaniard had apologised for his conduct and would make up for the breach, in a manner to be determined.

Formula 1 has cracked down on swearing in press conferences under the leadership of Emirati Mohammed Ben Sulayem, with stiff sanctions set out in the FIA's sporting code.

From this season, a first offence triggers a €40,000 fine, rising to €80,000 ($91,000) for the second. A third breach brings a €120,000 ($136,000) fine with a one month suspension and deduction of championship points.

Carlos Sainz has avoided a fine for swearing in Thursday's press conference in Bahrain. FADEL SENNA/AFP via Getty Images

Sainz swore in an FIA press conference on Thursday while discussing a €20,000 ($22,200) fine, with half suspended, received at the Japanese Grand Prix last weekend for being late to the pre-race national anthem.

He had explained the lateness by saying he had a "stomach issue" and had to go to the toilet.

"I don't know if I'm going to get another fine for saying this, but s--- happens. It's the way it is. It's the way it goes sometimes," he said.

The FIA delegate, who was in the room, said on Thursday he would speak to Sainz before taking any further action.