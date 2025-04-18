George Russell says his focus is solely on performing on the track for Mercedes and not on a new deal with the team. (0:23)

JEDDAH, Saudi Arabia -- Williams team principal James Vowles does not believe Max Verstappen would be a good fit for his former team Mercedes, saying Toto Wolff would be better off keeping his current driver line-up.

Vowles joined Williams from Mercedes in 2023 after spending more than two decades as an engineer at the Brackley-based team.

Wolff made no secret of his interest in signing Verstappen last year, but called off his pursuit of the 27-year-old in the summer before confirming George Russell and 18-year-old rookie Kimi Antonelli as Mercedes' driver line-up for 2025.

Red Bull's struggles at the start of this season have reignited rumours that Verstappen will look to leave the team if it cannot provide a winning car, but Vowles believes Mercedes should think twice about replacing one of its drivers with the four-time champion.

"Can you add a tiny bit more performance? Yes, I think there is more performance to be added through Max," Vowles said "I don't think anyone in the room would deny that he is extraordinary in what he can do. [Verstappen's performance in] Japan was, for me, jaw-dropping. Well done to him.

"But he comes with a lot of downsides as well that you have to acknowledge. What Mercedes does have is a great culture with two drivers that are delivering near to the peak of the car, and with one that's on the way up. So I personally don't think that's the place for him."

Vowles also believes a combination of Russell and Verstappen would not be harmonious. The two engaged in a war of words at the end of the 2024 season, with Russell calling Verstappen a "bully" and Verstappen retaliating by labelling Russell a "loser."

"I don't think so," Vowles said when asked if Verstappen and Russell would be compatible as a driver pairing. "I think they're two very different characters,"

"I would also say -- I'm not Toto -- but I think he's got a really good driver line-up for the future.

"With Kimi [Antonelli] and yes, I'm biased, because I worked with him for a long period of time, but if you just look at the steps he's making in qualifying, he's making steps every single week, and he's only driven effectively four grand prix races.

"He's on a good pathway to be very, very competitive, so you keep investing in that and George is delivering. You can't really fault... I mean, he's been a bit quiet, but you can't really fault anything he's done this year."