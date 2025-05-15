Open Extended Reactions

Charles Leclerc is expected to return to the paddock for Friday practice. Jayce Illman/Getty Images

IMOLA -- Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc missed media day ahead of the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix after feeling unwell on Thursday, but is expected to return to the paddock in time for Friday's two practice sessions.

"Charles is feeling unwell and will not be coming to the track today," a Ferrari spokesperson said. "He will rest and focus on recovering and we expect him to be in the car tomorrow."

Drivers are obliged to attend the circuit on the Thursday ahead of a race weekend to speak to the media and attend engineering meetings.

However, it is not uncommon for a driver to skip media day if they are feeling unwell in order to be fit for the start of track action on Friday.

Following Ferrari's difficult start to the season, Leclerc is currently fifth in the drivers' standings with a best result of third in Saudi Arabia.

He finished seventh at the last race in Miami, although the focus after the race was on the timing of team orders that saw him twice swap positions with teammate Lewis Hamilton towards the end of the race.

This weekend's race at Imola is the first of two in Italy this year in front of Ferrari's home crowd.