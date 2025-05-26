McLaren's Lando Norris and Ferrari's Charles Leclerc react to their P1 and P2 finishes at the Monaco Grand Prix. (1:10)

Alex Albon agreed to buy George Russell dinner on Sunday after the Williams driver turned his Formula 1 car into a roadblock in front of Russell for several laps of the Monaco Grand Prix.

F1's mandatory two-stop rule at this year's Monaco Grand Prix encouraged unusual tactics to play out in the midfield as teammates worked together to minimize the loss of positions during their pit stops.

The most extreme example emerged in the fight over the final points-paying positions, as Carlos Sainz, who was running one place behind Williams teammate Albon, started lapping several seconds off the pace to create a gap for Albon to make his two pit stops and retain position.

Albon, then on fresh tyres, swapped positions with Sainz and repaid the favour, meaning Mercedes drivers George Russell and Andrea Kimi Antonelli were bottled up behind one Williams or the other for the vast majority of the race.

Alex Albon shared dinner with George Russell after the Monaco Grand Prix. Bryn Lennon - Formula 1/Formula 1 via Getty Images

Russell eventually lost patience with Albon's tactics and cut the Nouvelle Chicane to pass the Williams illegally, only to receive a drive-through penalty for leaving the track and gaining a lasting advantage.

Williams went on to take three points for ninth and tenth while both Mercedes drivers finished outside the top ten.

"I'm having dinner with him tonight, so he would definitely get the bill," Russell said after the race.

Later that evening, Albon posted a photo of the two drivers at a restaurant while holding up the bill. The caption read: "You're welcome, @GeorgeRussell63."

Speaking after the race, Albon said Williams did not want to employ the backing-up tactics on Mercedes, but was left with little choice after the Racing Bulls drivers, who were further up the order, did the same earlier in the race.

"We knew it was a possibility," Albon said. "We knew the strategy could happen. I think we were talking about it on Thursday.

"We didn't want it to happen, and I think on our side, it wasn't how we were going to go racing. Once RB started it, it basically it put us in a position where we had to do it as well.

"It bunched the field up so tightly, the only way to get out of that situation was to basically repeat what they did. Not pretty and and frustrating, but in the end it's a team sport and we maximised three points for the team."

Williams' tactics were only possible because it is so hard to pull off a successful overtake in Monaco when the circuit is dry. Russell said the situation needed to be considered for future seasons and suggested replacing the race with a second qualifying session.

"We definitely need to have a real think about what the solution is here in Monaco," he said.

"I appreciate trying something this year for two stops. Clearly, it did not work at all. For all of the drivers, qualifying is the most exhilarating moment of the weekend.

"Do we accept that there should be no race? And it's a qualifying race. You do one on Saturday, one on Sunday. And the guy who qualifies pole gets some points. He gets a little trophy. And the one on Sunday gets some more points.

"Because that's what we love most. I think that's what you guys enjoy watching the most. And 99% of the other people in Monaco are here sipping champagne on the yacht, so they don't really care."

Albon was reluctant to blame the two-stop rule, saying similar tactics would have been employed regardless of how many pit stops there were.

"Well, you give us one stop, we were doing it on a one-stop, creating this style of racing," Albon said. "We would do it on a two-stop, we would do it on a three-stop, we would do it on a four-stop. You give us whatever [this would happen]. I think it was worth a try.

"I think even if it was as bad as it was, it was a talking point, and it became more of a peloton than a race. Realistically, if you really want to change it, I can only see changing some parts of the track, creating a proper overtaking opportunity, and/or making the cars smaller.

"Which obviously is going to happen next year, but it's just too easy to defend around here. We need about a four-second, five-second margin to overtake here and that doesn't happen."