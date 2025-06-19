Mercedes driver George Russell speaks on his hopes for the rest of the season after his first win of the year at the Canada Grand Prix. (0:25)

George Russell 'striving for more' in second half of F1 season (0:25)

Open Extended Reactions

Williams have announced a long-term extension for boss James Vowles as part of the vision to returning the team to the glory days of old.

Vowles joined Williams at the start of 2023 after a long stint overseeing strategy at the Mercedes dynasty team.

He has been instrumental in orchestrating Williams' recent turnaround.

Williams dropped to ninth in a difficult 2024 which saw it behind on upgrades and lacking spare parts, but this year sits fifth in the championship as the season nears the half-way point.

Vowles has undertaken a complete overhaul of the Williams team. He was open in expressing his shock at how behind the team was in terms of technology compared to some of the grid's strongest outfits.

In their announcement on Thursday, Williams said: "He has spearheaded a top-to-bottom transformation of Williams with one clear mission: to return an icon of Formula 1 to winning ways."

James Vowles has helped transform Williams since joining the team in 2023. Kym Illman/Getty Images

Vowles' vision was enough to convince Carlos Sainz to join this season after being dropped by Ferrari.

Although Williams did not confirm the length of Vowles' deal, the announcement said it gauranteed "that he will lead the team's push for Formula 1 World Championship glory."

Vowles said: "I am delighted to sign a new contract with Atlassian Williams Racing, which has felt like home from the moment I walked through the door. This iconic team has already given me some incredible memories and we are all united in our ambition to build on our legacy and win World Championships again.

"Over the past two years we have focused on fixing the foundations, and now have a platform to go for glory in the years to come."

F1's new regulation change, coming into force next season, coupled with the budget cap introduced in 2021, has raised hopes for teams across the grid they can propel themselves into a competitive position next year.

This season is the team's strongest start to a season since 2016.

With a Mercedes engine deal, Williams feels confident it will be in a strong position next season.

Matthew Savage, chairman of team owners Dorilton Capital, said: "We are thrilled that James has signed a new contract with Atlassian Williams Racing and committed his future to completing the mission that we are on together.

"He has brought experience, energy and strategic leadership to the task of restoring Williams to the top step of the podium. We aren't there yet but you can sense the momentum we are building at Grove and are excited about what lies ahead."