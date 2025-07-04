Open Extended Reactions

Steve Nielsen will start as managing director at the start of September. Qian Jun/MB Media/Getty Images

Renault-owned Alpine appointed former sporting director Steve Nielsen on Friday to handle the day-to-day running of the Formula 1 team following the departure of principal Oliver Oakes.

The Enstone-based team, effectively run by executive adviser and former principal Flavio Briatore who will continue to have overall charge, said Nielsen would start work as managing director on September 1.

Nielsen has most recently been working for Liberty Media-owned Formula 1, after a brief period as sporting director at the governing FIA.

He was also sporting director when Renault won championships in 2005 and 2006 under Briatore.