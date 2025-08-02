Open Extended Reactions

Lando Norris won the Monaco Grand Prix earlier this year. Alessio Morgese/NurPhoto via Getty Images

The controversial rule that mandated a two-stop race at this year's Monaco Grand Prix has been retained in the latest version of the 2026 sporting regulations.

The rule was introduced this year in an attempt to spice up the street race, which has become increasingly processional over the years.

However, it offered little in the way of additional overtaking and resulted in teams adopting strategies that saw one of their two drivers slow significantly to hold up a pack of chasing cars while their teammate ahead was able to create a gap and make a pit stop without losing a position.

The rule divided opinion after the race, with Mercedes driver George Russell, who opted to cut a corner to overtake Alex Albon as the Williams driver attempted to hold him up, saying a different solution was needed.

"We definitely need to have a real think about what the solution is here in Monaco," Russell said. "I appreciate trying something this year for two stops, but clearly it did not work at all."

In the latest edition of the 2026 sporting regulations, published by the FIA on Friday, the rule - article 6.36 which requires at least three sets of tyres be used by each driver at the Monaco Grand Prix - remains in place.

Asked about the inclusion of the rule in the 2026 regulations, Williams team principal James Vowels said asking his drivers to slow down and hold up rivals was one of the most uncomfortable decisions he has had to make from the pit wall.

"For clarity, we weren't the first to do it [in the race]," Vowels said. "I had to do it in reaction to the field, and I didn't like it.

"It's the most uncomfortable I've felt. I like going out there and fighting for points on merit rather than having to game the system in order to achieve it.

"I still maintain, however, by the time it got to us -- and I waited as long as we could in the race until there was just one point remaining -- at that point you've got to consider the championship and taking points.

"I think the arguments that are being made, was it a better show or was it better? I can't answer that question. I think that's for the fans to answer.

"My personal feeling is I don't like the lack of clean racing that occurs as a result of it."

Vowels said the addition of the rule in the 2026 regulations had not been discussed in the F1 Commission, which features all ten teams, and he planned to raise it in a meeting with FIA single seater director Nikolas Tombazis later on Saturday.