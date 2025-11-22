Open Extended Reactions

LAS VEGAS -- Charles Leclerc labelled Ferrari's Las Vegas Grand Prix qualifying performance "embarrassing" and said it was a showcase of the issues the team has faced in wet conditions since his arrival.

Leclerc could only qualify ninth for Saturday's race and teammate Lewis Hamilton finished dead last for what appeared to be Ferrari's last chance to prevent 2025 being a winless season.

The team's superstar drivers arrived at Sin City this week downplaying recent critical comments from Ferrari president John Elkann, who had said the pair needed to "focus on driving and talk less" and improve their own performances.

Leclerc made his frustration clear on the radio immediately after crossing the line. "My god, embarrassing, f--ing embarrassing. F---ing hell, I don't get how we can be so off the pace ... there's like zero grip, zero f---ing grip," he said.

Las Vegas Grand Prix qualifying top 10 Championship leader Norris starts on pole with three races to go... Driver Team Times 1 - Lando Norris McLaren 1:47.934 2 - Max Verstappen Red Bull 1:48.257 3 - Carlos Sainz Williams 1:48.296 4 - George Russell Mercedes 1:48.803 5 - Oscar Piastri McLaren 1:48.961 6 - Liam Lawson Racing Bulls 1:49.062 7 - Fernando Alonso Aston Martin 1:49.466 8 - Isack Hadjar Racing Bulls 1:49.554 9 - Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1:49.872 10 - Pierre Gasly Alpine 1:51.540

Friday evening's session had started in rain so heavy teams opted to swap onto the full-wet tyre, something which has become a rarity in the F1's more recent past.

Speaking in the media pen shortly afterwards, Leclerc elaborated that his frustration with Ferrari's wet-weather performances can be traced all the way back to when he joined the team in 2019.

"Unfortunately it's not [just] today," Leclerc told F1 TV. "It's been like that since I joined the team we've been struggling massively at finding the grip in those kind of conditions. It's hugely frustrating because it's probably been my biggest strength in the junior categories and then ...

"We are doing something wrong. I have no idea what that is because we've turned the car upside down. We've had Lewis and obviously Carlos before joined that joined other teams who could tell us the feeling they had with the other cars. It's just extremely difficult to find the grip with our car. Very, very unpredictable with our car which causes us to do a lot of mistakes. It's not that we are not trying because as a team we have tried absolutely everything. For some reason we just haven't found out way yet."

Hamilton, who like Leclerc has been considered a master of wet conditions in the past, struggled from the beginning as was eliminated from the first session.

"The car was feeling great in FP3 and I honestly thought it was going to go well. Yeah, I was really, really excited. "Thought finally we'd have a good day, but it didn't."