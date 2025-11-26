Open Extended Reactions

Adrian Newey will take over as team principal at Aston Martin. Darren Staples/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Adrian Newey will assume the role of team principal at Aston Martin from 2026 onwards, with current team principal and CEO Andy Cowell moving to the role of chief strategy officer.

The news has come after intense speculation over the future leadership of the team, including reports former Red Bull team principal Christian Horner could join.

A statement from Aston Martin said Cowell and Newey "have agreed to divide their responsibilities in order to focus on their individual strengths and expertise, ensuring organisational efficiency."

Newey, whose cars have won 12 constructors' titles over the course of his career, arrived at Aston Martin earlier this season as a shareholder in the team.