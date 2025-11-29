Hear from Oscar Piastri, Lando Norris and Max Verstappen after qualifying for the Qatar Grand Prix. (0:55)

Max Verstappen has vowed to "try everything" to keep his slim title hopes alive by the end of Sunday's Qatar Grand Prix.

The defending world champion will remain in contention for this year's title if he can finish ahead of championship leader Lando Norris in Qatar, but will start the race from third place behind both Norris in second and fellow title contender Oscar Piastri on pole position.

Verstappen finished Saturday's sprint race in fourth place behind Norris, but said he would not give up until it is mathematically impossible for him to defend his title.

Max Verstappen starts third for the fourth time this season. Andrej ISAKOVIC / AFP via Getty Images

"We'll try everything we can," Verstappen said after Saturday's qualifying session. "At the start [of the race], turn one, all the laps."

He added: "It will be tough. I mean, in the sprint as well, I tried, but then, yeah, we just fall into that window where we just struggle a lot on the tires and we don't seem to really be able to keep up."

Verstappen also doubts he has the race pace to match the McLarens based on the lap times Piastri was able to achieve at the end of Saturday's sprint race.

"Also, the few final laps of Oscar in that sprint, I need to cut a corner to do that.

"It will be maybe a little bit better, but yeah, it will be tough, I think, to do that. But let's see. It's a long race.

"Anything can happen."