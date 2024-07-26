Open Extended Reactions

Major League Baseball's trade deadline arrives during fantasy's Week 18, as teams must submit their trades no later than Tuesday at 6 p.m. ET.

With the deadline occurring early in the week, expect teams' roster plans to shift unexpectedly, particularly rotations for any starting pitchers who change teams. Among the pitchers who could see their Week 18 schedules altered as of trades are the Chicago White Sox's Garrett Crochet and Erick Fedde, Detroit Tigers' Jack Flaherty, and Toronto Blue Jays' Yusei Kikuchi. Flaherty, for example, currently aligns for early-week assignments with his current team.

The Baltimore Orioles and Blue Jays will play a doubleheader Monday, with one of the games making up for their May 14 postponement. That gives the Orioles an eight-game week, most in the majors, and the Blue Jays seven games, making them one of five teams to play that many. Considering that five other teams are scheduled to play only five times during the week, that's a significant advantage for the Orioles and a decent boost for the Blue Jays, Atlanta Braves, Chicago Cubs, Kansas City Royals and St. Louis Cardinals, who are the other teams scheduled for seven.

Editor's note: Some of the starting pitchers listed below may be traded before game time. Continue to check our MLB Trade Tracker for up-to-date information.