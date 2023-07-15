Fantasy baseball pitcher rankings, lineup advice for Sunday's MLB games

Look for our fantasy baseball starting pitcher rankings, hitter upgrades and downgrades daily to help you make smart fantasy baseball lineup decisions and for MLB betting tips. MLB game odds are provided by Caesars Sportsbook, and fantasy advice is geared towards ESPN 10-team leagues with standard scoring.
What you need to know for Sunday's MLB Games
By Todd Zola
The first Sunday following the break features the standard 15 games with the festivities commencing at 12:05 PM ET in the Steel City with the Pittsburgh Pirates hosting the San Francisco Giants. The initial ESPN Sunday night game is an AL West affair with the Los Angeles Angels entertaining the Houston Astros.
In standard ESPN leagues, Sunday marks the final day of the extended scoring period. Unfortunately, inventory for those needing to make up ground isn't especially appealing.
The top ranked option is Los Angeles Dodgers rookie Bobby Miller (36.1%) taking the hill in Citi Field. His ranking is driven more by his overall numbers as he was much better in his first four starts than the latest quartet. The New York Mets will counter with Max Scherzer, who is dealing with neck issues which helps explain a 5.62 ERA over his prior 40 innings. Miller went into the break in a rut with an 8.57 ERA over his previous 21 frames. There is risk, but there is also the chance Miller used to break to recharge and he will revert to earlier form.
Kyle Bradish has been quietly pitching well for the Baltimore Orioles, posting a 1.74 ERA and 0.87 WHIP in his last five starts heading into the break. He whiffed 28 in those 31 frames, while issuing only seven free passes. The Orioles host the Miami Marlins in the final game of an interleague set, giving Bradish a chance to pick up where he left off as he'll face the offense with the 10th lowest wOBA with a righty on the hill.
When looking for a spot starter, the usual protocol involved targeting the Oakland Athletics batters. On Sunday, the script is flipped as starter JP Sears 11.9% is in a good spot at home against the Minnesota Twins. Sears has recorded a crisp 3.03 ERA and 0.96 WHIP over his last 62 1/3 innings. Only 55 punch outs in that span are low, but just 15 walks have helped compensate. The Twins sport the second-worst wOBA facing left-handers while fanning 25.8% of the time, the fourth most in MLB.
Deciding whether to use a pitcher in Coors Field can be tough, especially for aces like Gerrit Cole. The venue increases runs by 40%, turning a 3.50 ERA into 4.90 mark. The Colorado Rockies have struggled against southpaws, even at home, but they boast the fifth-highest wOBA at home facing right-handed pitching. Those in tight ratio battles in head-to-head category leagues may want to play it safe and bench Cole, but even with the potent Colorado lineup against righties, the Yankees ace merits being active otherwise.
While Rockies batters face a tough task with Cole on the hill, the Yankees lineup is in a great spot facing Chase Anderson. Giancarlo Stanton (50.6%) can put up points in a hurry, as can Anthony Volpe (40.5%) and Harrison Bader (17.2%)
The Chicago White Sox right-handed contingent is in a favorable spot on the road facing Kolby Allard. Jake Burger (5.6%) and Tim Anderson (37.0%) are the primary targets.
Starting pitcher rankings for Sunday
Best Sub-50% Rostered Hitters for Sunday
Best and worst hitters from the day are generated by THE BAT X, a projection system created by Derek Carty using advanced methods like those used in MLB front offices, accounting for a variety of factors including player talent, ballparks, bullpens, weather, umpires, defense, catcher pitch-framing, and lots more.
Giancarlo Stanton (NYY, RF -- 50%) at Chase Anderson
Anthony Volpe (NYY, SS -- 40%) at Chase Anderson
Josh Donaldson (NYY, 3B -- 3%) at Chase Anderson
Harrison Bader (NYY, CF -- 17%) at Chase Anderson
Jake Fraley (CIN, LF -- 36%) vs. Adrian Houser
William Contreras (MIL, C -- 45%) at Ben Lively
Luke Raley (TB, RF -- 17%) at Jordan Lyles
Joc Pederson (SF, LF -- 7%) at Osvaldo Bido
TJ Friedl (CIN, LF -- 24%) vs. Adrian Houser
Seiya Suzuki (CHC, RF -- 45%) vs. Kutter Crawford
Worst Over-50% Rostered Hitters for Sunday
Gunnar Henderson (BAL, 3B -- 66%) vs. Jesus Luzardo
J.D. Martinez (LAD, DH -- 77%) at Max Scherzer
Jake Cronenworth (SD, 2B -- 66%) at Zack Wheeler
Cedric Mullins (BAL, CF -- 95%) vs. Jesus Luzardo
Xander Bogaerts (SD, SS -- 94%) at Zack Wheeler
Bryson Stott (PHI, SS -- 54%) vs. Seth Lugo
Jeremy Pena (HOU, SS -- 52%) at Tyler Anderson
Josh Jung (TEX, 3B -- 68%) vs. Tanner Bibee
Starling Marte (NYM, RF -- 62%) vs. Bobby Miller
Lane Thomas (WSH, LF -- 68%) at Jack Flaherty