Fantasy baseball pitcher rankings, lineup advice for Wednesday's MLB games

What you need to know for Wednesday's MLB Games
By Todd Zola
Wednesday has brought day baseball all season, with the last Wednesday of July continuing the trend. Action begins early with a 12:05 PM ET contest in the nation's capital with the Washington Nationals hosting the Colorado Rockies. A few minutes later, the Tampa Bay Rays entertain the Miami Marlins.
There are a few pitchers on the card who may be making their last start with their present clubs. There's also a small chance they're scratched if their team is already involved with serious trade discussion. The probable Wednesday starters rumored to be on the block are Marcus Stroman, Michael Lorenzen, Lance Lynn and Jack Flaherty.
Gavin Williams (10.2% rostered) is in no danger of being traded as the Cleveland Guardians rookie is being counted on to help the club chase down the Minnesota Twins in the AL Central, which is now more challenging with Shane Bieber out until September. Williams is set for a home date with the Kansas City Royals, rendering him one of the top streaming candidates on the card. Williams has only 26 strikeouts in 33 2/3 innings, while walking a generous 15 batters. However, he'll face a Royals lineup averaging the second fewest runs per game in MLB. Kansas City has the league's worst wOBA facing righties, along with the fifth highest strikeout rate.
Something must give in one of the day's top matchups when Kyle Bradish (44.5%) and the Baltimore Orioles visit Ranger Suarez (27.5%) and the Philadelphia Phillies. The interleague tilt features a pair of solid starters, both worthy of a fantasy start, facing potentially dangerous lineups. Suarez gets the edge in the rankings as he's pitching at home, but he's been in a rut this month. In four July starts, Suarez has posted a 6.14 ERA and 1.86 WHIP, with a pedestrian 17 punch outs in 22 frames. Even more of an issue is control and command woes as he's walked 12 while issuing four homers in that span. In June, Suarez was stellar with a 1.08 ERA and .96 WHIP, so he can turn things around.
Even though he's ranked lower, Bradish could be the better option for a spot start. He's strung five straight quality starts, with a 1.39 ERA and .87 WHIP over that span, fanning 32 with only seven walks and two homers allowed over that stretch. By the numbers, the Phillies wOBA is just league average against right-handers, but any lineup with Bryce Harper, Kyle Schwarber, Trea Turner, J.T. Realmuto and Nick Castellanos is capable of having a big night. Even so, Bradish has emerged as matchup proof, thing the riskiness may make him a better GPP DFS play than traditional fantasy starter.
A safer option for a hump day spot-start is Patrick Sandoval (30.0%) who will take the hill in Comerica Park when the Los Angeles Angels visit the Detroit Tigers. Picking on the Tigers lineup has become Pavlovian, but to be fair, they're better with a left-hander on the hill. Even though, Sandoval is in play as he's pitched well in a pair of July efforts, recording 12 strikeouts in 12 1/3 frames. Walks have been an issue, but Detroit isn't especially patient.
Given running is often predicated by the opponent, the Nationals lead the league with 14 stolen bases since the break. Next up are the Phillies with 13, followed by the Boston Red Sox, Milwaukee Brewers and Chicago Cubs with 11. Of particular interest on Wednesday are the Brewers who swiped three bags in Monday's tilt with the Cincinnati Reds. Ben Lively will be on the bump for the Reds and even though only three steals have been recorded in his 60 1/3 inning, the Brewers appear to be aggressive and may look to continue padding their pilfers. Christian Yelich leads the club with 22 while Owen Miller (5.2%), Joey Wiemer (1.6%), Blake Perkins (0.1%) and Andruw Monasterio (.4%) are all under-the-radar Brewers benefiting from the club's newfound penchant for stealing bases.
Starting pitcher rankings for Wednesday
Best Sub-50% Rostered Hitters for Wednesday
Best and worst hitters from the day are generated by THE BAT X, a projection system created by Derek Carty using advanced methods like those used in MLB front offices, accounting for a variety of factors including player talent, ballparks, bullpens, weather, umpires, defense, catcher pitch-framing, and lots more.
Spencer Torkelson (DET, 1B -- 14%) vs. Patrick Sandoval
Wilmer Flores (SF, 2B -- 20%) vs. Hogan Harris
Ryan McMahon (COL, 3B -- 25%) at Jake Irvin
Max Kepler (MIN, RF -- 3%) vs. Bryce Miller
Andrew Benintendi (CHW, LF -- 18%) vs. Marcus Stroman
Amed Rosario (CLE, SS -- 48%) vs. Alec Marsh
Danny Jansen (TOR, C -- 14%) at Tony Gonsolin
Sal Frelick (MIL, CF -- 5%) vs. Ben Lively
Matt Vierling (DET, CF -- 1%) vs. Patrick Sandoval
Jeimer Candelario (WSH, 3B -- 17%) vs. Peter Lambert
Worst Over-50% Rostered Hitters for Wednesday
Josh Jung (TEX, 3B -- 66%) at Framber Valdez
Nathaniel Lowe (TEX, 1B -- 88%) at Framber Valdez
Jonah Heim (TEX, C -- 92%) at Framber Valdez
Adolis Garcia (TEX, RF -- 98%) at Framber Valdez
Josh Lowe (TB, RF -- 52%) vs. Sandy Alcantara
Jeff McNeil (NYM, 2B -- 66%) at Carlos Rodon
Elly De La Cruz (CIN, SS -- 91%) at Freddy Peralta
Spencer Steer (CIN, 3B -- 76%) at Freddy Peralta
Jonathan India (CIN, 2B -- 87%) at Freddy Peralta