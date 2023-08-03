Each Thursday during the 2023 MLB season, we will have a trio of baseball trivia questions for you to mull over. It's a break from the norm in our fantasy baseball coverage, and we hope you will take part and enjoy every week.

Often when we talk about players who get traded at MLB's annual deadline, we talk about whether or not the deal itself is balanced in terms of value, with the caveat that unproven prospects may not yield any returns in the same year that trade is made, but perhaps could end up being invaluable talents years down the road.

Of course, trades often happen earlier than only at the last possible moment and, for today's trivia quiz, we're going to define "balance" in terms of a player's post-deal production matching that of (or at least being very similar to) what he had accomplished prior to the change of uniform in a specific category.

As always, in the spirit of fun, three questions are before you. Three answers are required. We're on the honor system here, so please no searching the internet for the answers. You just might be surprised at how much you actually know!

Question 1

Who is the most recent player to get traded during a season and hit at least 20 home runs for both of the teams for which he ended up playing?

Question 2

Who is the most recent player to get traded during a season and steal at least 20 bases for both of the teams for which he ended up playing?

Question 3

Who is the most recent player to get traded during a season and save at least 20 games for both of the teams for which he ended up playing?

