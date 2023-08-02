Fantasy baseball pitcher rankings, lineup advice for Thursday's MLB games

Look for our fantasy baseball starting pitcher rankings, hitter upgrades and downgrades daily to help you make smart fantasy baseball lineup decisions and for MLB betting tips. Game odds are provided by Caesars Sportsbook, and fantasy advice is geared toward ESPN 10-team leagues with standard scoring.
For an in-depth look at what to expect in this daily article and how to best use the information, check out our handy primer here.
Note: This file will be updated with any overnight pitching changes or weather-related game postponements, along with the addition of the latest MLB game odds as of the indicated time of publication.
What you need to know for Thursday's MLB games
By Mike Sheets
Following Tuesday's trade deadline, a pair of recently traded hurlers are poised to debut with their new clubs on Thursday. Max Scherzer, the big deadline acquisition of the Texas Rangers, will toe the rubber against the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field, while Michael Lorenzen will get the nod for the Philadelphia Phillies as they visit the Miami Marlins. Rostered in just 19% of ESPN leagues, Lorenzen is a strong streaming option on a day where quality pitching streamers are hard to come by. The right-hander has delivered scoreless outings in three of his last four starts, and Miami's offense has struggled (82 wRC+) since the All-Star break.
Brady Singer (51% rostered) has struggled with start-to-start consistency this season. However, he belongs in Thursday's streaming discussion after two strong starts against the New York Yankees and Minnesota Twins. He allowed two runs in each of those outings while racking up 19 strikeouts over just 11 frames. If Singer can keep it up, he should keep the New York Mets in check on Thursday.
With Paul Sewald getting shipped off to the Arizona Diamondbacks on Monday, Andres Munoz (43%) is the favorite to get most of the save chances for the Seattle Mariners going forward. Munoz, who has a 2.92 ERA, a 1.14 WHIP, and a 33.3 K% this season, has the stuff to be a lockdown closer, making him an immediate add if you need saves. Matt Brash (3%) and Justin Topa (1%) should continue to work in a setup capacity, giving them plenty of opportunities to secure holds.
Chas McCormick (33%) has quietly been having a very nice fantasy season. In his 66 games, he's produced a .285/.372/.526 line with 13 homers and 11 stolen bases. That looks even more impressive when you narrow it down to his last 24 games, when he's hit .349/.430/.561 with six homers and four steals. That's a pretty nice power/speed combo in a really good Houston Astros lineup. On Thursday, McCormick finds himself in a promising spot against Clarke Schmidt, who sports a 4.55 ERA over his last six outings.
The Chicago Cubs offense has been pouring it on lately. Over the last two weeks, they lead baseball with a .372 wOBA and 136 wRC+. On top of that, they pummeled the Cincinnati Reds on Tuesday, scoring a whopping 20 runs. With a matchup against the Reds and Luke Weaver, who has a bloated 2.3 HR/9 this season, Cubs bats are a good bet to do some more damage on Thursday. Take a look at Ian Happ (55%), Seiya Suzuki (46%), Christopher Morel (39%), Jeimer Candelario (20%), and Mike Tauchman (3%) as streaming options.
Starting pitcher rankings for Thursday
Best sub-50% rostered hitters for Thursday
Best and worst hitters from the day are generated by THE BAT X, a projection system created by Derek Carty using advanced methods like those used in MLB front offices, accounting for a variety of factors including player talent, ballparks, bullpens, weather, umpires, defense, catcher pitch-framing and lots more.
Jack Suwinski (PIT, LF -- 10%) at Adrian Houser
Danny Jansen (TOR, C -- 18%) vs. Bruce Zimmermann
Maikel Garcia (KC, SS -- 5%) vs. Carlos Carrasco
Joc Pederson (SF, LF -- 6%) vs. Brandon Pfaadt
Jake Fraley (CIN, LF -- 38%) at Jameson Taillon
Amed Rosario (LAD, SS -- 48%) vs. JP Sears
Jeimer Candelario (CHC, 3B -- 20%) vs. Luke Weaver
Freddy Fermin (KC, C -- 0%) vs. Carrasco
Mike Tauchman (CHC, LF -- 3%) vs. Weaver
TJ Friedl (CIN, LF -- 13%) at Taillon
Worst over-50% rostered hitters for Thursday
Teoscar Hernandez (SEA, RF -- 58%) at Shohei Ohtani
Ty France (SEA, 1B -- 66%) at Ohtani
Andrew Vaughn (CHW, RF -- 68%) at Max Scherzer
Corbin Carroll (ARI, LF -- 99%) at Sean Manaea
Hunter Renfroe (LAA, RF -- 58%) vs. Woo
Luis Robert Jr. (CHW, CF -- 97%) at Scherzer
Eloy Jimenez (CHW, LF -- 69%) at Scherzer
Julio Rodriguez (SEA, CF -- 99%) at Ohtani
Ryan Mountcastle (BAL, 1B -- 51%) at Kevin Gausman