Fantasy baseball pitcher rankings, lineup advice for Sunday's MLB games

Game odds are provided by Caesars Sportsbook, and fantasy advice is geared toward ESPN 10-team leagues with standard scoring.
Note: This file will be updated with any overnight pitching changes or weather-related game postponements, along with the addition of the latest MLB game odds as of the indicated time of publication.
What you need to know for Sunday's MLB games
By Todd Zola
Sunday's action gets underway at 12:05 PM ET in Progressive Field with Xzavion Curry and the Cleveland Guardians hosting Jesse Scholtens and the Chicago White Sox. The Sunday night ESPN contest features a pair of deadline acquisitions pairing off with Rich Hill and the San Diego Padres hosting Lance Lynn and the Los Angeles Dodgers.
There are a few streaming options on the final day of the scoring period, with the top two squaring off against each other.
Chase Silseth (1.8% rostered) gets a home start when the Los Angeles Angels wrap up a weekend set with the Seattle Mariners. Even after adding Lucas Giolito, the Angels are staying with a six-man rotation, in large part due to how well Silseth has pitched in his two efforts since joining the starting corps. In 10 2/3 innings, the 23-year-old right-hander fanned 14 while walking just two. Last time out, he limited the Atlanta Braves to one run over five frames. The Mariners lineup is far less formidable. Given that Seattle did some deadline tweaking, but for the season they have the second-highest strikeout rate facing righties, along with the 11th-lowest wOBA.
Opposing Silseth will be rookie Bryce Miller (32.4%). Miller could be hitting the rookie wall as he's surrendered six runs over each of his last two outings, yielding six homers in those 11 1/3 innings. However, heading into those hiccups, Miller posted a 2.32 ERA and 0.97 WHIP over 31 stanzas, covering six starts. He fanned an impressive 31 in that span. Based on his recent performances, there is some risk, but the rankings are designed to temper recency bias. Even so, Silseth is the safer play, though sometimes Sunday calls for risks, putting Miller in play. Miller is also an intriguing play for DFS GPP action.
Lately, Alex Wood (2.0%) has been used as a bulk reliever. He's had mixed results, but not starting means he has a better chance at earning a win, though he may not rack up as many innings and strikeouts as a traditional starter. On Sunday, a date with the Oakland Athletics is the main allure, as Wood can generate useful points in limited innings, not to mention that if he's effective, more innings will follow. The Athletics sport the fourth-worst wOBA versus lefthanders with an above average strikeout clip.
With one more win, Taijuan Walker (41%) will set a new personal best in that department. He has 12, which was tied with three others for the most in the league heading into Saturday's action. Walker has a solid chance of setting a new career high with a home date against the Kansas City Royals.
Texas Rangers starter Andrew Heaney has been historically generous with the long ball, including this season as he's surrendered 19 homers in 107 1/3 innings. The reconstructed Miami Marlins lineup has more power, led by Jake Burger (8.3%) who sports the second-highest average fly ball distance, bettered by only Aaron Judge. Burger, along with Bryan De La Cruz (18.2%) enjoys the platoon edge over Heaney. Jorge Soler (69.1%) could also be available in some 10-team leagues.
Starting pitcher rankings for Sunday
Best sub-50% rostered hitters for Sunday
Best and worst hitters from the day are generated by THE BAT X, a projection system created by Derek Carty using advanced methods like those used in MLB front offices, accounting for a variety of factors including player talent, ballparks, bullpens, weather, umpires, defense, catcher pitch-framing and lots more.
Joey Votto (CIN, 1B -- 10%) vs. Jake Irvin
Joc Pederson (SF, LF -- 6%) at Luis Medina
TJ Friedl (CIN, LF -- 13%) vs. Jake Irvin
Jarren Duran (BOS, CF -- 26%) vs. Chris Bassitt
Andrew Benintendi (CHW, LF -- 16%) at Xzavion Curry
Triston Casas (BOS, 1B -- 43%) vs. Chris Bassitt
Christian Encarnacion-Strand (CIN, 3B -- 13%) vs. Jake Irvin
Austin Hays (BAL, LF -- 27%) vs. Jose Quintana
Jurickson Profar (COL, LF -- 9%) at Andrew Suarez
LaMonte Wade Jr. (SF, RF -- 12%) at Luis Medina
Worst over-50% rostered hitters for Sunday
Michael Harris II (ATL, CF -- 84%) at Justin Steele
Josh Jung (TEX, 3B -- 61%) vs. Sandy Alcantara
Ian Happ (CHC, LF -- 57%) vs. Charlie Morton
Jose Abreu (HOU, 1B -- 61%) at Carlos Rodon
Cody Bellinger (CHC, CF -- 93%) vs. Charlie Morton
Jazz Chisholm Jr. (MIA, 2B -- 75%) at Andrew Heaney
Starling Marte (NYM, RF -- 55%) at Kyle Bradish
Ha-Seong Kim (SD, SS -- 64%) vs. Lance Lynn
Matt Olson (ATL, 1B -- 100%) at Justin Steele
Carlos Correa (MIN, SS -- 72%) vs. Zac Gallen