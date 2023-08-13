Fantasy baseball pitcher rankings, lineup advice for Monday's MLB games

Look for our fantasy baseball starting pitcher rankings, hitter upgrades and downgrades daily to help you make smart fantasy baseball lineup decisions and for MLB betting tips. MLB game odds are provided by Caesars Sportsbook, and fantasy advice is geared towards ESPN 10-team leagues with standard scoring.
Note: This file will be updated with any overnight pitching changes or weather-related game postponements, along with the addition of the latest MLB game odds as of the indicated time of publication.
What you need to know for Monday's MLB Games
By Todd Zola
The dog days of August continue with a nine-game slate to open the fantasy week. Monday's action gets going at 6:40 PM ET in South Beach with Braxton Garrett and the Miami Marlins entertaining Framber Valdez and the Houston Astros. This will be a great test for Garrett (26.1% rostered) who is enjoying a breakthrough campaign. It's in the books, but if you overlook his May 3 home disaster when the Atlanta Braves tallied 11 times in 4 1/3 innings, Garrett is sporting a 3.36 ERA and 1.09 WHIP, fully supported with 122 strikeouts in 112 2/3 innings, while issuing just 17 walks. To merit fantasy ace status, Garrett needs to show he can navigate the potent lineups, like Braves and Astros. Since Jose Altuve and Yordan Alvarez returned in late July, the Astros have averaged the third most runs per game in MLB. Perhaps the risk precludes Garrett's pickup so early in the fantasy week, but he warrants being active in deeper leagues and could be a contrarian DFS hurler.
The highest ranked streaming option is Baltimore Orioles freshman Grayson Rodriguez. Rodriguez has seemingly climbed over the rookie wall with a 2.66 ERA and 0.93 WHIP over his last four starts, though he's fanned a modest 20 batters with eight walks in those 23 2/3 innings. Still, Rodriguez is showing the ability to get out of jams, unlike earlier in the season when a couple of runners opened the floodgates. On Monday, Rodriguez will toe the rubber in Petco Park. The knee-jerk reaction to facing the San Diego Padres is to avoid it, but after four and a half months, the numbers indicate they're a below average offense facing righties.
Miles Mikolas (22.8%) isn't known for missing bats, though the dozen punchouts he's registered over his past two outings is by far his highest total in consecutive starts. Still, Mikolas is best deployed for innings, run prevention and a chance for a win, all three of which are in play with a home date against the Oakland Athletics. It doesn't hurt that the visitor's lineup has fanned at the third highest level with a right-hander on the hill.
Pitching decisions are always critical, but with just over a quarter of the season remaining, there is less margin of error. Brady Singer (59.5%) is regaining fantasy trust with a 2.94 ERA and 0.86 WHIP since the break. He punched out 31 while issuing only five walks and allowing three homers in that 33 2/3 inning span. Singer is in a favorable spot to maintain the high note with a road affair in Safeco Field when the Kansas City Royals open set with the Seattle Mariners. The hosts fan at a 26.0% clip facing righties, the second highest in MLB. Monday marks the first of six games in Coors Field this week. Despite their woes, the Colorado Rockies still sport the seventh highest home wOBA facing right-handers.
Monday's matchup with Arizona Diamondbacks righty Merrill Kelly is challenging, but picking up some Colorado bats to use the rest of the week in deeper leagues makes sense. Jurickson Profar (8.7%), Ezequiel Tovar (9.0%), Ryan McMahon (29.0%), Brendan Rodgers (10.1%), Elias Diaz (40.6%) and Nolan Jones (7.3%) are the typical top-six in the order, thus are the best options.
On the other side, Coors Field could be the panacea for the Diamondbacks post-break malaise. Lourdes Gurriel Jr. (54.4%), Tommy Pham (3.1%), Alek Thomas (.8%) and Jace Peterson (0.3%) are the worthiest considerations.
Starting pitcher rankings for Monday
Best Sub-50% Rostered Hitters for Monday
Best and worst hitters from the day are generated by THE BAT X, a projection system created by Derek Carty using advanced methods like those used in MLB front offices, accounting for a variety of factors including player talent, ballparks, bullpens, weather, umpires, defense, catcher pitch-framing, and lots more.
Tommy Pham (ARI, LF -- 3%) at Chris Flexen
Brendan Rodgers (COL, 2B -- 10%) vs. Merrill Kelly
Ryan McMahon (COL, 3B -- 30%) vs. Kelly
Tyler O'Neill (STL, LF -- 18%) vs. JP Sears
Ezequiel Tovar (COL, SS -- 9%) vs. Kelly
Elias Diaz (COL, C -- 41%) vs. Kelly
Jace Peterson (ARI, 3B -- 0%) at Flexen
Nolan Jones (COL, RF -- 7%) vs. Kelly
Lars Nootbaar (STL, RF -- 39%) vs. Sears
Alek Thomas (ARI, CF -- 1%) at Flexen
Worst Over-50% Rostered Hitters for Monday
C.J. Cron (LAA, 1B -- 53%) at Max Scherzer
Josh Bell (MIA, 1B -- 58%) vs. Framber Valdez
Hunter Renfroe (LAA, RF -- 56%) at Scherzer
Brandon Lowe (TB, 2B -- 54%) at Alex Wood
Jake Cronenworth (SD, 2B -- 66%) vs. Grayson Rodriguez
Jazz Chisholm Jr. (MIA, 2B -- 73%) vs. Valdez
Ha-Seong Kim (SD, SS -- 74%) vs. Rodriguez
Jorge Soler (MIA, LF -- 72%) vs. Valdez
Xander Bogaerts (SD, SS -- 92%) vs. Rodriguez
Ty France (SEA, 1B -- 65%) at Brady Singer