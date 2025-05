Open Extended Reactions

Fantasy baseball's Week 7 sees all 30 teams scheduled for at least six games, and Monday's action begins at 6:40 p.m. ET. It's just the way fantasy managers like it, with no short-end-of-the-stick teams and more time to set weekly lineups.

They'll also love that the Colorado Rockies, who call hitters' heaven Coors Field their home, as well as Athletics and Tampa Bay Rays, who call so-far-hitting-friendly environments their 2025 homes, all play the entirety of their games at home this week. Sutter Health Park, which hosts the Athletics, has through 15 games seen an average of 10.07 runs, 2.73 home runs and a .786 OPS, while George M. Steinbrenner Field, where the Rays are currently playing, has seen 2.36 homers per game with a collective .716 OPS, all of which noticeably exceed the major league averages in those categories (8.67 runs, 2.12 homers and a .707 OPS through May 1).

The San Diego Padres could reportedly welcome Jackson Merrill (hamstring, 10-day IL) back into their lineup as early as Monday of Week 7, right in time for an advantageous week of matchups at New York's Yankee Stadium (Monday-Wednesday) and the aforementioned Coors Field (Friday-Sunday). Similarly, the Minnesota Twins could get Royce Lewis (hamstring, 10-day IL) back from injury as early as Tuesday's beginning of their six-game, full-week home stand.

Date Total games First game time Day games Monday, May 5 10 6:40 PM 0 Tuesday, May 6 15 6:40 PM 0 Wednesday, May 7 15 12:05 PM 7 Thursday, May 8 8 1:10 PM 4 Friday, May 9 15 6:40 PM 0 Saturday, May 10 15 4:05 PM 4 Sunday, May 11 15 12:05 PM 14

Teams with the most games this week: Total, Home and Road Total games Home games Road games Diamondbacks 7 Diamondbacks 7 Reds 7 Braves 7 Royals 7 Dodgers 7 Reds 7 Rockies 6 Orioles 6 White Sox 7 Angels 6 Phillies 6 Royals 7 Twins 6 Padres 6 Dodgers 7 Athletics 6 Giants 6 Rays 6 Rangers 6 Nationals 6 Blue Jays 6

Hitter Matchup Ratings, May 5-11 TEAM GAMES DATE OPP OVERALL LHB RHB SB

TOTAL: 7

HOME: 7

vs. LHP: 1

vs. RHP: 5

vs. TBD: 1 WEEK 7: Mon, 5/5 Tue, 5/6 Wed, 5/7 Thu, 5/8 Fri, 5/9 Sat, 5/10 Sun, 5/11 NYM NYM NYM LAD LAD LAD LAD 5 5 3 4 2 3 3 7 4 1 3 5 2 3 3 7 5 6 3 4 2 3 4 7 7 3 5 3 5 5 6 7

TOTAL: 7

HOME: 4

vs. LHP: 4

vs. RHP: 3 WEEK 7: Mon, 5/5 Tue, 5/6 Wed, 5/7 Thu, 5/8 Fri, 5/9 Sat, 5/10 Sun, 5/11 CIN CIN CIN CIN @PIT @PIT @PIT 8 6 5 4 5 7 5 7 8 6 1 4 6 7 7 5 8 4 6 4 4 6 5 8 10 4 5 7 6 10 5 7

TOTAL: 6

HOME: 0

vs. LHP: 1

vs. RHP: 5 WEEK 7: Mon, 5/5 Tue, 5/6 Wed, 5/7 Thu, 5/8 Fri, 5/9 Sat, 5/10 Sun, 5/11 OFF @MIN @MIN @MIN @LAA @LAA @LAA 4 1 2 1 8 8 6 7 4 4 2 7 8 10 4 1 1 1 8 8 5 2 1 3 3 6 1 3

TOTAL: 6

HOME: 3

vs. LHP: 1

vs. RHP: 5 WEEK 7: Mon, 5/5 Tue, 5/6 Wed, 5/7 Thu, 5/8 Fri, 5/9 Sat, 5/10 Sun, 5/11 OFF TEX TEX TEX @KC @KC @KC 3 4 4 5 4 2 4 5 6 5 8 3 3 5 3 3 4 4 5 1 3 1 5 1 5 1 1 1

TOTAL: 6

HOME: 3

vs. LHP: 2

vs. RHP: 4 WEEK 7: Mon, 5/5 Tue, 5/6 Wed, 5/7 Thu, 5/8 Fri, 5/9 Sat, 5/10 Sun, 5/11 SF SF SF OFF @NYM @NYM @NYM 2 2 3 3 4 4 4 4 5 4 7 3 4 1 2 1 2 1 5 5 5 5 5 4 8 5 3 3

TOTAL: 7

HOME: 3

vs. LHP: 2

vs. RHP: 5 WEEK 7: Mon, 5/5 Tue, 5/6 Wed, 5/7 Thu, 5/8 Fri, 5/9 Sat, 5/10 Sun, 5/11 @KC @KC @KC @KC MIA MIA MIA 7 2 4 4 4 7 7 7 8 3 5 4 5 7 7 7 6 1 3 3 4 8 7 6 7 1 1 1 1 10 10 10

TOTAL: 7

HOME: 0

vs. LHP: 1

vs. RHP: 6 WEEK 7: Mon, 5/5 Tue, 5/6 Wed, 5/7 Thu, 5/8 Fri, 5/9 Sat, 5/10 Sun, 5/11 @ATL @ATL @ATL @ATL @HOU @HOU @HOU 3 4 2 3 3 3 4 3 3 6 3 4 6 1 2 2 2 3 1 3 1 4 5 3 10 10 10 9 7 10 8 6

TOTAL: 6

HOME: 3

vs. LHP: 1

vs. RHP: 5 WEEK 7: Mon, 5/5 Tue, 5/6 Wed, 5/7 Thu, 5/8 Fri, 5/9 Sat, 5/10 Sun, 5/11 @WSH @WSH @WSH OFF PHI PHI PHI 9 8 9 8 6 5 4 8 10 10 10 4 1 3 8 6 8 7 6 6 2 3 4 5 8 4 1 1

TOTAL: 6

HOME: 6

vs. LHP: 1

vs. RHP: 5 WEEK 7: Mon, 5/5 Tue, 5/6 Wed, 5/7 Thu, 5/8 Fri, 5/9 Sat, 5/10 Sun, 5/11 OFF DET DET DET SD SD SD 7 6 7 1 8 6 5 5 6 5 1 8 3 4 8 6 9 2 7 7 5 2 3 4 2 4 3 1

TOTAL: 6

HOME: 3

vs. LHP: 2

vs. RHP: 4 WEEK 7: Mon, 5/5 Tue, 5/6 Wed, 5/7 Thu, 5/8 Fri, 5/9 Sat, 5/10 Sun, 5/11 OFF @COL @COL @COL TEX TEX TEX 10 9 10 10 7 4 3 8 7 5 7 5 7 5 9 10 10 10 8 2 2 7 6 7 4 9 5 5

TOTAL: 6

HOME: 3

vs. LHP: 1

vs. RHP: 5 WEEK 7: Mon, 5/5 Tue, 5/6 Wed, 5/7 Thu, 5/8 Fri, 5/9 Sat, 5/10 Sun, 5/11 @MIL @MIL @MIL OFF CIN CIN CIN 5 5 5 6 4 5 4 6 7 6 8 4 6 1 4 3 5 5 4 4 6 2 1 2 1 6 4 5

TOTAL: 7

HOME: 7

vs. LHP: 1

vs. RHP: 6 WEEK 7: Mon, 5/5 Tue, 5/6 Wed, 5/7 Thu, 5/8 Fri, 5/9 Sat, 5/10 Sun, 5/11 CWS CWS CWS CWS BOS BOS BOS 9 5 8 7 7 5 1 5 9 6 10 10 8 2 1 2 9 5 7 6 7 6 2 7 8 1 1 3 3 9 10 9

TOTAL: 6

HOME: 6

vs. LHP: 2

vs. RHP: 3

vs. TBD: 1 WEEK 7: Mon, 5/5 Tue, 5/6 Wed, 5/7 Thu, 5/8 Fri, 5/9 Sat, 5/10 Sun, 5/11 OFF TOR TOR TOR BAL BAL BAL 8 7 5 5 6 7 6 8 6 5 6 7 7 5 7 7 5 3 5 7 7 3 5 5 5 1 3 3

TOTAL: 7

HOME: 0

vs. LHP: 2

vs. RHP: 5 WEEK 7: Mon, 5/5 Tue, 5/6 Wed, 5/7 Thu, 5/8 Fri, 5/9 Sat, 5/10 Sun, 5/11 @MIA @MIA @MIA @ARI @ARI @ARI @ARI 10 6 8 6 6 6 4 6 7 7 8 4 6 2 2 5 10 5 7 7 6 8 6 5 9 10 10 10 1 2 6 1

TOTAL: 6

HOME: 3

vs. LHP: 0

vs. RHP: 5

vs. TBD: 1 WEEK 7: Mon, 5/5 Tue, 5/6 Wed, 5/7 Thu, 5/8 Fri, 5/9 Sat, 5/10 Sun, 5/11 LAD LAD LAD OFF @CWS @CWS @CWS 6 7 3 3 7 5 8 9 7 4 3 10 6 10 5 7 3 2 6 5 7 3 7 6 4 4 1 1

TOTAL: 6

HOME: 3

vs. LHP: 1

vs. RHP: 5 WEEK 7: Mon, 5/5 Tue, 5/6 Wed, 5/7 Thu, 5/8 Fri, 5/9 Sat, 5/10 Sun, 5/11 HOU HOU HOU OFF @TB @TB @TB 4 4 4 2 6 6 5 3 3 3 2 5 4 4 5 3 5 2 6 7 6 8 6 6 8 5 3 8

TOTAL: 6

HOME: 6

vs. LHP: 1

vs. RHP: 5 WEEK 7: Mon, 5/5 Tue, 5/6 Wed, 5/7 Thu, 5/8 Fri, 5/9 Sat, 5/10 Sun, 5/11 OFF BAL BAL BAL SF SF SF 4 6 5 5 4 2 3 7 4 6 6 8 4 5 2 7 4 5 2 1 1 2 3 2 1 3 5 5

TOTAL: 6

HOME: 3

vs. LHP: 2

vs. RHP: 4 WEEK 7: Mon, 5/5 Tue, 5/6 Wed, 5/7 Thu, 5/8 Fri, 5/9 Sat, 5/10 Sun, 5/11 @ARI @ARI @ARI OFF CHC CHC CHC 3 4 6 5 3 2 3 1 2 5 5 1 1 1 5 6 5 5 4 4 5 2 6 1 3 5 1 1

TOTAL: 6

HOME: 3

vs. LHP: 1

vs. RHP: 5 WEEK 7: Mon, 5/5 Tue, 5/6 Wed, 5/7 Thu, 5/8 Fri, 5/9 Sat, 5/10 Sun, 5/11 SD SD SD OFF @ATH @ATH @ATH 5 3 5 4 6 5 6 5 3 4 4 6 6 8 4 2 5 3 6 5 4 1 1 2 2 4 5 3

TOTAL: 6

HOME: 6

vs. LHP: 1

vs. RHP: 5 WEEK 7: Mon, 5/5 Tue, 5/6 Wed, 5/7 Thu, 5/8 Fri, 5/9 Sat, 5/10 Sun, 5/11 SEA SEA SEA OFF NYY NYY NYY 5 5 6 3 4 5 4 4 5 4 3 5 6 1 4 3 7 2 3 5 5 10 7 7 4 8 8 9

TOTAL: 6

HOME: 0

vs. LHP: 0

vs. RHP: 6 WEEK 7: Mon, 5/5 Tue, 5/6 Wed, 5/7 Thu, 5/8 Fri, 5/9 Sat, 5/10 Sun, 5/11 OFF @TB @TB @TB @CLE @CLE @CLE 6 5 4 5 7 6 7 7 4 2 4 8 7 8 6 6 4 5 6 5 6 8 8 8 9 3 3 5

TOTAL: 6

HOME: 3

vs. LHP: 3

vs. RHP: 3 WEEK 7: Mon, 5/5 Tue, 5/6 Wed, 5/7 Thu, 5/8 Fri, 5/9 Sat, 5/10 Sun, 5/11 @STL @STL @STL OFF ATL ATL ATL 3 5 5 5 4 3 1 6 6 7 6 6 5 2 2 4 3 4 3 3 1 10 10 9 10 10 10 10

TOTAL: 6

HOME: 3

vs. LHP: 2

vs. RHP: 4 WEEK 7: Mon, 5/5 Tue, 5/6 Wed, 5/7 Thu, 5/8 Fri, 5/9 Sat, 5/10 Sun, 5/11 PIT PIT PIT OFF @WSH @WSH @WSH 7 6 2 5 6 9 7 7 5 1 5 6 10 10 6 7 2 5 5 7 6 8 7 4 10 3 5 8

TOTAL: 6

HOME: 0

vs. LHP: 2

vs. RHP: 4 WEEK 7: Mon, 5/5 Tue, 5/6 Wed, 5/7 Thu, 5/8 Fri, 5/9 Sat, 5/10 Sun, 5/11 @NYY @NYY @NYY OFF @COL @COL @COL 8 4 6 1 8 9 9 6 1 5 5 7 7 7 9 5 7 1 8 10 10 10 9 8 8 10 6 6

TOTAL: 6

HOME: 0

vs. LHP: 1

vs. RHP: 5 WEEK 7: Mon, 5/5 Tue, 5/6 Wed, 5/7 Thu, 5/8 Fri, 5/9 Sat, 5/10 Sun, 5/11 @CHC @CHC @CHC OFF @MIN @MIN @MIN 1 4 4 4 1 2 1 1 1 2 2 1 5 4 2 5 5 4 1 1 1 1 1 6 1 1 1 1

TOTAL: 6

HOME: 3

vs. LHP: 2

vs. RHP: 4 WEEK 7: Mon, 5/5 Tue, 5/6 Wed, 5/7 Thu, 5/8 Fri, 5/9 Sat, 5/10 Sun, 5/11 @ATH @ATH @ATH OFF TOR TOR TOR 6 6 6 5 4 5 6 8 8 7 8 4 6 6 5 4 5 4 4 4 7 5 3 7 4 7 1 5

TOTAL: 6

HOME: 6

vs. LHP: 3

vs. RHP: 3 WEEK 7: Mon, 5/5 Tue, 5/6 Wed, 5/7 Thu, 5/8 Fri, 5/9 Sat, 5/10 Sun, 5/11 OFF PHI PHI PHI MIL MIL MIL 3 4 3 3 4 3 4 1 3 1 1 2 3 6 4 2 5 5 4 4 3 1 1 2 4 1 3 1

TOTAL: 6

HOME: 0

vs. LHP: 0

vs. RHP: 6 WEEK 7: Mon, 5/5 Tue, 5/6 Wed, 5/7 Thu, 5/8 Fri, 5/9 Sat, 5/10 Sun, 5/11 OFF @BOS @BOS @BOS @DET @DET @DET 5 5 4 5 5 4 4 3 2 2 3 5 5 5 5 7 5 5 6 4 4 6 9 8 7 2 3 3

TOTAL: 6

HOME: 0

vs. LHP: 2

vs. RHP: 4 WEEK 7: Mon, 5/5 Tue, 5/6 Wed, 5/7 Thu, 5/8 Fri, 5/9 Sat, 5/10 Sun, 5/11 OFF @LAA @LAA @LAA @SEA @SEA @SEA 7 6 5 7 5 6 5 5 10 1 5 4 4 4 7 5 7 8 4 7 3 3 3 1 1 4 5 7

TOTAL: 6

HOME: 6

vs. LHP: 1

vs. RHP: 5 WEEK 7: Mon, 5/5 Tue, 5/6 Wed, 5/7 Thu, 5/8 Fri, 5/9 Sat, 5/10 Sun, 5/11 CLE CLE CLE OFF STL STL STL 7 7 7 8 4 4 5 10 9 10 8 6 6 5 5 6 5 7 3 3 4 10 5 6 2 10 10 10