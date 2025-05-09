Fantasy baseball lineup advice and betting tips for Saturday

Open Extended Reactions

Check out all of our starting pitcher rankings and other lineup selection tools here to help you make smart fantasy baseball lineup decisions.

Note: All information is accurate as of the time of publication. For updates, including what you might have missed from last night, as well as any breaking news that might impact today's MLB slate, be sure to check out the latest fantasy baseball news.

Pitchers to stream on Saturday

Atlanta Braves RHP AJ Smith-Shawver is coming off one of his best career outings. He tossed seven hitless frames before allowing a single to open the eighth. Smith-Shawver completed eight innings but walked four while fanning just five. Even so, he's in a great spot with a road date against the punchless Pittsburgh Pirates.

Chicago White Sox RHP Shane Smith introduced a changeup into his repertoire and even though he's still getting a feel for the pitch, it has been effective and will only get better. On Saturday, Smith enjoys a home start versus the Miami Marlins and their below average lineup.

In his 2025 debut earlier this week, Philadelphia Phillies LHP Ranger Suarez yielded seven runs on seven hits in 3 2/3 innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks. The silver lining was six strikeouts. Expect a better effort in his second start, a road affair against the Cleveland Guardians and a lineup with an elevated 24.5% strikeout rate with a lefty in the hill.

Pitchers to avoid on Saturday

There are a few reasons to avoid Diamondbacks RHP Corbin Burnes. He missed his last start with shoulder inflammation, but he's been cleared for Saturday. More importantly, Burnes' strikeout rate remains in freefall and his sinker velocity is down a tick. Add in a home start against the Los Angeles Dodgers and Burnes lands outside of this weekend's circle of trust.

Hitters to stream on Saturday

Betting tips

Best/worst pitcher/hitter matchups and betting projections are generated by THE BAT X, a system created by Derek Carty using advanced methods like those used in MLB front offices, accounting for a variety of factors including player talent, ballparks, bullpens, weather, umpires, defense, catcher pitch-framing, and lots more.

Note: Expected Value is a measure of how good a bet is, factoring the probability that it will win versus the odds the book is providing. If you were to wager $1.00 100 times on a bet with an Expected Value of $25, you would win some and you would lose some, but in the end you would expect to come away with $25 in profit on your $100 investment.

