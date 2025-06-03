Fantasy baseball: Caglianone, Mauricio and other prospects on the rise

Open Extended Reactions

Perhaps you missed the memo, but the Kansas City Royals, starved for offense and especially outfield power, promoted 1B Jac Caglianone from Triple-A. He is slated to make his MLB debut on Tuesday. Caglianone, selected No. 6 in the 2024 draft, hit 15 home runs over 50 games and 228 plate appearances across two minor league levels this season. He also hit for majestic power while at the University of Florida and, while myriad strikeouts are expected to be in his immediate future as well, few question Caglianone's power potential in the majors.

Fantasy managers are, and should be, quite interested. ESPN's Tristan H. Cockcroft delves into what to expect from Caglianone here. While I am often the "realistic voice of reason" on promoted prospects, there is a clear path for Caglianone to be a top-10 first baseman in fantasy this season. I could see him playing at a 30-plus HR pace (or 18-22 for the four months of this season), albeit with a low batting average, something in the .245-.255 range.

Really, he already reminds me of Atlanta Braves 1B Matt Olson, another large, left-handed hitter who hits for prodigious power with an expected batting average in the .250 range, while also drawing many walks and striking out quite a bit. There is nothing wrong with this. Olson is a consensus top-10 first baseman and a top-50 points league hitter. Caglianone, still raw at age 22 but worth the risk for the Royals and fantasy managers, is talented enough to achieve these heights in his first season.

Similar situation in Baltimore

Meanwhile, the last-place Baltimore Orioles are outscoring the Royals, but not by much. These are two of the six teams averaging fewer than four runs per game. The Orioles need help, too, and Triple-A C Sam Basallo can provide it. Basallo, 20, boasts 10 home runs and six doubles in 35 games and 138 PA for Triple-A Norfolk. Basallo's solid .891 OPS can't quite match what Caglianone was doing, but 1B/OF Ryan O'Hearn is the lone Orioles regular with an OPS better than .771 and no Oriole has more than 10 home runs.

Basallo, who turns 21 on Aug. 13, may seem to be buried on the organizational depth chart behind C Adley Rutschman (who is having an awful season with a .632 OPS), but look closer. Basallo has played plenty of first base, and the Orioles have no regular DH. Basallo, who has always hit through the minor leagues and has had no issues with left-handed pitching, would provide an obvious jolt to the offense, and he could share catching time with Rutschman, perhaps like prospect Dalton Rushing is doing for the Los Angeles Dodgers. Fantasy managers should be proactive here.

Stock rising

Ronny Mauricio's solid play has prompted the Mets to bring him back to the majors. Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Ronny Mauricio, 2B, New York Mets: Mauricio, 24, missed the 2024 season recovering from a torn ACL and he got a late start to this season. He struggled over 10 rehab games in the lower minors, going just 4-for-32. However, since arriving at Triple-A Syracuse, he has intrigued fantasy managers as he is hitting .515 with three homers, four steals, five walks and only five strikeouts over nine games and 39 PA.

Just like the Houston Astros (see below), the Mets aren't exactly getting Ryne Sandberg-like production at second base. That's why it's not a surprise that the tool-laden Mauricio, so full of power and speed -- and usually a high strikeout rate (he struck out 28% of the time in his 2023 Mets debut) -- in now back in the major leagues, having been recalled by the Mets on Tuesday morning. While he comes recommended more for roto/categories leagues (because of the strikeouts), there is major upside in all formats.

Brice Matthews, 2B, Houston Astros: A later 2023 first-round pick, Matthews recently missed 10 days while dealing with a concussion. Since returning, he is 11-for-23 with a pair of home runs and 10 RBIs. Matthews may not be a notable top prospect, but there may be a big league opportunity since the Astros are getting paltry production at second base (.228/.282/.310), regardless of which position 2B/OF Jose Altuve handles. Matthews is not a high-contact hitter, but he can run and defend. Desperate for offense and with OF Yordan Alvarez (hand) still out, the Astros recently promoted OF Jacob Melton. Matthews may be next.

Mick Abel, RHP, Philadelphia Phillies: Abel is scheduled to get his next big league chance on Wednesday in Toronto, as the suddenly sputtering Phillies move RHP Taijuan Walker to the bullpen to deal with the troubling situation there. Abel, 23, bested Pittsburgh Pirates ace RHP Paul Skenes in his MLB debut last month, tossing eight shutout innings with nine strikeouts, but fantasy managers shouldn't expect that performance regularly. Abel misses bats, but often struggles with control, too. Better lineups will force him to throw strikes. Abel may be back at Triple-A Lehigh Valley soon, with RHP Aaron Nola (ankle) on the mend. Nevertheless, he is someone to watch long-term if he can avoid walks.

Stock falling

Hagen Smith, LHP, Chicago White Sox: The No. 5 pick in the 2024 draft (just one pick ahead of Caglianone), Smith has not pitched for Double-A Birmingham in three weeks as he deals with elbow soreness. The organization believes Smith, 21, only needs some rest (and not major surgery), so at least that's a positive. Smith has had some mixed results over seven starts and 25⅔ innings for the Barons, with solid run prevention and a 39% strikeout rate, but he's served up 20 walks, too. Even if healthy, it is unlikely we see Smith in the major leagues this season, so move on in redraft formats.

Chase DeLauter, OF, Cleveland Guardians: A 2022 first-round pick, injuries have defined DeLauter ever since, with this season being no different. DeLauter, 23, missed the first six weeks of this season recovering from a hernia, and he is hitting a mere .190 over his first six games at Triple-A Columbus. Few can question DeLauter's hitting ability and plate discipline, and the Guardians could use the help, but he has tumbled in the prospect rankings because he hasn't proved he can stay in the lineup.

Aidan Miller, SS, Philadelphia Phillies: Miller, a 2023 first-round selection, is slashing .241/.333/.367 for Double-A Reading, underachieving in one of the more notorious hitting parks in the Eastern League. At 21, he is young for the level, but the Phillies and fantasy investors likely expected more power. It's hardly too late for Miller to emerge -- and many expect him to be the long-term shortstop or third baseman in Philadelphia by 2027. That said, fantasy managers shouldn't expect statistical relevance in 2025.