Fantasy basketball: Is drafting Victor Wembanyama a risk worth taking?

Open Extended Reactions

San Antonio Spurs rookie C Victor Wembanyama may end up the generational player everyone expects him to be, clearly worthy of the No. 1 pick in the recent NBA draft.

Wembanyama, who doesn't turn 20 until January, has proven in NBA preseason action that even against top competition he is far from overwhelmed, certainly able to score, rebound and block shots, handle the ball and dish like a guard, defend just about anyone and show excellent court awareness.

Fantasy basketball managers can't wait to get this special player teeming with upside. After all, is there anything not to like here?