Fantasy basketball tips and projections for Friday

What you need to know for Friday's games
Thursday's five-game slate featured a lot of blowouts and a Mavericks win over the Knicks, without Luka Doncic, that wasn't really as close as the final score might indicate.
Kyrie Irving went nuts with 44 points and Tim Hardaway Jr. added 32 points as the Mavs nearly blew a huge lead but held on to win. Jalen Brunson and Julius Randle, as usual, each hit 30 points in the loss.
Cam Thomas led the Nets with 26 points after disappearing recently and was on a lot of fantasy benches with just one game this week. Donovan Mitchell had 45 in Paris to lead the Cavs over the Nets in an afternoon affair. Caris LeVert stayed relative with 21 points and a full stat line in 35 minutes. Unfortunately, both of these teams are done for the week.
The Bucks ran over the Celtics with a group effort while the only Celtic that really came through was Payton Pritchard, who scored 21 in the blowout loss.
The Thunder absolutely demolished the Blazers 139-77 as Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 31, Jalen Williams had 21 and Josh Giddey triple-doubled in the easy win. Anfernee Simons was the high scorer for Portland with just 14 points.
Bradley Beal went off for 37 points and Devin Booker had 31 in an easy win over the Lakers, while D'Angelo Russell led L.A. with 19 points. It was a rough night for many fantasy managers relying on stars, but Beal is certainly heating up.
Friday's schedule features 10 games, and there are a lot of waiver-wire candidates and story lines to keep an eye on tonight. Joel Embiid will miss his third straight game, so Paul Reed will be worth another look. T.J. McConnell should be a prominent point guard against the Hawks, who are suddenly now led by a red-hot Jalen Johnson. Cam Whitmore is making noise for the Rockets and Jaden Ivey is suddenly hot for the Pistons with Cade Cunningham sidelined. Nikola Jovic is coming on for the Heat, LaMelo Ball might be ready to return for Charlotte, Victor Wembanyama doesn't appear on the injury report for the Spurs, and 35-year-old Thaddeus Young might be worth a flier for the Raptors.
Friday's Stream Team
This segment nominates three key streaming options ahead of that day's action. A streamer, by our standards, is a player available in at least half of ESPN men's basketball leagues.
T.J. McConnell, PG, Pacers (33% rostered in ESPN leagues): McConnell isn't starting, but it doesn't matter. He has averaged 13 points, 3.0 rebounds, 7.5 assists and 2.0 steals over his last two games and is at 10.7 points, 7.0 assists and 1.7 steals in his six January games. It would be nice if he was starting, but he should still offer solid fantasy value for the next month as Tyrese Haliburton (hamstring) recovers from his scary fall. Don't expect any blocks or 3-pointers from TJM, although he helps make up for that by not turning the ball over much.
Paul Reed, PF, Sixers (1.1%): No Embiid should mean more serviceable numbers from Reed, who has been a bit hit-or-miss while filling in for the big man. While Reed was a total dud in Embiid's absence last Friday, he has averaged 12.5 points, 7.5 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 0.5 steals and 1.0 blocks in his last two games without Embiid. I like the matchup against the Kings tonight, and Reed will once again be a popular streamer option by default.
Vince Williams Jr., SF, Grizzlies (3.4%): Williams hasn't exactly blown up yet, but the Grizzlies are reeling from the absence of Ja Morant (shoulder surgery) and now Marcus Smart (finger), who is going to miss significant time. Williams is averaging 11 points, 6.7 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 1.0 steals, 0.7 blocks and 2.3 3-pointers over his last three games, and those numbers should be going up. It's possible that third-stringer Jacob Gilyard emerges as a worthy pickup in Memphis, but we've yet to see him do enough to recommend him. Conversely, Williams may be getting ready to blow up. This may be your last chance to grab Williams off waivers.
Cam Whitmore, SF, Rockets (1.6%): Tari Eason (leg) is going to miss more time and Whitmore is starting to come on, quietly hitting double figures in scoring in five straight games and in seven of his last eight. He has averaged 11.7 points, 3.7 rebounds, 1.3 steals and 1.5 3-pointers in six January games, and while he won't get you any assists or blocks, he's a good free throw shooter and is shooting 56% from the field over that stretch. He played 33 minutes on Wednesday with 16 points and could be a sneaky stream on Friday night.
Nikola Jovic, SF, Heat (0.9%): Jaime Jaquez Jr. gets all the love for the Heat as Jimmy Butler and Caleb Martin continue to miss games, but Jovic is coming on. Over his last four games, Jovic has averaged 9.8 points and 6.3 rebounds, while he checks in with 10.5 points, 6.5 rebounds, 5.0 assists, 1.5 steals, 1.5 blocks and 2.0 3-pointers over his last two. Jovic is worth a flier if he can stay hot, especially if Butler and Martin are out again tonight.
Projections and Injury Reports
Sacramento Kings at Philadelphia 76ers
7:30 p.m. Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia
BPI Projection: 76ers in the 5th highest-scoring game of the slate.
Injury Report:
Kings: Kevin Huerter, (GTD - Ankle)
76ers: Joel Embiid, (OUT - Knee); Kenneth Lofton Jr., (OUT - Shoulder); Robert Covington, (OUT - Knee)
Kings projections:
Domantas Sabonis, PF/C: 44.5 FPTS (21.0 pts, 12.2 reb, 7.5 ast)
De'Aaron Fox, PG: 43.8 FPTS (27.1 pts, 4.0 reb, 5.6 ast, 2.9 3PM)
Keegan Murray, SF/PF: 30.2 FPTS (16.8 pts, 5.7 reb, 1.4 ast, 2.7 3PM)
Malik Monk, SG/SF: 25.9 FPTS (12.3 pts, 2.4 reb, 4.6 ast, 2.1 3PM)
Kevin Huerter, SG/SF: 18.3 FPTS (8.7 pts, 3.1 reb, 1.8 ast)
Trey Lyles, PF: 16.7 FPTS (8.6 pts, 4.2 reb, 1.2 ast)
Harrison Barnes, SF/PF: 15.7 FPTS (8.5 pts, 2.3 reb, 1.1 ast)
76ers projections:
Tyrese Maxey, PG/SG: 48.0 FPTS (27.5 pts, 3.7 reb, 6.2 ast, 3.2 3PM)
Tobias Harris, SF/PF: 32.7 FPTS (15.9 pts, 5.8 reb, 3.0 ast)
De'Anthony Melton, PG/SG: 27.0 FPTS (9.9 pts, 4.3 reb, 2.4 ast, 1.9 3PM)
Kelly Oubre Jr., SF/PF: 22.2 FPTS (12.0 pts, 4.3 reb, 1.2 ast)
Paul Reed, PF: 19.0 FPTS (8.9 pts, 6.3 reb, 1.3 ast)
Marcus Morris Sr., SF/PF: 15.0 FPTS (7.1 pts, 3.6 reb, 1.0 ast)
Patrick Beverley, PG: 14.1 FPTS (5.4 pts, 3.2 reb, 1.8 ast)
Indiana Pacers at Atlanta Hawks
7:30 p.m. State Farm Arena, Atlanta
BPI Projection: Hawks in the highest-scoring game of the slate.
Injury Report:
Pacers: Aaron Nesmith, (GTD - Lower Leg); Jalen Smith, (GTD - Back); Jarace Walker, (OUT - Illness); Tyrese Haliburton, (OUT - Hamstring)
Hawks: Clint Capela, (GTD - Achilles); Garrison Mathews, (GTD - Ankle); Trae Young, (GTD - Shoulder); Vit Krejci, (OUT - Shoulder); Wesley Matthews, (OUT - Calf); De'Andre Hunter, (OUT - Knee); Mouhamed Gueye, (OUT - Back)
Pacers projections:
Myles Turner, C: 31.3 FPTS (17.8 pts, 7.4 reb, 1.2 ast, 2.8 blk)
Bennedict Mathurin, SG/SF: 27.7 FPTS (16.7 pts, 4.2 reb, 2.0 ast)
Bruce Brown, SG/SF: 25.1 FPTS (12.0 pts, 4.1 reb, 2.7 ast)
Obi Toppin, PF: 24.8 FPTS (13.2 pts, 4.4 reb, 1.3 ast)
Jalen Smith, PF/C: 22.0 FPTS (11.6 pts, 5.8 reb, 1.3 ast)
Aaron Nesmith, SF: 21.9 FPTS (11.5 pts, 3.7 reb, 0.9 ast)
T.J. McConnell, PG: 21.2 FPTS (9.6 pts, 2.8 reb, 3.4 ast)
Hawks projections:
Trae Young, PG: 50.1 FPTS (28.4 pts, 3.6 reb, 9.2 ast, 3.3 3PM)
Dejounte Murray, PG/SG: 40.1 FPTS (21.9 pts, 5.1 reb, 4.9 ast, 2.3 3PM)
Jalen Johnson, SF/PF: 32.7 FPTS (14.3 pts, 8.7 reb, 2.7 ast)
Saddiq Bey, SF/PF: 25.3 FPTS (11.7 pts, 6.6 reb, 1.1 ast, 1.8 3PM)
Bogdan Bogdanovic, SG/SF: 24.4 FPTS (11.9 pts, 2.7 reb, 2.2 ast, 2.5 3PM)
Clint Capela, C: 23.3 FPTS (11.3 pts, 8.4 reb, 1.0 ast, 1.6 blk)
Onyeka Okongwu, PF/C: 21.9 FPTS (9.2 pts, 7.8 reb, 1.2 ast)
Houston Rockets at Detroit Pistons
7:30 p.m. Little Caesars Arena, Detroit
BPI Projection: Rockets in the 8th highest-scoring game of the slate.
Injury Report:
Rockets: Dillon Brooks, (OUT - Oblique); Victor Oladipo, (OUT - Knee); Tari Eason, (OUT - Lower Leg)
Pistons: Bojan Bogdanovic, (GTD - Calf); Isaiah Stewart, (GTD - Toe); Cade Cunningham, (OUT - Knee); Monte Morris, (OUT - Quadriceps)
Rockets projections:
Alperen Sengun, C: 48.3 FPTS (24.3 pts, 9.7 reb, 4.7 ast)
Fred VanVleet, PG: 42.9 FPTS (18.9 pts, 4.2 reb, 7.3 ast, 3.1 3PM)
Jalen Green, SG: 33.3 FPTS (18.8 pts, 5.1 reb, 3.4 ast, 2.3 3PM)
Jabari Smith Jr., PF/C: 29.7 FPTS (13.7 pts, 9.6 reb, 1.4 ast)
Jae'Sean Tate, SF/PF: 19.7 FPTS (9.4 pts, 5.2 reb, 1.1 ast)
Cam Whitmore, SF: 17.5 FPTS (9.8 pts, 3.4 reb, 0.7 ast)
Amen Thompson, SG: 16.1 FPTS (6.9 pts, 3.4 reb, 1.8 ast)
Pistons projections:
Bojan Bogdanovic, SF/PF: 34.0 FPTS (20.7 pts, 4.1 reb, 2.9 ast, 2.9 3PM)
Jaden Ivey, PG/SG: 28.9 FPTS (16.0 pts, 4.4 reb, 3.6 ast)
Jalen Duren, C: 28.3 FPTS (12.5 pts, 10.1 reb, 2.4 ast)
Killian Hayes, PG: 21.7 FPTS (9.7 pts, 3.3 reb, 4.1 ast)
Alec Burks, SG: 18.0 FPTS (11.6 pts, 2.5 reb, 1.2 ast, 1.9 3PM)
Marvin Bagley III, PF/C: 16.8 FPTS (9.3 pts, 4.4 reb, 0.8 ast)
Ausar Thompson, SG/SF: 15.7 FPTS (6.8 pts, 3.5 reb, 1.8 ast)
Orlando Magic at Miami Heat
8 p.m. Kaseya Center, Miami
BPI Projection: Heat in the 10th highest-scoring game of the slate.
Injury Report:
Magic: Wendell Carter Jr., (GTD - Knee); Franz Wagner, (OUT - Ankle); Gary Harris, (OUT - Calf); Jonathan Isaac, (OUT - Hamstring)
Heat: Caleb Martin, (GTD - Ankle); Jimmy Butler, (GTD - Toe); Kyle Lowry, (GTD - Hand); Tyler Herro, (GTD - Shoulder); Dru Smith, (OUT - Knee)
Magic projections:
Paolo Banchero, SF/PF: 45.3 FPTS (27.8 pts, 6.9 reb, 5.4 ast)
Cole Anthony, PG: 27.9 FPTS (14.8 pts, 4.3 reb, 2.8 ast)
Jalen Suggs, PG/SG: 24.2 FPTS (12.8 pts, 3.1 reb, 2.4 ast, 1.9 3PM)
Goga Bitadze, C: 21.5 FPTS (9.6 pts, 7.2 reb, 1.2 ast, 1.6 blk)
Moritz Wagner, PF/C: 18.7 FPTS (9.5 pts, 4.5 reb, 1.0 ast)
Markelle Fultz, PG/SG: 18.5 FPTS (8.1 pts, 2.3 reb, 3.2 ast)
Caleb Houstan, SF: 17.4 FPTS (7.9 pts, 3.0 reb, 1.3 ast, 2.0 3PM)
Heat projections:
Bam Adebayo, C: 41.1 FPTS (22.6 pts, 10.3 reb, 4.1 ast)
Tyler Herro, PG/SG: 40.0 FPTS (22.5 pts, 4.9 reb, 4.6 ast, 3.1 3PM)
Jaime Jaquez Jr., SF: 32.1 FPTS (18.0 pts, 4.2 reb, 2.9 ast)
Kevin Love, PF/C: 22.3 FPTS (9.8 pts, 6.5 reb, 2.2 ast, 1.8 3PM)
Duncan Robinson, SG/SF: 20.9 FPTS (10.2 pts, 2.3 reb, 2.6 ast, 2.3 3PM)
Kyle Lowry, PG: 17.9 FPTS (6.0 pts, 2.7 reb, 3.4 ast)
Josh Richardson, SG/SF: 17.9 FPTS (8.4 pts, 2.5 reb, 2.3 ast)
Golden State Warriors at Chicago Bulls
8 p.m. United Center, Chicago
BPI Projection: Bulls in the 4th highest-scoring game of the slate.
Injury Report:
Warriors: Draymond Green, (OUT - Coach's Decision); Moses Moody, (OUT - Calf); Gary Payton II, (OUT - Hamstring); Chris Paul, (OUT - Hand)
Bulls: Torrey Craig, (OUT - Heel); Lonzo Ball, (OUT - Knee)
Warriors projections:
Stephen Curry, PG: 49.6 FPTS (29.1 pts, 4.4 reb, 5.3 ast, 4.7 3PM)
Klay Thompson, SG/SF: 32.6 FPTS (19.7 pts, 3.9 reb, 2.4 ast, 3.5 3PM)
Brandin Podziemski, SG: 29.6 FPTS (12.3 pts, 7.1 reb, 3.5 ast)
Jonathan Kuminga, PF: 27.2 FPTS (16.5 pts, 5.5 reb, 1.9 ast)
Dario Saric, PF: 22.3 FPTS (10.3 pts, 5.7 reb, 2.3 ast)
Andrew Wiggins, SF/PF: 21.3 FPTS (13.7 pts, 4.3 reb, 1.2 ast)
Trayce Jackson-Davis, PF: 21.0 FPTS (11.3 pts, 6.6 reb, 1.1 ast, 1.7 blk)
Bulls projections:
DeMar DeRozan, SG/SF: 41.4 FPTS (23.3 pts, 4.3 reb, 5.1 ast)
Coby White, PG/SG: 39.5 FPTS (20.4 pts, 5.0 reb, 5.1 ast, 2.9 3PM)
Zach LaVine, SG/SF: 38.6 FPTS (20.3 pts, 4.7 reb, 3.9 ast, 2.5 3PM)
Nikola Vucevic, C: 36.6 FPTS (17.2 pts, 9.2 reb, 3.5 ast)
Alex Caruso, PG/SG: 23.6 FPTS (10.3 pts, 3.8 reb, 2.4 ast)
Andre Drummond, C: 21.5 FPTS (10.1 pts, 8.4 reb, 0.7 ast)
Patrick Williams, SF/PF: 15.8 FPTS (7.5 pts, 3.6 reb, 1.3 ast)
LA Clippers at Memphis Grizzlies
8 p.m. FedExForum, Memphis
BPI Projection: Clippers in the 7th highest-scoring game of the slate.
Injury Report:
Clippers: Xavier Moon, (OUT - Shoulder); Moussa Diabate, (OUT - Hand)
Grizzlies: Derrick Rose, (OUT - Thigh); Santi Aldama, (OUT - Knee); Brandon Clarke, (OUT - Achilles); Marcus Smart, (OUT - Finger); Ja Morant, (OUT - Shoulder); Steven Adams, (OUT - Knee)
Clippers projections:
Kawhi Leonard, SF/PF: 47.0 FPTS (25.3 pts, 6.2 reb, 3.5 ast, 2.1 3PM)
Paul George, SG/SF/PF: 44.3 FPTS (24.2 pts, 5.4 reb, 3.5 ast, 3.3 3PM)
James Harden, PG/SG: 39.8 FPTS (16.2 pts, 5.0 reb, 7.6 ast, 2.4 3PM)
Ivica Zubac, C: 28.0 FPTS (12.6 pts, 10.2 reb, 1.4 ast)
Russell Westbrook, PG: 23.4 FPTS (9.6 pts, 4.0 reb, 3.6 ast)
Norman Powell, SG/SF: 20.3 FPTS (11.9 pts, 2.2 reb, 1.3 ast)
Joshua Primo, SG: 16.4 FPTS (6.1 pts, 2.3 reb, 3.2 ast)
Grizzlies projections:
Desmond Bane, SG/SF: 48.5 FPTS (28.0 pts, 4.6 reb, 5.7 ast, 3.6 3PM)
Jaren Jackson Jr., PF/C: 37.0 FPTS (26.2 pts, 5.5 reb, 1.4 ast, 2.0 3PM, 2.0 blk)
Vince Williams Jr., SF: 24.1 FPTS (10.0 pts, 7.4 reb, 1.7 ast)
Luke Kennard, SG: 21.9 FPTS (10.8 pts, 3.7 reb, 1.7 ast, 2.5 3PM)
Ziaire Williams, SG: 19.1 FPTS (11.1 pts, 3.7 reb, 1.2 ast)
Jacob Gilyard, PG: 15.7 FPTS (5.3 pts, 2.1 reb, 2.8 ast)
David Roddy, PF: 11.7 FPTS (6.0 pts, 2.2 reb, 0.9 ast)
Portland Trail Blazers at Minnesota Timberwolves
8 p.m. Target Center, Minneapolis
BPI Projection: Timberwolves in the 9th highest-scoring game of the slate.
Injury Report:
Blazers: Deandre Ayton, (GTD - Knee); Jabari Walker, (GTD - Knee); Malcolm Brogdon, (GTD - Rest); Shaedon Sharpe, (GTD - Groin); Moses Brown, (OUT - Wrist); Robert Williams III, (OUT - Knee)
Timberwolves: Rudy Gobert, (GTD - Hip); Jaylen Clark, (OUT - Achilles)
Blazers projections:
Anfernee Simons, PG/SG: 42.8 FPTS (24.6 pts, 4.2 reb, 5.0 ast, 3.3 3PM)
Jerami Grant, PF: 34.0 FPTS (20.8 pts, 4.2 reb, 2.9 ast, 2.2 3PM)
Scoot Henderson, PG: 29.6 FPTS (15.2 pts, 3.6 reb, 5.4 ast)
Shaedon Sharpe, SG/SF: 25.3 FPTS (14.1 pts, 3.9 reb, 2.5 ast)
Duop Reath, C: 25.2 FPTS (13.0 pts, 6.3 reb, 1.1 ast)
Malcolm Brogdon, PG/SG: 21.6 FPTS (9.7 pts, 2.5 reb, 3.6 ast)
Toumani Camara, PF: 18.7 FPTS (8.3 pts, 5.4 reb, 0.8 ast)
Timberwolves projections:
Anthony Edwards, SG/SF: 44.6 FPTS (26.6 pts, 5.1 reb, 5.1 ast, 2.5 3PM)
Karl-Anthony Towns, PF/C: 40.0 FPTS (20.7 pts, 8.8 reb, 3.3 ast)
Rudy Gobert, C: 26.8 FPTS (11.7 pts, 11.3 reb, 1.0 ast, 1.8 blk)
Mike Conley, PG: 24.5 FPTS (8.7 pts, 2.5 reb, 4.9 ast, 1.8 3PM)
Jaden McDaniels, SF: 21.5 FPTS (11.8 pts, 3.0 reb, 1.2 ast)
Naz Reid, PF/C: 20.4 FPTS (10.8 pts, 4.6 reb, 1.1 ast)
Kyle Anderson, SF/PF: 16.3 FPTS (6.1 pts, 3.1 reb, 2.9 ast)
Charlotte Hornets at San Antonio Spurs
8 p.m. Frost Bank Center, San Antonio
BPI Projection: Spurs in the 2nd highest-scoring game of the slate.
Injury Report:
Hornets: Cody Martin, (GTD - Groin); Frank Ntilikina, (GTD - Lower Leg); LaMelo Ball, (GTD - Ankle); P.J. Washington, (GTD - Foot); Gordon Hayward, (OUT - Calf); Mark Williams, (OUT - Back)
Spurs: Sidy Cissoko, (OUT - Ankle); Zach Collins, (OUT - Ankle); Charles Bassey, (OUT - Knee)
Hornets projections:
Terry Rozier, PG/SG: 49.1 FPTS (25.9 pts, 3.9 reb, 7.0 ast, 3.0 3PM)
Miles Bridges, SF/PF: 40.0 FPTS (22.0 pts, 7.3 reb, 3.6 ast, 2.2 3PM)
Brandon Miller, SG/SF: 24.2 FPTS (14.2 pts, 3.6 reb, 2.2 ast, 1.9 3PM)
Nick Richards, C: 21.3 FPTS (10.1 pts, 9.2 reb, 1.0 ast, 1.5 blk)
P.J. Washington, PF: 18.2 FPTS (8.0 pts, 3.8 reb, 2.0 ast)
Cody Martin, SF: 17.0 FPTS (8.7 pts, 3.0 reb, 1.6 ast)
Nick Smith Jr., PG: 13.2 FPTS (7.4 pts, 1.7 reb, 1.0 ast)
Spurs projections:
Victor Wembanyama, PF/C: 35.1 FPTS (18.6 pts, 9.2 reb, 2.8 ast, 2.0 blk)
Devin Vassell, SG/SF: 34.2 FPTS (19.1 pts, 3.6 reb, 2.9 ast, 2.7 3PM)
Keldon Johnson, SF: 30.9 FPTS (16.1 pts, 5.4 reb, 3.4 ast, 1.9 3PM)
Jeremy Sochan, PG/PF: 25.9 FPTS (11.9 pts, 5.6 reb, 3.7 ast)
Tre Jones, PG: 22.7 FPTS (10.0 pts, 3.2 reb, 4.1 ast)
Malaki Branham, SG: 15.6 FPTS (8.3 pts, 2.1 reb, 2.0 ast)
Cedi Osman, SF: 14.5 FPTS (7.1 pts, 2.5 reb, 1.5 ast)
Toronto Raptors at Utah Jazz
9:30 p.m. Delta Center, Salt Lake City
BPI Projection: Jazz in the 3rd highest-scoring game of the slate.
Injury Report:
Raptors: Otto Porter Jr., (GTD - Knee); Pascal Siakam, (GTD - Back); Christian Koloko, (OUT - Illness); Jakob Poeltl, (OUT - Ankle)
Jazz: None reported
Raptors projections:
Scottie Barnes, SF/PF: 42.7 FPTS (21.8 pts, 6.9 reb, 5.8 ast, 2.0 3PM, 1.4 blk)
Pascal Siakam, PF/C: 39.3 FPTS (22.1 pts, 4.8 reb, 5.0 ast)
RJ Barrett, SG/SF: 33.4 FPTS (21.1 pts, 4.4 reb, 2.9 ast, 1.9 3PM)
Dennis Schroder, PG: 31.0 FPTS (14.1 pts, 2.4 reb, 6.0 ast)
Immanuel Quickley, PG/SG: 30.6 FPTS (17.0 pts, 3.2 reb, 3.6 ast, 2.2 3PM)
Gary Trent Jr., PG/SG: 18.2 FPTS (10.4 pts, 1.9 reb, 1.5 ast, 2.0 3PM)
Thaddeus Young, PF: 15.8 FPTS (8.3 pts, 3.3 reb, 1.2 ast)
Jazz projections:
Lauri Markkanen, SF/PF: 40.6 FPTS (22.6 pts, 8.2 reb, 1.8 ast, 3.1 3PM)
Jordan Clarkson, SG: 28.3 FPTS (14.1 pts, 3.3 reb, 4.8 ast)
Collin Sexton, PG/SG: 26.4 FPTS (14.2 pts, 2.6 reb, 3.5 ast)
John Collins, PF: 23.2 FPTS (12.2 pts, 6.4 reb, 1.1 ast)
Simone Fontecchio, SF: 23.1 FPTS (12.2 pts, 4.5 reb, 1.3 ast, 2.1 3PM)
Keyonte George, PG/SG: 22.2 FPTS (11.2 pts, 2.6 reb, 3.2 ast)
Kris Dunn, PG: 20.4 FPTS (6.9 pts, 3.8 reb, 3.8 ast)
New Orleans Pelicans at Denver Nuggets
10 p.m. Ball Arena, Denver
BPI Projection: Nuggets in the 6th highest-scoring game of the slate.
Injury Report:
Pelicans: Brandon Ingram, (GTD - Achilles); CJ McCollum, (GTD - Ankle); Trey Murphy III, (GTD - Knee); Zion Williamson, (GTD - Quadriceps); Matt Ryan, (OUT - Elbow)
Nuggets: Julian Strawther, (OUT - Knee); Vlatko Cancar, (OUT - Knee)
Pelicans projections:
Brandon Ingram, SF/PF: 41.8 FPTS (23.2 pts, 4.2 reb, 5.3 ast)
CJ McCollum, PG/SG: 37.2 FPTS (18.7 pts, 3.7 reb, 4.9 ast, 3.0 3PM)
Zion Williamson, PF: 34.2 FPTS (19.3 pts, 4.8 reb, 4.4 ast)
Jonas Valanciunas, C: 27.4 FPTS (12.4 pts, 8.2 reb, 2.0 ast)
Herbert Jones, SF/PF: 22.7 FPTS (11.1 pts, 3.5 reb, 2.3 ast)
Trey Murphy III, SG/SF: 20.7 FPTS (10.9 pts, 2.9 reb, 1.2 ast, 2.8 3PM)
Dyson Daniels, PG/SG: 16.7 FPTS (6.7 pts, 2.7 reb, 2.0 ast)
Nuggets projections:
Nikola Jokic, C: 53.0 FPTS (22.9 pts, 10.5 reb, 8.3 ast)
Jamal Murray, PG: 36.9 FPTS (18.7 pts, 3.7 reb, 5.7 ast, 2.2 3PM)
Aaron Gordon, PF: 26.7 FPTS (14.5 pts, 5.4 reb, 2.7 ast)
Michael Porter Jr., SF: 25.8 FPTS (13.9 pts, 5.9 reb, 1.3 ast, 2.4 3PM)
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, SG/SF: 19.9 FPTS (10.1 pts, 2.5 reb, 2.1 ast)
Reggie Jackson, PG: 19.7 FPTS (8.1 pts, 1.9 reb, 4.0 ast)
Christian Braun, SG: 14.5 FPTS (8.2 pts, 3.0 reb, 1.4 ast)