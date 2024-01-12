Fantasy basketball tips and projections for Friday

Open Extended Reactions

What you need to know for Friday's games

Thursday's five-game slate featured a lot of blowouts and a Mavericks win over the Knicks, without Luka Doncic, that wasn't really as close as the final score might indicate.

Kyrie Irving went nuts with 44 points and Tim Hardaway Jr. added 32 points as the Mavs nearly blew a huge lead but held on to win. Jalen Brunson and Julius Randle, as usual, each hit 30 points in the loss.

Cam Thomas led the Nets with 26 points after disappearing recently and was on a lot of fantasy benches with just one game this week. Donovan Mitchell had 45 in Paris to lead the Cavs over the Nets in an afternoon affair. Caris LeVert stayed relative with 21 points and a full stat line in 35 minutes. Unfortunately, both of these teams are done for the week.

The Bucks ran over the Celtics with a group effort while the only Celtic that really came through was Payton Pritchard, who scored 21 in the blowout loss.

The Thunder absolutely demolished the Blazers 139-77 as Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 31, Jalen Williams had 21 and Josh Giddey triple-doubled in the easy win. Anfernee Simons was the high scorer for Portland with just 14 points.

Bradley Beal went off for 37 points and Devin Booker had 31 in an easy win over the Lakers, while D'Angelo Russell led L.A. with 19 points. It was a rough night for many fantasy managers relying on stars, but Beal is certainly heating up.

Friday's schedule features 10 games, and there are a lot of waiver-wire candidates and story lines to keep an eye on tonight. Joel Embiid will miss his third straight game, so Paul Reed will be worth another look. T.J. McConnell should be a prominent point guard against the Hawks, who are suddenly now led by a red-hot Jalen Johnson. Cam Whitmore is making noise for the Rockets and Jaden Ivey is suddenly hot for the Pistons with Cade Cunningham sidelined. Nikola Jovic is coming on for the Heat, LaMelo Ball might be ready to return for Charlotte, Victor Wembanyama doesn't appear on the injury report for the Spurs, and 35-year-old Thaddeus Young might be worth a flier for the Raptors.

Friday's Stream Team

This segment nominates three key streaming options ahead of that day's action. A streamer, by our standards, is a player available in at least half of ESPN men's basketball leagues.

T.J. McConnell, PG, Pacers (33% rostered in ESPN leagues): McConnell isn't starting, but it doesn't matter. He has averaged 13 points, 3.0 rebounds, 7.5 assists and 2.0 steals over his last two games and is at 10.7 points, 7.0 assists and 1.7 steals in his six January games. It would be nice if he was starting, but he should still offer solid fantasy value for the next month as Tyrese Haliburton (hamstring) recovers from his scary fall. Don't expect any blocks or 3-pointers from TJM, although he helps make up for that by not turning the ball over much.

Paul Reed, PF, Sixers (1.1%): No Embiid should mean more serviceable numbers from Reed, who has been a bit hit-or-miss while filling in for the big man. While Reed was a total dud in Embiid's absence last Friday, he has averaged 12.5 points, 7.5 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 0.5 steals and 1.0 blocks in his last two games without Embiid. I like the matchup against the Kings tonight, and Reed will once again be a popular streamer option by default.

Vince Williams Jr., SF, Grizzlies (3.4%): Williams hasn't exactly blown up yet, but the Grizzlies are reeling from the absence of Ja Morant (shoulder surgery) and now Marcus Smart (finger), who is going to miss significant time. Williams is averaging 11 points, 6.7 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 1.0 steals, 0.7 blocks and 2.3 3-pointers over his last three games, and those numbers should be going up. It's possible that third-stringer Jacob Gilyard emerges as a worthy pickup in Memphis, but we've yet to see him do enough to recommend him. Conversely, Williams may be getting ready to blow up. This may be your last chance to grab Williams off waivers.

Cam Whitmore, SF, Rockets (1.6%): Tari Eason (leg) is going to miss more time and Whitmore is starting to come on, quietly hitting double figures in scoring in five straight games and in seven of his last eight. He has averaged 11.7 points, 3.7 rebounds, 1.3 steals and 1.5 3-pointers in six January games, and while he won't get you any assists or blocks, he's a good free throw shooter and is shooting 56% from the field over that stretch. He played 33 minutes on Wednesday with 16 points and could be a sneaky stream on Friday night.

Nikola Jovic, SF, Heat (0.9%): Jaime Jaquez Jr. gets all the love for the Heat as Jimmy Butler and Caleb Martin continue to miss games, but Jovic is coming on. Over his last four games, Jovic has averaged 9.8 points and 6.3 rebounds, while he checks in with 10.5 points, 6.5 rebounds, 5.0 assists, 1.5 steals, 1.5 blocks and 2.0 3-pointers over his last two. Jovic is worth a flier if he can stay hot, especially if Butler and Martin are out again tonight.

Projections and Injury Reports

Sacramento Kings at Philadelphia 76ers

7:30 p.m. Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia

BPI Projection: 76ers in the 5th highest-scoring game of the slate.

Injury Report:

Kings: Kevin Huerter, (GTD - Ankle)

76ers: Joel Embiid, (OUT - Knee); Kenneth Lofton Jr., (OUT - Shoulder); Robert Covington, (OUT - Knee)

Kings projections:

76ers projections:

Indiana Pacers at Atlanta Hawks

7:30 p.m. State Farm Arena, Atlanta

BPI Projection: Hawks in the highest-scoring game of the slate.

Injury Report:

Pacers: Aaron Nesmith, (GTD - Lower Leg); Jalen Smith, (GTD - Back); Jarace Walker, (OUT - Illness); Tyrese Haliburton, (OUT - Hamstring)

Hawks: Clint Capela, (GTD - Achilles); Garrison Mathews, (GTD - Ankle); Trae Young, (GTD - Shoulder); Vit Krejci, (OUT - Shoulder); Wesley Matthews, (OUT - Calf); De'Andre Hunter, (OUT - Knee); Mouhamed Gueye, (OUT - Back)

Pacers projections:

Hawks projections:

Houston Rockets at Detroit Pistons

7:30 p.m. Little Caesars Arena, Detroit

BPI Projection: Rockets in the 8th highest-scoring game of the slate.

Injury Report:

Rockets: Dillon Brooks, (OUT - Oblique); Victor Oladipo, (OUT - Knee); Tari Eason, (OUT - Lower Leg)

Pistons: Bojan Bogdanovic, (GTD - Calf); Isaiah Stewart, (GTD - Toe); Cade Cunningham, (OUT - Knee); Monte Morris, (OUT - Quadriceps)

Rockets projections:

Pistons projections:

Orlando Magic at Miami Heat

8 p.m. Kaseya Center, Miami

BPI Projection: Heat in the 10th highest-scoring game of the slate.

Injury Report:

Magic: Wendell Carter Jr., (GTD - Knee); Franz Wagner, (OUT - Ankle); Gary Harris, (OUT - Calf); Jonathan Isaac, (OUT - Hamstring)

Heat: Caleb Martin, (GTD - Ankle); Jimmy Butler, (GTD - Toe); Kyle Lowry, (GTD - Hand); Tyler Herro, (GTD - Shoulder); Dru Smith, (OUT - Knee)

Magic projections:

Heat projections:

Golden State Warriors at Chicago Bulls

8 p.m. United Center, Chicago

BPI Projection: Bulls in the 4th highest-scoring game of the slate.

Injury Report:

Warriors: Draymond Green, (OUT - Coach's Decision); Moses Moody, (OUT - Calf); Gary Payton II, (OUT - Hamstring); Chris Paul, (OUT - Hand)

Bulls: Torrey Craig, (OUT - Heel); Lonzo Ball, (OUT - Knee)

Warriors projections:

Bulls projections:

LA Clippers at Memphis Grizzlies

8 p.m. FedExForum, Memphis

BPI Projection: Clippers in the 7th highest-scoring game of the slate.

Injury Report:

Clippers: Xavier Moon, (OUT - Shoulder); Moussa Diabate, (OUT - Hand)

Grizzlies: Derrick Rose, (OUT - Thigh); Santi Aldama, (OUT - Knee); Brandon Clarke, (OUT - Achilles); Marcus Smart, (OUT - Finger); Ja Morant, (OUT - Shoulder); Steven Adams, (OUT - Knee)

Clippers projections:

Grizzlies projections:

Portland Trail Blazers at Minnesota Timberwolves

8 p.m. Target Center, Minneapolis

BPI Projection: Timberwolves in the 9th highest-scoring game of the slate.

Injury Report:

Blazers: Deandre Ayton, (GTD - Knee); Jabari Walker, (GTD - Knee); Malcolm Brogdon, (GTD - Rest); Shaedon Sharpe, (GTD - Groin); Moses Brown, (OUT - Wrist); Robert Williams III, (OUT - Knee)

Timberwolves: Rudy Gobert, (GTD - Hip); Jaylen Clark, (OUT - Achilles)

Blazers projections:

Timberwolves projections:

Charlotte Hornets at San Antonio Spurs

8 p.m. Frost Bank Center, San Antonio

BPI Projection: Spurs in the 2nd highest-scoring game of the slate.

Injury Report:

Hornets: Cody Martin, (GTD - Groin); Frank Ntilikina, (GTD - Lower Leg); LaMelo Ball, (GTD - Ankle); P.J. Washington, (GTD - Foot); Gordon Hayward, (OUT - Calf); Mark Williams, (OUT - Back)

Spurs: Sidy Cissoko, (OUT - Ankle); Zach Collins, (OUT - Ankle); Charles Bassey, (OUT - Knee)

Hornets projections:

Spurs projections:

Toronto Raptors at Utah Jazz

9:30 p.m. Delta Center, Salt Lake City

BPI Projection: Jazz in the 3rd highest-scoring game of the slate.

Injury Report:

Raptors: Otto Porter Jr., (GTD - Knee); Pascal Siakam, (GTD - Back); Christian Koloko, (OUT - Illness); Jakob Poeltl, (OUT - Ankle)

Jazz: None reported

Raptors projections:

Jazz projections:

New Orleans Pelicans at Denver Nuggets

10 p.m. Ball Arena, Denver

BPI Projection: Nuggets in the 6th highest-scoring game of the slate.

Injury Report:

Pelicans: Brandon Ingram, (GTD - Achilles); CJ McCollum, (GTD - Ankle); Trey Murphy III, (GTD - Knee); Zion Williamson, (GTD - Quadriceps); Matt Ryan, (OUT - Elbow)

Nuggets: Julian Strawther, (OUT - Knee); Vlatko Cancar, (OUT - Knee)

Pelicans projections:

Nuggets projections: