NBA betting: Five picks for Wednesday's slate

The NBA has a busy night scheduled, with 20 of the 30 teams in action. The marquee game of the night pits the two teams with the best records in the league going at it, with the Minnesota Timberwolves facing off against the Boston Celtics, but there are nine other games on tap as well. As such, there are plenty of interesting matchups and opportunities to consider. Let's dig into some of the ones that have really caught my attention.

Snellings' favorite plays for Wednesday

Timberwolves +9.5 over Celtics (-110). While the Celtics have been dominant at home -- an undefeated 17-0 on the season -- it is too much to expect them to beat the team with the second-best record in the NBA by double figures. The Timberwolves are on the second half of a back-to-back, but they demolished the previously 13-4 at home Magic by 21 points in a game that wasn't even that close and didn't have to expend maximum energy. According to ESPN analytics, the Celtics should be favored, but by an estimated eight points, not 10.

Tyus Jones over 6.5 assists (Even). Jones has been playing strong basketball, averaging 6.8 APG in 13 games since December 15. He has dished eight and nine assists in his last two games, and on Wednesday he'll face a Pacers squad that allows the second-most points (124.4 PPG) in the NBA. The Wizards allow the most (126.3 PPG), so this shapes up to be a high-scoring affair with plenty of assist opportunities for Jones.

Domantas Sabonis over 45.5 total points, rebounds and assists (-120). Sabonis has been on a video game tear of late, averaging 24.0 PPG, 14.1 RPG and 9.2 APG in his last 10 outings. He has been over 45.5 total PAR in five of his last six games, including a 23-point, 19-rebound, four-assist performance against Wednesday's opponents, the Hornets, one week ago.

Victor Wembanyama over 1.5 total 3-pointers made (-125). Wembanyama has been on a scoring tear of late, and with that has come increased volume and accuracy on his 3-point shot. Wembanyama has averaged 2.2 3PG on 6.0 3PA in his last five games, with at least two treys made in all five outings. He'll be facing a more traditional, interior center in Jalen Duren, who may not be quite so comfortable defending out beyond the arc. On the season, the Pistons are allowing opposing centers to shoot 44.6% from 3-point range, the second-highest mark in the NBA.

Raptors and Clippers over 237.5 total points (-110). Both of these teams made big in-season trades that have revamped their teams and made their offenses more potent. In the last 14 games the Clippers have played with Kawhi Leonard, they are averaging 123.7 PPG. Meanwhile, in the five games since trading for Immanuel Quickley and RJ Barrett, the Raptors have averaged 126.8 PPG, including dropping 131 points on a good Lakers defense in the same building last night. The Clippers are also strong on defense, but I expect points to be scored in this matchup.

Daily lines, BPI projections and injury reports

Minnesota Timberwolves at Boston Celtics

7 p.m. TD Garden, Boston

Records (Against the Spread)

Timberwolves: 26-10 (17-16-3)

Celtics: 28-8 (18-16-2)

Line: Celtics (-9.5) Total: 223.5

Money Line: Timberwolves (+290), Celtics (-360)

BPI Projection: Celtics by 8, straight up 76%, 230.5 total points.

Injury Report:

Timberwolves: Jaylen Clark, (OUT - Achilles)

Celtics: Al Horford, (GTD - Illness); Jrue Holiday, (GTD - Elbow); Kristaps Porzingis, (GTD - Knee)

Sacramento Kings at Charlotte Hornets

7 p.m. Spectrum Center, Charlotte, NC

Records (Against the Spread)

Kings: 22-14 (19-17-0)

Hornets: 8-26 (14-20-0)

Line: Kings (-7.5) Total: 230.5

Money Line: Kings (-300), Hornets (+250)

BPI Projection: Kings by 5.9, straight up 70%, 237.8 total points.

Injury Report:

Kings: None reported

Hornets: Cody Martin, (GTD - Groin); P.J. Washington, (GTD - Foot); Frank Ntilikina, (OUT - Lower Leg); LaMelo Ball, (OUT - Ankle); Gordon Hayward, (OUT - Calf); Mark Williams, (OUT - Back)

San Antonio Spurs at Detroit Pistons

7 p.m. Little Caesars Arena, Detroit

Records (Against the Spread)

Spurs: 5-30 (14-20-1)

Pistons: 3-34 (14-22-1)

Line: Spurs (-3.5) Total: 238.5

Money Line: Spurs (-145), Pistons (+125)

BPI Projection: Pistons by 0.5, straight up 52%, 236.7 total points.

Injury Report:

Spurs: Sidy Cissoko, (OUT - Ankle); Zach Collins, (OUT - Ankle); Charles Bassey, (OUT - Knee)

Pistons: Stanley Umude, (OUT - Foot); Isaiah Stewart, (GTD - Toe); Monte Morris, (OUT - Quadriceps); Cade Cunningham, (OUT - Knee)

Washington Wizards at Indiana Pacers

7 p.m. Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis

Records (Against the Spread)

Wizards: 6-30 (17-19-0)

Pacers: 21-15 (21-15-0)

Line: Pacers (-7.5) Total: 252.5

Money Line: Wizards (+250), Pacers (-300)

BPI Projection: Pacers by 9.9, straight up 81%, 242.0 total points.

Injury Report:

Wizards: None reported

Pacers: Tyrese Haliburton, (OUT - Hamstring)

Philadelphia 76ers at Atlanta Hawks

7:30 p.m. State Farm Arena, Atlanta

Records (Against the Spread)

76ers: 23-12 (23-12-0)

Hawks: 14-21 (8-27-0)

Line: Hawks (-1.5) Total: 244.5

Money Line: 76ers (+100), Hawks (-120)

BPI Projection: 76ers by 1.2, straight up 54%, 234.0 total points.

Injury Report:

76ers: De'Anthony Melton, (GTD - Back); Joel Embiid, (OUT - Knee); Robert Covington, (OUT - Knee)

Hawks: Clint Capela, (GTD - Achilles); Trae Young, (GTD - Shoulder); Wesley Matthews, (GTD - Calf); Vit Krejci, (OUT - Shoulder); De'Andre Hunter, (OUT - Knee); Garrison Mathews, (OUT - Ankle); Mouhamed Gueye, (OUT - Back)

Oklahoma City Thunder at Miami Heat

7:30 p.m. Kaseya Center, Miami

Records (Against the Spread)

Thunder: 24-11 (23-11-1)

Heat: 21-15 (17-19-0)

Line: Thunder (-4.5) Total: 233.5

Money Line: Thunder (-175), Heat (+150)

BPI Projection: Thunder by 3, straight up 61%, 233.9 total points.

Injury Report:

Thunder: Davis Bertans, (GTD - Illness)

Heat: Caleb Martin, (GTD - Ankle); Kyle Lowry, (GTD - Hand); Jimmy Butler, (OUT - Toe); Dru Smith, (OUT - Knee)

Houston Rockets at Chicago Bulls

8 p.m. United Center, Chicago

Records (Against the Spread)

Rockets: 18-17 (20-13-2)

Bulls: 17-21 (19-18-1)

Line: Bulls (-3.5) Total: 216.5

Money Line: Rockets (+135), Bulls (-155)

BPI Projection: Bulls by 1.4, straight up 55%, 224.1 total points.

Injury Report:

Rockets: Tari Eason, (OUT - Lower Leg); Dillon Brooks, (OUT - Oblique); Victor Oladipo, (OUT - Knee)

Bulls: Alex Caruso, (GTD - Neck); Zach LaVine, (GTD - Foot); Torrey Craig, (OUT - Heel); Lonzo Ball, (OUT - Knee)

New Orleans Pelicans at Golden State Warriors

8:30 p.m. Chase Center, San Francisco

Records (Against the Spread)

Pelicans: 22-15 (21-15-1)

Warriors: 17-19 (16-19-1)

Line: Pelicans (-2.5) Total: 233.5

Money Line: Pelicans (-130), Warriors (+110)

BPI Projection: Pelicans by 0.6, straight up 52%, 237.9 total points.

Injury Report:

Pelicans: Jose Alvarado, (GTD - Illness); Zion Williamson, (GTD - Quadriceps); Matt Ryan, (OUT - Elbow)

Warriors: Gui Santos, (GTD - Ankle); Draymond Green, (OUT - Coach's Decision); Gary Payton II, (OUT - Hamstring); Chris Paul, (OUT - Hand)

Denver Nuggets at Utah Jazz

10 p.m. Delta Center, Salt Lake City

Records (Against the Spread)

Nuggets: 26-12 (17-20-1)

Jazz: 18-20 (22-16-0)

Line: Nuggets (-6.5) Total: 237.5

Money Line: Nuggets (-275), Jazz (+225)

BPI Projection: Nuggets by 4, straight up 64%, 229.0 total points.

Injury Report:

Nuggets: Julian Strawther, (OUT - Knee); Vlatko Cancar, (OUT - Knee)

Jazz: None reported

Toronto Raptors at LA Clippers

10:30 p.m. Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles

Records (Against the Spread)

Raptors: 15-22 (19-18-0)

Clippers: 23-13 (19-17-0)

Line: Clippers (-10.5) Total: 237.5

Money Line: Raptors (+355), Clippers (-475)

BPI Projection: Clippers by 8.1, straight up 77%, 234.2 total points.

Injury Report:

Raptors: Christian Koloko, (GTD - Illness); Otto Porter Jr., (GTD - Knee); Jakob Poeltl, (OUT - Ankle)

Clippers: Xavier Moon, (GTD - Shoulder); Moussa Diabate, (OUT - Hand)