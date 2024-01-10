Fantasy basketball tips and projections for Wednesday

Open Extended Reactions

ESPN's fantasy basketball and basketball betting tips cheat sheet is your pregame destination for basketball betting predictions and our best intel and data, featuring ESPN's proprietary Basketball Power Index (BPI) to help you make smart fantasy and wagering decisions. Fantasy advice is based on ESPN 10-team leagues.

New this season, ESPN Analytics will also generate daily NBA fantasy projections. By combining historical player and team data and specific game factors ESPN is able to accurately predict player box score stats. Accounting for injuries, trends in playing time, and other factors impacting future performance the statistical models can be used to help NBA fantasy players gain an edge in their league.

What you need to know for Wednesday's games

The Grizzlies, Pistons and Raptors were all in action without some of their stars on Tuesday, as Ja Morant, Cade Cunningham and Jakob Poeltl are all dealing with fairly serious injuries. Marcus Smart scored 23 points and Vince Williams Jr. added 6 points, 6 rebounds, 6 assists and 3 steals in the starting lineup for Memphis. Jaren Jackson Jr. (knee) was also out, allowing Xavier Tillman to get loose for 14 points, 11 rebounds and 2 blocks, while Luke Kennard scored 14 with three triples in a starting role. All of these players are worth keeping an eye on, while I think Williams is still the best pickup off waivers. If Jackson and Santi Aldama are out again on Wednesday, Tillman is also worth a streaming look.

Jaden Ivey started for the Pistons; he had 22 points and a full stat line in 33 minutes and looks like the winner in Detroit. Oddly, red-hot Alec Burks played just 20 minutes despite the absence of Cunningham. Ivey is worth grabbing everywhere until we see how this shakes out. And in Toronto, forward Thaddeus Young -- not big man Chris Boucher -- ended up being the replacement player for Poeltl and played well.

Wednesday features a 10-game slate highlighted by Pelicans at Warriors on ABC at 8:30 p.m. and Nuggets at Jazz on ESPN at 10 p.m. Additionally, the No. 1 team in the East, the Celtics (28-8), host the No. 1 team in the West, the Timberwolves (26-10), in what could be a telling battle that will help us all determine just how good the Timberwolves really are. The other game of note features the Thunder visiting Miami in another intriguing battle of West vs. East.

Wednesday's Stream Team

This segment nominates three key streaming options ahead of that day's action. A streamer, by our standards, is a player available in at least half of ESPN men's basketball leagues.

T.J. McConnell, PG, Pacers (28.4% rostered in ESPN leagues): While the Pacers got great news that Tyrese Haliburton's hamstring injury doesn't appear to be season-ending, he's going to miss three or four weeks. McConnell is going to be the man running the point in his absence and warrants a pickup in most leagues. McConnell played 25 minutes off the bench on Monday after Haliburton's exit and came through with 12 points on 6-of-12 shooting, 4 rebounds, 7 assists and 2 steals and should start tonight. Bennedict Mathurin (21.9% rostered) had 26 points and five triples in that one, and is another guy who will help fill the void left by Haliburton's absence. Mathurin has scored at least 20 points in four of his past six games.

Jaden Ivey, PG/SG, Pistons (37.9%): Ivey was in the starting lineup on Tuesday and hit 7-of-17 shots and two triples for 22 points, 5 rebounds, 6 assists and 2 steals in a team-high 33 minutes. Maybe the absence of Cunningham will finally force Monty Williams to turn Ivey loose on the league. Starter Killian Hayes hit just 1 of 4 shots with six turnovers in 31 minutes in that game, and Alec Burks played just 20 minutes off the bench, so things seem to be pointing in the favor of Ivey right now.

Nick Richards, C, Hornets (6.9%): Mark Williams (back) has already been ruled out for the week, and Richards should continue to start at center until further notice. He had 10 points, 8 rebounds and 3 blocks on 5-of-6 shooting in 39 minutes on Monday and has been filling in admirably for Williams. Richards was quiet in his previous two games but has still averaged 9.0 points, 9.5 rebounds, 0.5 steals and 1.5 blocks in his four January games.

Paul Reed, PF, Sixers (0.7%): Joel Embiid (knee) has been ruled out against the Hawks, so Reed will once again fill in for the injured big man. Embiid has missed six of his past eight games, and Reed has been hit-or-miss in his absence. He did have 16 points and six rebounds against the Jazz on Saturday, but he has blocked just one shot in his past five appearances. He's a better shot blocker than that rate suggests, and it wouldn't be surprising to see him have a good game against Atlanta tonight.

Thaddeus Young, PF, Raptors (0.4%): The Raptors elected to go small against the Lakers on Tuesday by starting Young at power forward and moving Pascal Siakam to center. Somewhat shockingly, Young played 29 minutes and hit 5 of 9 shots for 10 points, 5 rebounds, 4 assists, 3 steals and a block, and he could be in line for another big effort against the Clippers. Chris Boucher played just 14 minutes off the bench for 2 points, 7 rebounds and 2 steals, and I still think that he'll eventually be the guy filling in for Poeltl. But, as of Monday night, Young was the preferred fill-in for the Raptors.

Projections and Injury Reports

Fantasy projections powered by ESPN Analytics* Projections assume all players who are listed as GTD will play. Injury aggregation by Rotowire.com. Players available in at least 50% of ESPN leagues are listed in italics.

Minnesota Timberwolves at Boston Celtics

7 p.m. TD Garden, Boston

BPI Projection: Celtics in the 8th highest-scoring game of the slate.

Injury Report:

Timberwolves: Jaylen Clark, (OUT - Achilles)

Celtics: Al Horford, (GTD - Illness); Jrue Holiday, (GTD - Elbow); Kristaps Porzingis, (GTD - Knee)

Timberwolves projections:

Celtics projections:

Sacramento Kings at Charlotte Hornets

7 p.m. Spectrum Center, Charlotte, NC

BPI Projection: Kings in the 3rd highest-scoring game of the slate.

Injury Report:

Kings: None reported

Hornets: Cody Martin, (GTD - Groin); P.J. Washington, (GTD - Foot); Frank Ntilikina, (OUT - Lower Leg); LaMelo Ball, (OUT - Ankle); Gordon Hayward, (OUT - Calf); Mark Williams, (OUT - Back)

Kings projections:

Hornets projections:

San Antonio Spurs at Detroit Pistons

7 p.m. Little Caesars Arena, Detroit

BPI Projection: Pistons in the 4th highest-scoring game of the slate.

Injury Report:

Spurs: Sidy Cissoko, (OUT - Ankle); Zach Collins, (OUT - Ankle); Charles Bassey, (OUT - Knee)

Pistons: Stanley Umude, (OUT - Foot); Isaiah Stewart, (GTD - Toe); Monte Morris, (OUT - Quadriceps); Cade Cunningham, (OUT - Knee)

Spurs projections:

Pistons projections:

Washington Wizards at Indiana Pacers

7 p.m. Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis

BPI Projection: Pacers in the highest-scoring game of the slate.

Injury Report:

Wizards: None reported

Pacers: Tyrese Haliburton, (OUT - Hamstring)

Wizards projections:

Pacers projections:

Philadelphia 76ers at Atlanta Hawks

7:30 p.m. State Farm Arena, Atlanta

BPI Projection: 76ers in the 6th highest-scoring game of the slate.

Injury Report:

76ers: De'Anthony Melton, (GTD - Back); Joel Embiid, (OUT - Knee); Robert Covington, (OUT - Knee)

Hawks: Clint Capela, (GTD - Achilles); Trae Young, (GTD - Shoulder); Wesley Matthews, (GTD - Calf); Vit Krejci, (OUT - Shoulder); De'Andre Hunter, (OUT - Knee); Garrison Mathews, (OUT - Ankle); Mouhamed Gueye, (OUT - Back)

76ers projections:

Hawks projections:

Oklahoma City Thunder at Miami Heat

7:30 p.m. Kaseya Center, Miami

BPI Projection: Thunder in the 7th highest-scoring game of the slate.

Injury Report:

Thunder: Davis Bertans, (GTD - Illness)

Heat: Caleb Martin, (GTD - Ankle); Kyle Lowry, (GTD - Hand); Jimmy Butler, (OUT - Toe); Dru Smith, (OUT - Knee)

Thunder projections:

Heat projections:

Houston Rockets at Chicago Bulls

8 p.m. United Center, Chicago

BPI Projection: Bulls in the 10th highest-scoring game of the slate.

Injury Report:

Rockets: Tari Eason, (OUT - Lower Leg); Dillon Brooks, (OUT - Oblique); Victor Oladipo, (OUT - Knee)

Bulls: Alex Caruso, (GTD - Neck); Zach LaVine, (GTD - Foot); Torrey Craig, (OUT - Heel); Lonzo Ball, (OUT - Knee)

Rockets projections:

Bulls projections:

New Orleans Pelicans at Golden State Warriors

8:30 p.m. Chase Center, San Francisco

BPI Projection: Pelicans in the 2nd highest-scoring game of the slate.

Injury Report:

Pelicans: Jose Alvarado, (GTD - Illness); Zion Williamson, (GTD - Quadriceps); Matt Ryan, (OUT - Elbow)

Warriors: Gui Santos, (GTD - Ankle); Draymond Green, (OUT - Coach's Decision); Gary Payton II, (OUT - Hamstring); Chris Paul, (OUT - Hand)

Pelicans projections:

Warriors projections:

Denver Nuggets at Utah Jazz

10 p.m. Delta Center, Salt Lake City

BPI Projection: Nuggets in the 9th highest-scoring game of the slate.

Injury Report:

Nuggets: Julian Strawther, (OUT - Knee); Vlatko Cancar, (OUT - Knee)

Jazz: None reported

Nuggets projections:

Jazz projections:

Toronto Raptors at LA Clippers

10:30 p.m. Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles

BPI Projection: Clippers in the 5th highest-scoring game of the slate.

Injury Report:

Raptors: Christian Koloko, (GTD - Illness); Otto Porter Jr., (GTD - Knee); Jakob Poeltl, (OUT - Ankle)

Clippers: Xavier Moon, (GTD - Shoulder); Moussa Diabate, (OUT - Hand)

Raptors projections:

Clippers projections: