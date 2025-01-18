Fantasy basketball picks and betting tips for Saturday

Open Extended Reactions

ESPN's fantasy basketball daily cheat sheet is your pregame destination before you set your lineups for the night's games. Here you'll read our best advice for the night, including a selection of players you can stream as well as game-by-game injury reports and player projections.

What you need to know for Saturday's games

Much like the day's football schedule, Saturday's NBA slate features a series of big point spreads. Of the day's six games, only one -- the Phoenix Suns visiting the Detroit Pistons -- has a line of fewer than 8.5 points.

Despite the potential for blowouts, today's unique schedule still supports some strong streaming candidates, especially as injuries are influencing rotations around the league. Joel Embiid remains sidelined for the Philadelphia 76ers, for instance, which leads to more production opportunities for a certain two-way glue guy we discuss in the section below.

It's also deep enough into the season to adjust valuations of the impact some players can offer, such as the recent leap in production from Scoot Henderson in Portland. Henderson's rough rookie year made him an afterthought in fantasy drafts this fall, but, as you'll read below, he's turning the page in Year 2.

Let's take a closer look at the players and matchups for Saturday and find fantasy and betting angles of interest.

Saturday's fantasy stream team

Onyeka Okongwu, C, Atlanta Hawks (rostered in 29.5% of ESPN leagues): Having shifted past Clint Capela in the frontcourt pecking order, Okongwu is the Atlanta pivot to roster going forward. Today offers a matchup with a Boston team that could run out smaller looks in the second leg of a back-to-back series for the Celtics. With some massive rebounding numbers recently, Okongwu brings a solid floor and upside to the court today.

Scoot Henderson, PG, Portland Trail Blazers (32.0%): The aforementioned point guard has been flashing new levels of scoring and playmaking confidence in recent games. With the team finally empowering a younger cast of talents in most rotation looks, Henderson now seems to have earned an actual runway to develop. Today's matchup with the Rockets presents a challenge against a top defense, but one worth watching to see how his game has matured.

Alexandre Sarr, PF/C, Washington Wizards (31.7%): It's not common for a top pick to be posting big numbers without really any attention, but the Wizards admittedly don't have many eyes on them most nights. If you are watching, you'll know Sarr has become more comfortable on the NBA floor and is producing some rewarding lines lately. With immediate impact as a rim protector and a matchup with an undersized Golden State lineup today, Sarr could shine.

Kelly Oubre Jr., SG/SF, Philadelphia 76ers (47.0%): With Embiid facing lingering knee issues, Oubre's upside rises in that the big man leaves tons of offensive usage and touches to filter throughout the lineup. Oubre is the rare player for Philadelphia willing to attack the glass, which has resulted in some fun double-double outcomes. The Pacers, meanwhile, often run small.

McCormick's favorite bets for Saturday

Odds by ESPN BET

Devin Booker over 34.5 points + assists (-125)

With Bradley Beal listed as doubtful and Booker's awesome ability to switch between creation and scoring duties, this line appears appealing as the Suns look to take down a young Pistons team in Detroit. Another factor working in Booker's favor is direct matchup advantages with Detroit's backcourt.

Sarr over 1.5 blocks (even)

With some nearly elite rim protection rates as a rookie and with a guard-centric Warriors offense up next, Sarr has several paths to swatting multiple shots today. A real key has been more control of his foul tendencies inside, which allows Sarr to stay on the floor for more reasonable stretches. Even as a rookie, blocks come naturally for Sarr.

Philadelphia 76ers +9.5 points

As a season-ticket holder of this team, I can tell you that they aren't very good with or without Embiid this season. They are, however, posting more competitive outings in such scenarios, especially as it becomes a reality that Embiid won't be himself for quite some time. The 76ers are still rolling out a capable lineup and also work at one of the slowest paces offensively, which could help limit the Pacers' potential to pull away.

Projections and Injury Reports

Basketball Power Index by ESPN Analytics. Injury aggregation by Rotowire.com. Odds by ESPN BET

Players in italics are available in a majority of ESPN Leagues

Phoenix Suns at Detroit Pistons

4 p.m. ET

Line: Suns -1.5 (-120) | Pistons +1.5 (EVEN)

Money line: Suns -110 | Pistons -110

Total: 226.5 (-110 O, -110 U)

BPI Projection: Pistons by 0.9, straight up 53%, 229.2 total points.

Injury Report:

Suns: Bradley Beal, (GTD - Ankle); Jusuf Nurkic, (OUT - Illness)

Pistons: Jaden Ivey, (OUT - Lower Leg)

Suns projections:

Pistons projections:

Atlanta Hawks at Boston Celtics

7 p.m. ET

Line: Hawks +9.5 (-105) | Celtics -9.5 (-115)

Money line: Hawks +340 | Celtics -450

Total: 235.5 (-110 O, -110 U)

BPI Projection: Celtics by 10.9, straight up 81%, 236.1 total points.

Injury Report:

Hawks: De'Andre Hunter, (GTD - Foot); Jalen Johnson, (GTD - Shoulder); Trae Young, (GTD - Ribs); Zaccharie Risacher, (OUT - Thigh); Cody Zeller, (OUT - Personal); Larry Nance Jr., (OUT - Hand); Kobe Bufkin, (OUT - Shoulder)

Celtics: None reported

Hawks projections:

Celtics projections:

Philadelphia 76ers at Indiana Pacers

7 p.m. ET

Line: 76ers +9.5 (-110) | Pacers -9.5 (-110)

Money line: 76ers +300 | Pacers -400

Total: 224.5 (-110 O, -110 U)

BPI Projection: Pacers by 12.2, straight up 84%, 227.5 total points.

Injury Report:

76ers: Andre Drummond, (GTD - Toe); Guerschon Yabusele, (GTD - Knee); Paul George, (GTD - Groin); Caleb Martin, (OUT - Groin); Kyle Lowry, (OUT - Hip); KJ Martin, (OUT - Foot); Joel Embiid, (OUT - Knee); Jared McCain, (OUT - Knee)

Pacers: Isaiah Jackson, (OUT - Achilles); James Wiseman, (OUT - Achilles)

76ers projections:

Pacers projections:

Washington Wizards at Golden State Warriors

8:30 p.m. ET

Line: Wizards +13.5 (-115) | Warriors -13.5 (-105)

Money line: Wizards +550 | Warriors -900

Total: 228.5 (-115 O, -105 U)

BPI Projection: Warriors by 9.9, straight up 79%, 229.9 total points.

Injury Report:

Wizards: Malcolm Brogdon, (OUT - Foot); Marvin Bagley III, (OUT - Knee); Saddiq Bey, (OUT - Knee)

Warriors: De'Anthony Melton, (OUT - Knee); Draymond Green, (GTD - Illness); Kyle Anderson, (OUT - Hamstring); Brandin Podziemski, (OUT - Abdomen); Jonathan Kuminga, (OUT - Ankle)

Wizards projections:

Warriors projections:

Cleveland Cavaliers at Minnesota Timberwolves

9 p.m. ET

Line: Cavaliers -6.5 (-105) | Timberwolves +6.5 (-115)

Money line: Cavaliers -240 | Timberwolves +200

Total: 226.5 (-115 O, -105 U)

BPI Projection: Cavaliers by 5, straight up 66%, 227.1 total points.

Injury Report:

Cavaliers: Evan Mobley, (GTD - Calf); Isaac Okoro, (GTD - Shoulder); Emoni Bates, (OUT - Knee); Luke Travers, (OUT - Ankle)

Timberwolves: Donte DiVincenzo, (GTD - Toe); Leonard Miller, (GTD - Illness); Terrence Shannon Jr., (OUT - Foot)

Cavaliers projections:

Timberwolves projections:

Houston Rockets at Portland Trail Blazers

10 p.m. ET

Line: Rockets -11.5 (-110) | Blazers +11.5 (-110)

Money line: Rockets -650 | Blazers +425

Total: 223.5 (-110 O, -110 U)

BPI Projection: Rockets by 6.9, straight up 72%, 223.8 total points.

Injury Report:

Rockets: Jock Landale, (OUT - Personal); Jabari Smith Jr., (OUT - Hand)

Blazers: Deni Avdija, (GTD - Ankle); Jerami Grant, (GTD - Face); Donovan Clingan, (OUT - Ankle); Matisse Thybulle, (OUT - Ankle)

Rockets projections:

Blazers projections: