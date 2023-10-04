By using our play-by-play data, we're able to identify defensive schemes and where each wide receiver and cornerback lines up on each play. By tracking these WR/CB matchups, including potential shadow situations, we can offer the best projections, rankings, sit/start decisions and fantasy advice each week. Fantasy football is a weekly game, so knowing the matchups can also help you make the best waiver wire pickups.

Below are the receivers with the best and worst matchups this week, as well as the corresponding fantasy impact.

To view the primary defenders the top three wide receivers for each team will see this weekend, be sure to check out our weekly WR vs. CB cheat sheet.

Unless otherwise noted, references to where teams rank in statistical categories adjusts to a per-game basis to avoid distortion due to bye weeks.

Projected shadow matchups

Raiders' Davante Adams vs. Packers' Jaire Alexander (shadow)

It's a #RevengeGame matchup for Adams as he faces off against his only former team. Alexander is not a sure thing to suit up for this one, as he missed Weeks 3 and 4 with a back injury. If he plays, we should expect him to shadow Adams. Alexander shadowed DJ Moore in Week 1 and Drake London in Week 2. Moore posted a 2-25-0 receiving line on two targets in the season opener and London went for 6-67-1 on eight targets in Week 2. If Alexander is sidelined, Adams will see some combination of Rasul Douglas, Corey Ballentine and Carrington Valentine on perimeter routes. The zone-heavy Packers have allowed the 10th-fewest fantasy points to WRs this season.

Takeaway: