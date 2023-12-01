Open Extended Reactions

The ESPN+ Cheat Sheet is your one-stop shop for Week 13 fantasy football advice. We've curated all of our best start/sit advice from this week, including Mike Clay's Playbook and Shadow Report, Matt Bowen's Last-Minute Pickups and Film Room, Tristan H. Cockcroft's Matchups Map, Liz Loza's Facts vs. Feelings and Eric Karabell's fantasy Hot Seat. Don't have time to read it all? That's why cheat sheets were invented in the first place! Catch up on a week's worth of reading in mere minutes, see which players are on the injury report and then set your lineup with confidence.

Nissan Stadium, Nashville, TennesseeSunday 1 p.m. ET42.5 (fifth highest)Colts by 2.5 (57.5% to win outright)

Colts injury watch: RB Jonathan Taylor: D

Titans injury watch: WR Treylon Burks: Q

The Playbook: A solid matchup against the Titans elevates a now-healthy Josh Downs to WR3 territory in Week 13.

Hot seat: Downgrade expectations for DeAndre Hopkins due to recent Titans' game script trends.

Facts vs. Feelings: Chig Okwonko is a consideration for those in need of a tight end streamer. The otherwise disappointing preseason sleeper had a 19% target share last week and this week faces a vulnerable Colts D, tied with the Falcons for third-most targets allowed to tight ends this season.

Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, MassachusettsSunday 1 p.m. ET40.5 (eighth highest)Chargers by 6 (67.5% to win outright)